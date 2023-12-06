Newsday's Top 100 boys basketball players on Long Island for 2023-24 season

Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school boys basketball players across public and private schools, listed in alphabetical order. (All statistics are from last season unless otherwise noted.)

AJ ABUSAAB, Syosset, 6-2, G, Sr.

AbuSaab is a third-year starter and a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second consecutive season. The point guard, who excels in transition, averaged 15.5 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

TREVOR AMALFITANO, Port Washington, 6-1, G, Sr.

Amalfitano averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds and received Nassau AA-II Player of the Year and Newsday All-Long Island second-team honors. The third-year starter, a Newsday Top 100 selection a year ago, “has improved [his] overall game on both ends of the floor this offseason,” according to coach Sean Dooley.

KJ ANDERSON, The Knox School, 6-7, G/F, Jr.

A transfer from Farmingdale, Anderson averaged 13.9 points, including seven games with at least 20 points. He’s a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight year.

KIYAN ANTHONY, Long Island Lutheran, 6-5, G, Jr.

Anthony is a Christ the King transfer and the son of former NBA great Carmelo Anthony. He’s a four-star prospect and the No. 38 player in the Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

PRESTON APPEL, Locust Valley, 5-10, G, Sr.

Appel is a Long Island Lutheran transfer who has a “top-notch handle and a feel for the game that can’t be taught,” coach Andrew Siegel said.

DEVKARTIK ANNE, Jericho, 6-5, F, Jr.

Anne averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as a sophomore starter. Coach Wally Bachman said he’s “a very talented player, very quick to the basket, and he blocks a lot of shots.”

JAGGER BASCOMBE, St. Mary’s, 6-2, G, Sr.

Bascombe, who averaged 14 points, “can play above the rim,” “attacks defenders with force,” and is a “good defender as well,” coach Ira Hunt said.

LORENZO BEATON, Ward Melville, 6-4, F, Sr.

Beaton is a second-year starter and the Patriots’ captain after averaging 11.5 points and eight rebounds. He’s “bigger and stronger” and will be “dominant inside and out,” coach Alex Piccirillo said.

JORDEN BENNETT, Westhampton, 6-6, C, Jr.

Bennett averaged 15.1 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as a sophomore. He has good touch around the rim and can extend the floor with his perimeter shooting.

JAKE BOCK, Friends Academy, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Bock is a second-year starter who averaged 13 points, 5.2 assists, four rebounds and 2.8 steals. The point guard was also a Newsday Top 100 boys soccer selection in the fall.

CODY BRUSH, Division, 6-2, F, Sr.

Brush is a third-year starter and captain who averaged 16.4 points.

TASHAWN BUMPERS, Bay Shore, 6-2, G, Sr.

Bumpers is a Central Islip transfer and a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight year. He averaged 14.6 points.

GIULIANO CAMPORINI, Massapequa, 5-9, G, Sr.

Camporini missed some time last season following ACL surgery but came back after five months and averaged 13.9 points and hit 44 threes. Coach Chris Cafiero called the third-year starter “a lethal shooter, outstanding passer and is the leader on the floor.”

JACKSON CAREY, Harborfields, 6-1, G, Sr.

Carey is a three-year starter who averaged 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Coach Joe Cavallaro called him a “high IQ” two-way player whose height and skill makes him a tough matchup for opposing guards.

RICHIE CARMODY, Sayville, 6-2, G/F, Sr.

Carmody scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a 38-point effort. He is a repeat Newsday Top 100 selection.

JEREMIAH CARTER, St. John the Baptist, 6-3, G/F, Jr.

The shooting guard/small forward hit 50 three-pointers for a team that made the CHSAA semifinals. Carter averaged 13.7 points.

JOJO CIPILINO, Northport, 5-9, G, Sr.

Cipilino averaged 8.1 points and was named Rookie of the Year in Suffolk I. Coach Andrew D’Eloia called him “one of the top point guards” in Suffolk and praised his “excellent ability to get to the rim” and improved three-point touch.

TYLER COBB, Port Jefferson, 6-3, G, Sr.

Cobb averaged 12.4 points and made 33 three-pointers. The St. Joseph’s (LI) commit is extremely effective in the open court, coach Billy Heenan said.

