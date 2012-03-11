Bridgehampton fights, falls in 'D' regional final

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. -- Not many expected the Bridgehampton Killer Bees to create a buzz this season.

Yet there they were Saturday, all seven of them, including two eighth-grade starters, fighting for a chance to go to Glens Falls for the state tournament. But the Killer Bees' youth and lack of depth caught up to them, bringing an unexpected title run to an end with a 69-53 loss to Livingston Manor in the boys basketball Class D regional final at SUNY New Paltz.

"We had a great season," said senior Caanan Campbell, who had 21 points to lead Bridgehampton. "It took a lot to get where we got. We came out and played as hard as we could."

Livingston Manor senior point guard Troy Correa, coming off a career-high 31 points in a regional semifinal, scored 40 points, including 12 during an 18-2 third-quarter run that opened a 49-39 lead.

"To drop 40 and lead your team to the state Final Four, it's a great feeling," he said. "Coach just told me that once we got the rebound, to beat them down court and that's what I did."

Trailing by 10 to open the fourth quarter, Campbell hit a floater and Joshua Lamison followed with a putback to trim the lead to 53-47. But Correa led a 12-0 run, capped by consecutive plays in which he leaked out behind the defense for uncontested layups.

Jason Hopson and Lamison each had 12 points and Tylik Furman six for Bridgehampton. Hopson gave the Killer Bees their first lead late in the second quarter with a three-pointer to make it 22-21. Campbell added a corner three and a putback off a blocked layup to increase the lead but Correa's three at the buzzer made it 29-27 at the half.

Things began to sour in the third period. Bridgehampton, coming off its first Class D title since 2000, struggled to get into an offensive rhythm against a 2-3 zone defense while Correa scored 16 points in the period.

"I'm really proud of the guys," said Brenden Hemby, one of three seniors on the Killer Bees. "We did something that Bridgehampton hasn't done in 12 years by winning the Class D title [last season]. To come up here was a great honor."

Bridgehampton coach Carl Johnson praised his seniors for going out on a high and looked ahead to next season when Hopson, a junior forward, and Furman, an eighth-grade guard, are expected to become the focal points of the offense.

"We weren't expected to be here and the kids did a great job," Johnson said. "Everybody's dream is to go to the Final Four but it doesn't always happen that way. We can take another step forward next year. If the guys come back committed, I think we can go a long ways next year."