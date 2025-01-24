Meet John and Jesse Roggendorf, the twin engines behind the undefeated Great Neck South boys basketball team

John Roggendorf is only two minutes older than his fraternal twin brother Jesse, but he has always been taller.

Jesse, 6-1, constantly hears from others trying to get in a friendly jab about John, 6-5, having the height advantage.

“All the time,” Jesse told Newsday. “[People are] like, ‘Oh, he stole all the food when you were little.'"

The twins are fourth-year varsity boys basketball players and the senior leaders of Great Neck South, starring in different but profoundly impactful ways for the last undefeated boys team on Long Island. The Rebels (14-0) are in search of their first county title since 1967 and their third in program history.

“Ever since we were younger, playing years and years in basketball together just built our chemistry,” said John, a forward. “I feel like we have a little bit of an edge on the court than other people do.”

Jesse, a guard, said: “It’s definitely special. Something I’m not taking for granted. I love just him being there — not only as my brother but as a teammate.”

Jesse averaged 19 points as a junior and was named the Nassau Conference AA-III Player of the Year by the coaches, helping lead the Rebels to the AA-III title. GNS earned the No. 1 seed in the 2024 Class AA playoffs but was upset by No. 8 Sewanhaka in the quarterfinals.

Jesse Roggendorf of Great Neck South finishes a lay up on a fast break against MacArthur during a Nassau Conference AA-III boys basketball game on Saturday. Jan. 18, 2025, at MacArthur. Credit: David Meisenholder

“It was a terrible feeling, something I’m not trying to feel again,” Jesse said. “So that’s why we’re coming back hungrier. We want it more. We want it more this year.”

This season, Jesse is averaging 24.1 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He plays above the rim with thunderous dunks and takes pride in being a “great shooter” with 35 threes and a 50% field goal percentage.

John averaged 11 points and nine rebounds as a junior, notching all-conference honors from the coaches. He has put up strong numbers this season, posting 14.7 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field.

John Roggendorf of Great Neck South looks to dunk after a fast break against MacArthur during a Nassau Conference AA-III boys basketball game at MacArthuron Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: David Meisenholder

“He’s a very strong player, defensive-minded player,” Jesse said of his brother. “But I feel like his offensive game gets unnoticed sometimes . . . I wish people saw him more.”

GNS coach Mike Holleran said the brothers, who are being recruited by various SUNY programs and plan to play together in college, are “inseparable” and their on-court bond is palpable. They have unique skill sets at two different positions, something they recognized as beneficial to help prepare for the collegiate level.

“Jesse’s more of — he was when he first started — more of an outside threat,” Holleran said. “He’s developed a good game going to the basket. His overall skillset is outstanding. He can handle the ball. He can shoot it from deep. And the last couple of years, he’s really elevated his game going to the basket and he plays above the rim.

“Johnny’s always been a physical presence inside. He’s our leading rebounder, averaging a double-double this year. His strength inside, and he’s also improved on his outside game, so his shooting percentage from three-point [range], probably mid-30s. So he’s really improved in that aspect.”

Senior guard Edwin Serpas, a third-year varsity player and longtime friend and teammate of the twins, noted improvements in John’s shooting as a big and Jesse’s shooting off the dribble. The team rapport dates back, too.

“Honestly, me, Jesse and Johnny back in fifth grade, we won the CYO championship,” Serpas said, “and then a lot of the guys played up with us too.”

The GNS ties run deep for the Roggendorfs. Their parents, John and Berenise, and their grandparents on their father’s side, John and Gail, all attended GNS. Amber, the twins’ sister, graduated in 2021 and was a star softball player. The twins’ father played football.

Catch a Rebels game, home or away, and the Roggendorf contingent will be sure to make their presence known.

Jesse Roggendorf, left, and John Roggendorf of Great Neck South pose prior to a Nassau Conference AA-III boys basketball game at MacArthur on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: David Meisenholder

“Every game, my grandpa has his own seat right in between the benches,” John said. “The security guy sets him up with a seat. He’s always there. Parents always there. My grandma’s there, aunts, uncles, everyone.”

John said his grandmother is always the loudest one in the gym.

“Their whole family is very supportive,” Holleran said. “They’re always here. They go to our fall league games. They don’t miss a game, whatever sport it is, wherever it is, they find their way there.”

While both brothers pondered just how special it would be to earn the program's first title in 58 years, their coach insisted their legacy is secure.

"They’ve gained the respect of people throughout the basketball community, the other coaches, other teams," Holleran said. "Kids nowadays, they play AAU, so they all know each other. So when you go into a gym, the kids kind of know each other.

“But their legacy will live on. Jesse just scored over 1,000 [career] points, so that was a great milestone, and both of them are going to go on and play in college. We’ve had a bunch of Division III schools looking at them, and they’ll be a great fit wherever they go.”