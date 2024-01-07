Chaminade's Kam Elliott, Joe Knaus each make six treys in win over Lawrence Woodmere

The PA announcer at Chaminade repeated it again and again after the Flyers launched the basketball from beyond the arc: “Three-point field goal” and then the player’s name.

It was raining threes Saturday night.

Six Flyers teamed for 19 makes from deep during a 79-62 win over Lawrence Woodmere Academy in the Gary Charles Hoop Classic.

Seniors Kam Elliott and Joe Knaus were the most prolific, nailing six apiece. Elliott finished with 20 points and Knaus with 18.

“We talk about this all the time: Take what the other team gives us,” Chaminade coach Dan Feeney said. “Today they gave us open shots from the outside.”

The defending NSCHSAA champs capitalized and moved to 7-3.

“I think we have a lot of ability to [repeat] this year … and go undefeated in the league,” Elliott said.

But they don’t need to rely on threes. Feeney said it’s “not as much” of a weapon “as last year.”

“Everybody goes, ‘How are you compared to last year?’ We’re different,” Feeney said. “We can beat you from the line. We can score 50 points in the paint. We can win a game in the 50s. We can outscore you. We’ve got a little bit more depth than last year.”

The Flyers led, 11-9, and then Elliott hit his second of three from three-point range in the opening quarter to launch a 14-5 closing run. The combo guard scored 11 points over those eight minutes, and Chaminade owned a 25-14 lead.

“Just being back on our home court, practicing here all the time, we felt good out there getting shots up, and they were going in,” Elliott said.

Knaus made three threes in the second quarter. His final one gave the Flyers a 46-27 advantage to take to the locker room.

The margin swelled to 30 in the third over the Tigers (8-2), who were topped by 6-8 sophomore Sylvanus Tabe’s 20 points.

“We want to play the best competition so that the kids learn what good competition looks like,” LWA coach Hank Williams said. “And so that’s what happened tonight. We got a chance to see some good basketball.”