Elmont boys basketball's Kayden Cyrus erupts for three-point barrage in comeback win

Elmont basketball, tie score on Roslyn’s court, time dwindling… And the defending Class AA state champions turned to a player who wasn’t on their title team.

Kayden Cyrus, a JV player last season, had already made two tying three-pointers in the fourth quarter. This time, senior point guard Khalil Muhammad passed to Cyrus in the left corner, and the junior point guard nailed the go-ahead three with about 13 seconds remaining.

The Spartans, who trailed the Bulldogs by a game in the Nassau League AA-V standings entering Monday's contest, wound up tied with Roslyn and South Side after rallying from nine down heading into the fourth quarter to emerge with a 59-54 win.

“The fight in this group is special,” coach Ryan Straub said.

And they could pass a lot of credit to some new contributors off the bench.

Sophomore guard Aaron Kelly, a seldom-used reserve last season, started and showed off his shot. Kelly made three three-points and led Elmont (10-3, 6-1) with 13 points.

Cyrus scored all 10 of his points in the fourth, while sophomore guard Kaedon Brown, a St. Mary’s transfer, scored all seven of his points in the final period.

Senior guard Arlyn Brown missed his third straight game with an eye injury.

“Arlyn was out for us and we’ve been going deeper into our bench,” Straub said. “Guys have been working hard in practice and showing they deserve minutes.”

Elmont features just one starter from the championship team, senior forward Nassir Edwards.

“I think it’s new guys, new opportunities,” Muhammad, now a starter after serving as a reserve last season, said after scoring 11 points. “I think we still have a state-championship-contender team.”

Cyrus tied it at 49 and then at 52 with three-point baskets. It was 54-54 when he shot for the lead.

“I was just thinking of winning the game and getting back home,” Cyrus said. “I’m calm and confident because Straub, he’s there for us. He gives us all that we need to hit these shots.”

Elmont opened an 18-7 lead after the first quarter. But the Bulldogs (10-3, 6-1) battled back to take a 27-25 lead at halftime and went up 45-36 when Keishaun White hit from beyond midcourt at the third-quarter buzzer.

Zach Kuppersmith had 15 points and Jake Kenyon added 14 for Roslyn.

“We have to finish defensive plays,” coach Greg Tull said. “… There were some costly errors that without question we need to fix in late-game situations.”