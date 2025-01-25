SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Hardwood Heroes

Makayla Daube of Mepham.

Makayla Daube of Mepham. Credit: Derrick Dingle

By Ben Dicksonbenjamin.dickson@newsday.com@bendickson__

BOYS BASKETBALL

DEVON CARTER, Islip

He had 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-54 win over Miller Place.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 36 points and seven steals in a 101-40 win over Port Jefferson, surpassing Chris Niblock as the Phantoms' all-time leading scorer. He had 25 points in an 84-44 win over Babylon.

DOMINIC FANTZ, St. Pius V

He made the winning layup with two seconds left in a 73-72 win over Southold. He had 22 points and made four three-pointers.

DIMAUNTE’ GARDNER, Deer Park

He had 24 points, including eight in the final quarter, in a 56-48 win over Smithtown West. He scored 27 points in a 65-31 win over West Islip.

WESLEY JONES, Sayville

He had the winning putback with eight seconds left in a 56-55 overtime win over Kings Park. He had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

BRADY McGOWAN, Eastport-South Manor

He had 34 points in a 63-56 win over East Hampton.

MELO MOJEED, St. Dominic

He scored 29 points in a 90-53 win over St. Mary’s.

DOMINIC PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai

He scored 27 points in a 70-57 win over Islip. He had 30 points and eight rebounds in a 78-59 win over Glenn.

ASHTON PIERRE-CHARLES, Calhoun

He scored 27 points on nine three-pointers in a 62-51 win over Roosevelt.

JERIMIAH WEBB, Wyandanch

He recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds in a 78-56 win over East Hampton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALICE BECKETT, Division

She had a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 blocks in a 57-34 win over South Side.

JAELYNN BURGESS, West Babylon

She scored 33 points in a 62-48 win over Centereach and 25 points in a 60-52 win over West Islip.

SHANI CLARK, Bay Shore

She had 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 43-36 win over Lindenhurst and scored her 1,000th point in a 42-24 win over Sachem North.

MAKAYLA DAUBE, Mepham

She had 19 points and 19 rebounds in a 53-32 win over Carey.

CLAIRE FITZPATRICK, Northport

She scored 27 points and hit six three-pointers in an 87-53 win over Copiague.

GISELLE HARRIS, Longwood

She scored 26 points in a 61-57 win over Floyd.

SAVANNAH PANTRY, Floyd

She had 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 50-39 win over Patchogue-Medford.

CATHERINE PICCININNI, Smithtown West

She had a quadruple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals in a 75-71 overtime win over Comsewogue. Four of her steals came in the extra period.

ALEXI STEWART, Sewanhaka

She scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter of a 60-49 victory over Glen Cove.

AVA VADYAK, Sayville

She scored 22 points in a 59-42 win over Miller Place. She had 29 points and hit six three-pointers in a 55-49 loss to Kings Park.

Ben Dickson

Ben Dickson joined Newsday’s high school sports staff in 2023 after graduating from Maryland, where he covered several of the Terrapins' teams.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME