Bridgehampton boys basketball's Alex Davis scores 16 points in Suffolk Class D title victory

Alex Davis extended his right arm toward a roaring crowd of Bridgehampton boys basketball fans. The junior was holding the Suffolk Class D championship plaque in his hand, and for the third time in four years, the Killer Bees are exactly that: champions.

Davis scored 16 points as top-seeded Bridgehampton took down No. 2 St. Pius V, 53-42, at St. Joseph’s University in Patchogue on Sunday afternoon. Bridgehampton (20-1) advances to the state quarterfinals on March 15 at Center Moriches High School at 4:30 p.m.

“We just got over the hump today,” Davis said. “Our main focus was winning a [championship], and that has been our main focus the entire season.”

Bridgehampton led 17-3 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter. The opening run was highlighted by a behind-the-back pass from Jai Feaster to Jaylen Harding for a layup.

St. Pius V (11-9) bounced back, however, outscoring Bridgehampton 13-1 the remainder of the quarter to cut the halftime deficit to 18-16. St. Pius V's Matthew Pohalski, who finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals, helped spark the run.

Feaster described the first half as “sloppy.”

“It could have been way cleaner and way more efficient,” said Feaster, who scored 14 points. “But we’ll fix that for the next game.”

Bridgehampton pulled away in the fourth quarter, going on a 14-5 run before Feaster briefly exited with a right calf cramp with 1:51 remaining.

“We want it more than most people and that’s what it comes down to,” Feaster said. “People think we might break down because the game gets close or whatever, but that doesn’t bother us.”

Everyone on the court contributed to Bridgehampton’s success, but coach Carl Johnson hailed sophomore Xavier Johnson — who had eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals — as “the most consistent” player for the Killer Bees. He also praised sophomore Jordan Harding, who had six second-half points and seven rebounds.

“[Harding] came alive and we needed him to come alive,” coach Johnson said.

Despite a roster with only two seniors, including just one in the starting five, Bridgehampton avenged its loss from the 2024 county final. It now moves forward with the hopes of winning a ninth state title and its first since 2015.

“They showed a lot of composure for a young team,” coach Johnson said. “They could’ve hung their heads and just folded, but that shows the maturity from last year to this year.”