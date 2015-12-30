Camren Wynter brings a storm for Holy Trinity

Wynter is coming.

While Long Island may still be waiting for the usual weather patterns that come with the end of December, there’s no question to anyone who has played Holy Trinity’s Camren Wynter that the harsh, unforgiving nature of the season has been felt for weeks.

On Tuesday, that was on display in the consolation boys basketball game of the Baldwin Tournament as Wynter scored 22 points, caused a multitude of turnovers and created plays for his team in Holy Trinity’s 70-58 victory over Hempstead.

“I tried to penetrate in the lane and get other people easier shots,” Wynter said, “and sometimes it just creates for me.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That showed when the Titans needed him most after Hempstead used a 27-15 third quarter — led by the Tigers’ Durell Williams’ 14 points — to bring the game to within 49-46 entering the fourth quarter. Wynter scored 10 points — including the first four of the quarter — and his final three baskets came on steals that he took to the basket for layups.

“It feels good to make big plays and keep your team in the game when stuff isn’t going right,” Wynter said.

“We were struggling against their zone a little bit and to get those easy baskets is huge,” coach Joe Conefry added. “He has a knack for being able to play good defense and use his quickness and his hands without fouling.”

Holy Trinity (6-4) took the early lead thanks to eight first-quarter points by Thornton Scott, who finished with 18. The Titans extended their lead to 17 points in the second quarter, courtesy of an 11-2 run in the first three minutes of the period.

“Him and Cam are the guys,” Conefry said about Scott. “When they are playing well, we are pretty tough to beat and he got us going.”

The Titans will need those players as CHSAA play begins with a matchup against Kellenberg Saturday followed by a date with Chaminade — the defending champions — Jan. 5.

“It feels good to know we can get these tough wins late in the game, even against adversity,” said Tyler Small, who added eight points. “Kind of lets us know coming up against big teams coming up that we can have a big problem and win.”

Holy Trinity capitalized by causing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds to open and close Tuesday’s game. The Titans pushed the ball throughout — even when Hempstead mounted its comeback.

“We just tried to stay composed and execute our plays,” Wynter said. “Just stay under control and weather the storm.”

Wynter is here.

Baldwin takes tourney. Baldwin erased a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Half Hollow Hills West, 77-60, in the Baldwin Tournament championship.

Shane Gatling — who went down hard in the second quarter — returned and finished with 25 points to earn tournament MVP honors.

Jared Rhoden added 18 points, 14 coming in the second half.

Baldwin won the third quarter 28-9, including opening with a 20-2 run.