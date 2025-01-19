High school boys and girls basketball roundup: Dahmarion Moses' triple-double lifts Floyd

Dahmarion Moses had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead Floyd over Mount Sinai, 69-61, in non-league boys basketball on Saturday. Jermaine King scored 27 points and Jawuan Smith had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Floyd (12-3). Dominic Pennzello had 21 points and Brian Vales scored 13 for Mount Sinai (12-2).

Wyandanch 61, Eastport-South Manor 50: Tyrie Pinnock and Jayden Mack-Currie each had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Wyandanch (12-2) in Suffolk V. Jerimiah Webb had 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jaylin Fuller had 14 points and three rebounds. Sait Coskuntuncel scored 20 points for Eastport-South Manor (4-9).

Amityville 61, Harborfields 49: Amir Dickerson had 25 points and six assists to lead Amityville (9-5) in Suffolk V. Amityville clinched a playoff spot with the victory. Amityville outscored Harborfields 14-2 in the third quarter. Wes Flythe added 14 points and four steals. Ryan Barling had 23 points for Harborfields (4-10).

Longwood 46, North Babylon 40: Danye Glenn had 14 points, Imole Akinwale had 11 points and Adam Eljamali added 10 points to lead Longwood (11-4) in non-league. Kameron Quinn led all scorers with 16 points for North Babylon (9-6).

Calhoun 52, Island Trees 39: Andrew Hutchinson had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Calhoun (6-7) in non-league. Ashton Pierre-Charles added 13 points. Richie Montalvo led Island Trees (4-10) with 13 points.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Wantagh 51, Valley Stream South 43: Kevin Gutfleisch scored 12 points and Cole Spinelli added 11 to lead Wantagh (8-6) in Nassau A-VI. Brady DelValle scored 16 for Valley Stream South (5-7), including his 1,000th point.

Baldwin 67, Valley Stream Central 57: Chase Timberlake scored his 1,000th point as he had 28, eight assists, six steals and three rebounds to lead Baldwin (8-4) in Nassau III. The win clinched a playoff spot for the 25th consecutive season for Baldwin. Timberlake is the second player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark, with current head coach Darius Burton being the first. Gabriel Phillips added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Ethan Sainsbury had 12 points, six assists and two steals. Vaughdrea Johnson had 13 rebounds. Jamin Legagneur had 21 points for Valley Stream Central (9-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freeport 53, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 45: Madison Harris scored 17 points to lead Freeport (12-4) in Nassau AAA-I. Sabrina Ligonde scored 15 points and Shaniyah Bonny added 12. Emma Heaney scored 26 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (10-4).

Long Beach 45, Great Neck North 27: Delaney Chernoff had 15 points, Jordan Soriano had nine points and Brianna Bothell had eight for Long Beach (4-9) in Nassau AA-I. Emma Lavian had nine points for Great Neck North (2-11).

Kings Park 51, Shoreham-Wading River 45: Gianna Zawol had 18 points and seven rebounds and Emily Clemens added eight points and seven rebounds to lead Kings Park (11-3) in Suffolk VI. Alyssa Bell had 18 points for Shoreham-Wading River (13-1).

Wyandanch 45, Eastport-South Manor 40: Nyasia Murphy had 19 points and five rebounds and Aiyanna Ware scored 12 points to lead Wyandanch (2-12) in Suffolk V. Shayna Severe led Wyandanch with 11 rebounds. Emily Quinn scored 15 points for Eastport-South Manor (5-8).

Lindenhurst 59, Connetquot 45: Emma Burmeister had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Lindenhurst (10-3) in Suffolk II. Delaney McCandless had 16 points and seven rebounds and Grace Healy had eight points. Natalie Ramirez scored 15 for Connetquot (4-11).