Top row, from left: Ryan Connolly of Floral Park, Alex Davis of Bridgehampton, Marquese Dennis of Brentwood. Middle row, from left: VJ Edgecombe of Long Island Lutheran, Godswill Erheriene of Long Island Lutheran, Alex Franklin of Southampton. Bottom row, from left: Kevin Estime of Wheatley, Michael Hancock of Locust Valley, Jordan Heyman of Half Hollow Hills East.

RYAN CONNOLLY, Floral Park, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Connolly is a second-year captain and a two-time Newsday Top 100 selection who averaged 10.9 points, seven assists, six rebounds and 2.5 steals last season.

MIKE CORLEY, JR., Longwood, 6-1, G, Sr.

A second-year starter, Corley was Longwood’s leading scorer last season with 13.1 points, and he made 42 threes. He’s a “tremendous scorer” and a “force on the defensive end,” coach John Ford said.

ALEX DAVIS, Bridgehampton, 5-10, G, So.

Davis is a fourth-year starter who averaged a team-high 16 points and four steals per game as a freshman. He scored at least 25 points in five games and hit 43 three-pointers, helping lead Bridgehampton to the Suffolk Class D title.

MARQUESE DENNIS, Brentwood, 6-5, F, Sr.

Dennis averaged 14.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and three assists en route to Newsday All-Long Island second-team honors. Coach Anthony Jimenez called the three-time Newsday Top 100 selection the “heart and soul” of a team coming off a Long Island Class AA title and a state final four appearance.

JAYDEN DIAZ, Bethpage, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Diaz is a three-year starter and a Newsday Top 100 selection for a second time. He was the focal point of opponents’ defenses but still averaged 17.5 points and six assists last season.

DEVIN DILLON, Chaminade, 6-3, G/F, Sr.

Dillon averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for a 23-4 team that won the NSCHSAA regular-season and tournament titles and went to the CHSAA Class A state semifinals. Coach Dan Feeney expects the second-year starter to be one of the best players in the NSCHSAA and believes he’s “one of the most versatile players in our league.”

PATRICK DONAHUE, Hampton Bays, 6-1, F, Sr.

Donahue is a fourth-year starter who averaged 16.9 points and five rebounds. The small forward is fast, athletic and throws down multiple dunks per game, coach Noah Brown said.

VJ EDGECOMBE, Long Island Lutheran, 6-5, F, Sr.

Edgecombe is a repeat Newsday Top 100 selection and the reigning Newsday Player of the Year after averaging 15.5 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks. He’s the No. 5 player in the Class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

MATT EICHORN, Patchogue-Medford, 6-1, G, Sr.

Eichorn will be the team’s primary scorer after averaging 12.6 points, hitting 30 threes and shooting better than 40% from beyond the arc. Coach Tim Trava called him a “dynamic lefthanded scoring guard” who is “extremely athletic and can get to the rim.”

GODSWILL ERHERIENE, Long Island Lutheran, 6-9, F, Sr.

Erheriene averaged 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds after being a Newsday Top 100 selection. Coach John Buck said the Seton Hall commit is strong at both ends of the floor.

KEVIN ESTIME, Malverne, 6-3, F, Sr.

Estime averaged nine points and 10 rebounds, including 22 in one game, in his first season as a starter. Associate head coach Walt Aksionoff praised the power forward’s toughness inside, his scoring and defensive ability and his ability to run the floor and finish on the fast break.

ALEX FRANKLIN, Southampton, 6-3, G, So.

Franklin averaged 12.4 points and a team-high 11 rebounds as a freshman. Coach Herm Lamison called the combo guard “a pleasant surprise” because of the rebounding and said that after a summer of hard work, “you can really see the improvement.”

ANTHONY GRAFFEO-JACKSON, West Hempstead, 6-3, C, Sr.

Graffeo-Jackson is a second-year starter who averaged 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks. Coach Eric Rubin described him this way: “Great hands, good shooter, blocks tons of shots.”

MIKE HANCOCK, Locust Valley, 6-3, G, Sr.

Hancock averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal last season. Coach Andrew Siegel said the shooting guard does everything for the team, whether it’s flying in for rebounds or knocking down long-range three-pointers.

