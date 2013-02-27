Jordan Williams sparks Baldwin

Jordan Williams isn't about personal accolades but he felt somewhat snubbed by not being named all-county. Making school history would certainly settle that account.

With the help of the all-conference Williams, Baldwin is one win away from claiming its second straight county title, which would be the first repeat in program history.

Williams scored all 10 of his points in the second half and Travais Hylton and Michael Abrahams each had 12 points as top-seeded Baldwin held on for a 46-41 win over No. 5 Hicksville in the Nassau Class AA semifinals Tuesday night at SUNY Old Westbury.

"Yeah, I had a chip on my shoulder," Williams said. "But the only goal that matters is winning that county championship."

Baldwin will have an opportunity to play for one in the title game, for the seventh consecutive year.

After a low-scoring first half, Williams scored eight points for Baldwin early in the third, capped by a straightaway jumper to make it 26-18 with three minutes remaining in the third.

Baldwin carried a six-point lead into the fourth before T.J. Danns carried Hicksville back into the game. He opened the quarter with a three-point play and followed that with a three from the right wing to tie the game at 33.

Hylton answered with a three of his own on the ensuing possession, and after another basket by Danns, Elijah McMillian drained a three to make it 39-35. The Bruins hit their free throws to seal the win and return to the familiar territory of the county championship game.

"We knew we had a different team this year," Hylton said. "We lost a lot of seniors but we always expect to win."

Danns finished with 17 points for Hicksville. Michal Julka had 12 and Nick Petrucelli seven.

Baldwin faces No. 6 Uniondale in a rematch of last year's title game Saturday at Hofstra.

"It was great to be a part of last year's team," Williams said. "It would be even greater to get it this year."