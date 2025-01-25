Hardwood Heroes

BOYS BASKETBALL

DEVON CARTER, Islip

He had 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-54 win over Miller Place.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 36 points and seven steals in a 101-40 win over Port Jefferson, surpassing Chris Niblock as the Phantoms' all-time leading scorer. He had 25 points in an 84-44 win over Babylon.

DOMINIC FANTZ, St. Pius V

He made the winning layup with two seconds left in a 73-72 win over Southold. He had 22 points and made four three-pointers.

DIMAUNTE’ GARDNER, Deer Park

He had 24 points, including eight in the final quarter, in a 56-48 win over Smithtown West. He scored 27 points in a 65-31 win over West Islip.

WESLEY JONES, Sayville

He had the winning putback with eight seconds left in a 56-55 overtime win over Kings Park. He had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

BRADY McGOWAN, Eastport-South Manor

He had 34 points in a 63-56 win over East Hampton.

MELO MOJEED, St. Dominic

He scored 29 points in a 90-53 win over St. Mary’s.

DOMINIC PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai

He scored 27 points in a 70-57 win over Islip. He had 30 points and eight rebounds in a 78-59 win over Glenn.

ASHTON PIERRE-CHARLES, Calhoun

He scored 27 points on nine three-pointers in a 62-51 win over Roosevelt.

JERIMIAH WEBB, Wyandanch

He recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds in a 78-56 win over East Hampton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALICE BECKETT, Division

She had a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 blocks in a 57-34 win over South Side.

JAELYNN BURGESS, West Babylon

She scored 33 points in a 62-48 win over Centereach and 25 points in a 60-52 win over West Islip.

SHANI CLARK, Bay Shore

She had 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 43-36 win over Lindenhurst and scored her 1,000th point in a 42-24 win over Sachem North.

MAKAYLA DAUBE, Mepham

She had 19 points and 19 rebounds in a 53-32 win over Carey.

CLAIRE FITZPATRICK, Northport

She scored 27 points and hit six three-pointers in an 87-53 win over Copiague.

GISELLE HARRIS, Longwood

She scored 26 points in a 61-57 win over Floyd.

SAVANNAH PANTRY, Floyd

She had 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 50-39 win over Patchogue-Medford.

CATHERINE PICCININNI, Smithtown West

She had a quadruple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals in a 75-71 overtime win over Comsewogue. Four of her steals came in the extra period.

ALEXI STEWART, Sewanhaka

She scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter of a 60-49 victory over Glen Cove.

AVA VADYAK, Sayville

She scored 22 points in a 59-42 win over Miller Place. She had 29 points and hit six three-pointers in a 55-49 loss to Kings Park.