JALEN HARRISON, Valley Stream North, 5-10, G, Sr.

Harrison averaged 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. A Newsday Top 100 selection for the second consecutive year, Harrison can use his handle to “blow by defenders,” coach Mike McVeigh said.

BEN HAUG, Smithtown East, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Haug is a three-year starter and a Newsday Top 100 pick for the second season in a row. He filled up the box score as a junior with 22.6 points per game and is one of the team’s top rebounders.

JORDAN HEYMAN, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Heyman averaged 9.7 points, including one game with 27, and six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Coach Michael Marcelin said the fourth-year varsity player and second-year starting point guard’s “ability to create for others” is what sets him apart.

RYAN HOSEIN, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6-2, G, Sr.

Hosein averaged 13 points and seven rebounds, in his first season as a member of the program. Coach Mike Harris said Hosein “will be the most athletic player on the court,” and that he’s a player who has worked to become a three-point threat and “can get to the rim at any time.”

NIGEL JAMES, Long Island Lutheran, 6-foot, G, Jr.

James transferred from Cushing Academy (Massachusetts) as a four-star prospect and the No. 116 player in the Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Coach John Buck said James, who’s from Huntington, is explosive, “super athletic” on both sides of the floor and a “really strong” point guard.

TAJAE JONES, Long Island Lutheran, 6-7, F, Sr.

Jones is a transfer from Notre Dame (Connecticut), where he averaged 17 points and nine rebounds. Coach John Buck said he is a “really good swing man” who is going to be a “force."

Clockwise, from left: Joe Knaus of Chaminade, Jermaine King of Floyd, Ziyair Jones of Hempstead, Ryan Leary of Carle Place.

ZIYAIR JONES, Hempstead, 6-2, G, Sr.

A three-year starter, Jones averaged 12.6 points and four rebounds. He has delivered in many big games, coach Jared Weir said.

KIERAN KEHOE, Mepham, 6-7, C, Sr.

Kehoe, a St. Joseph’s (PA) baseball commit, averaged 13.5 points, including three games with 25 points, and 12 rebounds. Coach Bob Kaible described the third-year starter as a “big with guard skills that can finish on all three levels” and “can take over games at times” at both ends.

JERMAINE KING, Floyd, 5-9, G, Jr.

King is a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight season. He ended up missing most of last season with an injury but features “prolific shooting ability, outstanding ballhandling and intense defensive pressure,” coach Will Slinkosky said.

JOE KNAUS, Chaminade, 6-5, F, Sr.

Knaus averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in his second varsity season, and he made 87 threes on 43% shooting. Coach Dan Feeney thinks the second-year starter’s “size and shooting ability can really set him apart.”

BRIAN KOPP, Massapequa, 5-11, G, Sr.

Kopp is a three-year starter who averaged 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

DYLAN KOPP, The Stony Brook School, 6-1, G, Sr.

Kopp averaged 15.9 points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals and earned PSAA Player of the Year as a junior. Kopp can score from all three levels.

ISAIAH LATTANZIO, Hampton Bays, 6-5, F, Sr.

Lattanzio is a fourth-year starter and third-year captain who averaged 9.2 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

JORDAN LEACH, Kellenberg, 6-foot, G, Jr.

Leach averaged 10 points and can score with the best on Long Island, coach Christopher Lyons said. He had an especially strong second half of his sophomore season.

RYAN LEARY, Carle Place, 6-2, G, So.

Leary averaged 17 points, including two games with at least 30 points, and posted eight rebounds and six assists per game as a freshman.

ANDREW LEE, Roosevelt, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Lee is a three-year varsity starter who averaged 21.9 points and drilled 34 three-pointers. His finishing ability could take his game to another level.

MIKE MAIN, Long Beach, 5-11, G, Sr.

Main is a fourth-year starting point guard for the Marines. He averaged 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and improved his shot and strength in the offseason.

ALIER MALUK, Long Island Lutheran, 6-10, F, Jr.

Maluk is an Imani Christian (Pennsylvania) transfer who is committed to Florida State. Coach John Buck said he’s a skilled face-up forward and can play the wing.

JOEY MAMMOLITO, Glenn, 6-foot, G, Jr.

