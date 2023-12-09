Long Island Lutheran's VJ Edgecombe set for a senior season to remember

VJ Edgecombe’s senior season for Long Island Lutheran boys basketball just started, but his credentials already match up with anyone in the country.

Edgecombe is the No. 5 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the 2023 Newsday Player of the Year and the reigning Gatorade New York Player of the Year.

Edgecombe leads a LuHi team hoping for a special season, which starts with him.

“He’s truly an elite — in every sense of the word — athlete,” coach John Buck said. “He makes plays that not everyone can make . . . He’s just such a high-level athlete, but he couples that with a humble spirit and an incredible motor.”

Edgecombe is the top-ranked uncommitted prospect in his class, but he is still far away from making a college decision.

“My mindset towards college right now is, I mean, I’m really relaxed and chill with it,” Edgecombe said. “ . . . College season’s still going on, still got to pay attention to certain teams and how they’re playing out and who’s returning and who’s not. So I’m pretty neutral with it. I’m not rushing to make a decision at all.”

Edgecombe has taken official visits to Florida, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky and most recently St. John’s. He was in Queens on Nov. 11, calling the visit “great” and saying coach Rick Pitino’s resume speaks for itself. The NBA G League Ignite, a professional development team in the NBA’s farm system, is “definitely” still an option as well.

With 10 likely Division I players and a lofty national ranking, LuHi blends Edgecombe, five other returning players and multiple newcomers, including Huntington native Nigel James.

“[VJ is] a great teammate, a great player,” James said. “Brings a lot of energy to the team, and me and him both are on the same page when it comes to winning. He loves to win, and he’s a great teammate. I love being around him and love playing with him every day.”

Edgecombe, who moved from his native Bahamas to Florida in 2020 and is in his second season at LuHi, is excited for the year ahead and appreciative of what the program has given him.

“To be honest, LuHi has been like the main factor in all of this,” Edgecombe said. “They got the right play style and everything, allowing me to expand my game and allowing me to learn as a player and learn as an individual on and off the court and what it takes to win.

“LuHi is definitely the major factor in all of this . . . most of my accomplishments and everything.”