LI high school basketball weekend roundup

Edwin Serpas hit the winning three-pointer with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter for Great Neck South in its 63-61 decision over East Meadow in boys basketball Friday night to win the Oyster Bay Tournament.

John Roggendorf scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter in which Great Neck South outscored East Meadow, 24-15. Jesse Roggendorf had 17 points. Will Casseus had 21 points for East Meadow.

Comsewogue 73, Floyd 68: Hayden Morris-Gray had 49 points, including 11 three-pointers, to lead Comsewogue (1-1) in non-league. He made 14 of 16 foul shots, including two free throws with 7.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Daimler Valerio added six steals and four rebounds, Austin Nesbitt added six points and Colin Strohm had seven points.

Amityville 55, Valley Stream Central 36: Christian Smiley had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks to earn game MVP and lead Amityville in the Barry Ingram Suffolk vs. Nassau Challenge at Bay Shore. Amityville outscored VSC 20-2 in the fourth quarter. Sherwin Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds, Seville Williams had nine points, five rebounds and two assists and Tyler Hinton added nine points.

Harborfields 62, Calhoun 41: Marcus Wynter scored 15 of his 40 points in the third quarter to lead Harborfields in non-league.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Glenn 53, Babylon 48: Joey Mammolito had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Glenn in non-league. Paul Febbraro added 11 points and Tyler Ziminski had 10 points.

Baldwin 73, Bellport 49: Joshua Petion had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks and Jaylen Brown had 18 points, including four three-pointers, and five rebounds to lead Baldwin in non-league. Chase Timberlake added 16 points, three steals and two assists.

Montverde Academy (Florida) 56, Long Island Lutheran 51: VJ Edgecombe had 17 points and Jayden Reid and Godswill Erheriene each had nine points for Lutheran in the NIBC Sunshine Classic in Florida. Oregon commit Kwame Evans scored 18 points for national power Montverde Academy. Lutheran led 42-41 entering the fourth quarter.

St. John the Baptist 62, Stony Brook 42: Jeremiah Carter had 19 points and Jawuan Smith added 13 points for St. John the Baptist.

GIRLS

Central Islip 33, Amityville 30: Analyse Brown scored the go-ahead basket with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter for Central Islip in its non-league opener. Breyanna Desvinges had 12 points, six rebounds and four steals and Alyssa Dixon added nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

Port Jefferson 40, Westhampton 34: Lola Idir had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals to lead Port Jefferson in its non-league opener. Amy Whitman added eight points and 10 rebounds and Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich had seven points, four steals, and three assists. Sandra Clarke had 11 points to lead Westhampton.

Division 41, Wantagh 38: Olivia Agunzo had 20 points and Emma Robins added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Division in non-league.

New Hyde Park 52, Carey 47: Ava Orbon had 14 of her 18 points in the first half to pace New Hyde Park in non-league. Maeve Downing added 10 points. Carey’s Caylee DeMeo led all scorers with 28 points.

Glen Cove 45, Great Neck North 38: Brooke Simmons scored 10 points, Allie Juarez also had 10 points and Sara Roditi had seven points to lead Glen Cove in non-league.

Long Island Lutheran 67, Benson Tech (Oregon) 44: Syla Swords had 20 points and Kate Koval had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Long Island Lutheran in its non-league opener.