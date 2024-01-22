Sylvanus Tabe of Lawrence Woodmere Academy speaks language of winning

Sylvanus Tabe may not speak perfect English, but when he’s on the basketball court, he knows how to call for the ball.

The sophomore power forward moved from Chad in early September for a chance to pursue his basketball career in America. He scored 10 points in Lawrence Woodmere Academy's 78-58 non-league win over Kellenberg at the St. Anthony’s Invitational on Sunday.

“He adds a lot to the team,” coach Hank Williams said. “He’s just a great kid, he’s respectful and such a hard worker.”

With his first language being French, Tabe found it difficult in the beginning to communicate with his teammates. But through lots of team bonding time, they’ve figured out ways to understand each other.

“It was a challenge at first, but I was lucky to come to a team that made me feel so comfortable and welcomed,” Tabe said through an interpreter.

Tabe also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for Lawrence Woodmere Academy (13-3).

“He’s always asking for extra time in the gym to work on himself and his game,“ Williams said. “If he continues to work hard, I think he has a bright future.”

Williams says their success against Kellenberg all stemmed from moving the ball well — something they haven’t always been the best at.

One of the team's three losses this season was against Chaminade in early January. “We learned a valuable lesson when we played Chaminade, they moved the ball really well,” Williams said. “I told them that if you play unselfish, we can be a great team, and fortunately, I’m starting to see that now.”

Another key component to Sunday's win was defense. The Tigers had eight steals and nine blocked shots. “We really work playing tight defense,” Williams said. “They know that as long as they’re staying in front of their man and walling up, they’re going to have a tough time scoring. The steals and blocks are extra.”

Six of those blocks came from 6-9 sophomore power forward Caleb Ourigou. He scored 20 points — matching his career high — and grabbed 17 rebounds. “I think it was a great game for the team, but also for me individually,” Ourigou said. “I was able to get my timing right to block shots, without getting into foul trouble and offensively, I was able to find open space.”

Hank Williams, a freshman guard and son of the coach, scored 16 points. Josh Smith added 10 and Nil Rahola, of Barcelona, had nine.

Stephen Kiernan sank six three-pointers and finished with 23 points for Kellenberg (6-6).

“The goal is the chip,” Rahola, a senior point guard, said of winning a state championship. “That’s what we’re working for.”