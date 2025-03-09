Midway through the fourth quarter, Baldwin coach Darius Burton pulled senior guard Chase Timberlake aside and said, “You’re the best player on the floor, go get the ball.”

With a one-point lead and 16 seconds left, Timberlake inbounded the ball to Gabriel Phillips before sprinting to receive a touch pass, making sure the ball was in his hands with the game on the line.

Timberlake was fouled and headed to line with 8.8 seconds left for two massive free throws. He was pure on both.

The free throws were the final points in No. 5 Baldwin’s 47-44 win over No. 2 Elmont in the Nassau Class AA boys basketball final Saturday at Farmingdale State.

“At the end of every practice from Day One, he has to make 20 free throws before he leaves the gym and I’m the one rebounding,” Burton said. “I know when the lights shine the brightest, he’s going to make a play.”

It’s Baldwin’s fifth straight county title and 12th overall. The Bruins won the Class AAA title last year before moving back to AA.

As Elmont, the reigning Class AA state champions, came down the court with a chance to send the game to overtime, Phillips had a strong contest on the Spartan’s three-point attempt that came up short as time expired, sending the Bruins’ bench and supporters into elation.

With a minute left, Phillips was blocked on a layup attempt by Nassir Edwards but hustled down to the other end of the court and forced a turnover, giving Baldwin possession with 50 seconds remaining.

“Defense is everything for us,” Phillips said. “That’s what Baldwin is all about. Defense is what gets us points, so as long as we lock up, we’ll be good.”

“He’s our rock,” Burton said of Phillips. “He’s an undersized big man, but he’s strong as an ox and plays hard for 32 minutes.”

Elmont senior Arlyn Brown was fouled on a three-point attempt with 16 seconds left. He made two of three free throws to cut Elmont’s deficit to one point. Then Timberlake brought it back to three.

Timberlake scored 18 points and Phillips had 10 points.

“This is our goal every year,” Timberlake said. “From watching film to practices, everything we do is to get to this point.”

Brown led Elmont with 11 points. Elmont, which entered Saturday’s final as winners of 16 straight games, finished the season 19-4. “Kudos to Elmont. Coach [Ryan] Straub always does a great job. They’re in our Christmas tournament every year because we want to play the best teams,” Burton said.

Baldwin (17-7) will face Amityville in the Long Island championship game/regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Farmingdale State.

Amityville also was an entrant in Baldwin’s Christmas tournament this season, with the Bruins taking a 67-62 win on Dec. 27. Burton and Amityville coach Jack Agostino are good friends who have been staying in touch throughout the postseason.

“He wants revenge,” Burton said. “I told him, ‘I’ll give you your shot, but we’ve got to get past Elmont first.’ They’re a dangerous team right now.”