High School playoff schedule

TODAY

Boys Basketball - Nassau: Class A semifinals, at Hofstra: (1) Elmont vs. (5) Hewlett, 6 p.m. (3) South Side vs. (2) Westbury, 8 p.m. IPPSAL: L.I. Lutheran at Collegiate High School Tournament, TBA.

Girls Basketball - Suffolk: Class A final at St. Joseph's (L.I.), (1) Kings Park vs. (3) Harborfields, 8 p.m. Class B-C final at St. Joseph's (L.I.), Center Moriches vs. Stony Brook. 6 p.m.

Wrestling - State championships at Times Union Center, Albany, 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming - State championships, at Erie CC, Buffalo.

TOMORROW

Boys Basketball - Nassau: Class AA semifinals, at SUNY-Old Westbury: (1) Uniondale vs. (5) Hempstead, noon. (3) Farmingdale vs. (2) Baldwin, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball - Nassau: Class AA final at C.W. Post, (1) Uniondale vs. (2) Baldwin, 4:15 p.m. Class A final at Post, (1) Division vs. (3) Lynbrook, 2 p.m. Class B-C final at Post, Locust Valley vs. East Rockaway, noon.

Wrestling - State championships at Times Union Center, Albany, semifinals, 9 a.m.; finals 7 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track - Long Island championship at St. Anthony's, 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming - State championships, at Erie CC, Buffalo.

Girls Gymnastics - State championships at Cold Spring Harbor, TBA.