Valley Stream North boys outlast Plainedge to gain a spot in the Nassau Class A tournament

In the end, Valley Stream North had done just enough to outlast visiting Plainedge. And Friday’s 49-45 win came with a big bonus — a playoff pass to the Nassau Class A Tournament.

“We clinched today and it’s a great feeling for the kids, especially the seniors,” coach Mike McVeigh said. “It’s a proud moment as a coach when you see the kids so happy about accomplishing their first goal.”

They reached their goal for the fourth straight season, improving to 13-3 overall and taking over sole possession of first place in Nassau A-VI at 6-2. The Spartans are a half-game ahead of Floral Park, which has a showdown at VSN on Tuesday.

The Spartans’ backcourt was at the forefront. Junior point guard Vin Rienzie delivered 18 points and five assists and sophomore shooting guard Tristan Mitchell scored six of his 14 points in the final quarter.

“It feels good to clinch the playoffs back-to-back years,” Mitchell said.

They bowed out in the quarterfinals last season, but Mitchell said, “I feel like we can make a run way deeper than last year. We’re hungrier now.”

Plainedge and the postseason weren’t synonymous in boys basketball before former college coach John Mateyko took over. He’s trying to guide the Red Devils (9-7, 3-5) to their third playoff berth in his four seasons, but they will have to take three of their final four to get there.

“If we can bring the best team in the league down to the end of the game, if we play that way, we’ll be OK,” Mateyko said.

His team led 42-41 before Mitchell drove from the left and drove from the right for consecutive baskets and a three-point edge.

“Especially toward the end of the game, I do want the ball,” Mitchell said.

Alec Anderson put in a rebound to cut it to 45-44 before Mitchell hit a free throw with 1:24 left. A free throw by Owen Donnellan, who scored 15 to top the Red Devils, made it 46-45, but they came up empty on their next possession. Valley Stream North’s Zeke Morris hit two free throws and Mitchell made one in the final six seconds.

Plainedge, which missed eight free throws, had climbed out of a 36-27 third-quarter hole behind its press, but the Spartans were undeterred.

As McVeigh said, “Our guys just find a way to make the plays when they need to.”