Neelesh Raghurama hits 6 free throws in final seconds to lead Ward Melville boys over Newfield in Suffolk Class AAA first round

Ward Melville senior Neelesh Raghurama feels comfortable at the free-throw line, even when the game depends on it. Down by 2 points with less than a minute on the clock, Raghurama was fouled on a three-point attempt. He hit all three effortlessly, giving the Patriots a one-point lead. Just a few seconds later, it happened again. And yet again, Raghurama didn’t let the pressure get to him.

His six free throws led No. 6 Ward Melville to beat No. 11 Newfield, 59-56, in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs at home on Friday night.

“Every day we shoot free throws under pressure,” Raghurama said. “I was just able to hit them in the biggest moment.”

Coach Alex Piccirillo said he was “totally confident” with Raghurama in that moment.

“Neelesh is our best player, everyone knows it,” Piccirillo said. “In a big spot, he wants the ball in his hands, and he knows he’ll either hit a big three for us or go to the line and make all of his free throws.”

It was anything but an easy fight leading up to that moment.

After going back and forth all of the first quarter, Newfield finished it out with a three-point lead.

Newfield kept the lead for the entire second quarter, but a defensive stop and a layup by Raghurama at the buzzer tied it at 26 at the half.

The Wolverines were able to regain their lead thanks to Jay Deliat’s eight points in the third, and Ward Melville trailed by two going into the final quarter.

That’s where Ward Melville freshman James Coffey comes in. In his playoff debut, he hit back-to-back-to-back three-pointers to keep the Patriots in the game.

“I’ve been waiting to hit those shots all game,” Coffey said. “When I hit one, that was my cue to keep shooting, and obviously the team needed it, so I’m happy they went in.”

Raghurama finished with 27 points and six rebounds, Brennan Kurtz had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Coffey added 13 points and five rebounds. Deliat finished with 20 points and five rebounds and Josh Hayes had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Newfield (10-9).

The Patriots will travel to No. 3 Floyd for the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Last season, Ward Melville fell to Bay Shore in the quarterfinal round.

“We have two weeks to prepare for one of the best teams on the Island,” Raghurama said. “We’re going to lock in and hopefully put on a show.”

“There’s been a lot of doubters,” Piccirillo said. “They thought it was a rebuild year for us. I’m so thrilled for these guys because they deserve it, they’ve put the work in.”