A second-year starter and team captain, Mammolito averaged 12.7 points and 4.5 assists. Coach Charly Rogener said the point guard’s ability to finish at the rim is “unmatched.”

JAKE MANGIO, Farmingdale, 5-9, G, Jr.

Mangio averaged 14.5 points and made 26 threes. He had four 20-point performances.

FRANKIE MANGIONE, New Hyde Park, 6-1, G, Jr.

Mangione averaged 18.3 points, four rebounds and three assists and made 52 threes. Coach Shireem Cobb said he can score from all three levels.

Clockwise, from top left: Thomas Matonti of Deer Park, Joey McLaurin of Floyd, Dylan McLennon of Sewanhaka, Jack Melore of Smithtown West, Dwayne Meadors of Hempstead, Robby Maurer of Bayport-Blue Point.

THOMAS MATONTI, Kings Park, 5-11, G, Sr.

Matonti averaged 10.9 points and three assists and made 69 three-pointers. Coach Christopher Rube said he will be Kings Park’s main scoring option and one of the best perimeter shooters on Long Island.

ROBBY MAURER, Bayport-Blue Point, 5-9, G, Sr.

A second-year starter, Maurer averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 assists. The point guard also made 48 three-pointers.

SINCERE McDOUGAL, Babylon, 6-3, G, Sr.

McDougal is a second-year starter who averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Coach Bill Singleton called him an unselfish and explosive player who can score from anywhere on the floor.

BRADY McGOWAN, Eastport-South Manor, 5-11, G, So.

McGowan had a standout freshman season, draining 68 three-pointers and averaging 17.8 points.

JOEY McLAURIN, Floyd, 5-9, G, Sr.

McLaurin is a three-year starter who averaged 12 points and six rebounds. He’s the team leader and the Colonials will go as far as he can take them, coach Will Slinkosky said.

CHARLIE McLEAN, Pierson, 6-5, F, Sr.

McLean had a strong junior season, averaging 15 points.

DYLAN McLENNON, Sewanhaka, 6-3, G/F, Sr.

A three-year varsity player and second-year starter, McLennon averaged 17.2 points and shot 52% from the field. He has “ridiculous bounce” and a “really consistent” pull-up jumper, coach Jay Allen said.

DWAYNE MEADORS, Hempstead, 6-3, F, Sr.

Meadows averaged 8.8 points and topped the team in rebounding at 7.8 and blocks at 2.4. Coach Jared Weir sees a player who can jump, control the paint and finish inside.

JACK MELORE, Smithtown West, 6-1, G, Sr.

The fourth-year varsity player averaged 18.5 points, including 11 games with at least 20, and shot 43% from beyond the arc.

Clockwise, from left: Ben Michaels and Dylan Mingo of Long Island Lutheran, James Notias of Manhasset, Kayden Mingo of Long Island Lutheran, Jackson O'Brien of Friends Academy.

BEN MICHAELS, Long Island Lutheran, 6-7, F, Sr.

Michaels is a member of the Great Britain U18 national team and a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight season. Coach John Buck said he’s a stretch forward who makes shots and plays physically.

DYLAN MINGO, Long Island Lutheran, 6-4, G, So.

Mingo is a five-star prospect from Farmingdale who ranks as the No. 13 player in the Class of 2026, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He attended the USA Men’s U16 national team training camp in Colorado in May.

KAYDEN MINGO, Long Island Lutheran, 6-2, G, Jr.

Mingo averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals. The Farmingdale native and older brother of Dylan is a three-star prospect and the No. 136 player in the Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

CASSIUS MOORE, Elmont, 5-11, G, Sr.

Moore averaged 16 points. Coach Ryan Straub lauded the third-year starter’s poise, basketball IQ and variety of skills, including his shooting, ballhandling, playmaking, fearlessness attacking the rim and ability to make others around him better.

KEVIN MOORE, St. Anthony’s, 6-2, G, So.

Moore averaged 8.5 points and three assists while shooting 51% from the field. The point guard is a super athlete and a great competitor, coach Sal Lagano said.

JAMES NOTIAS, Manhasset, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Notias is a returning Newsday Top 100 player who averaged 16 points and is an “outstanding” two-guard, coach George Bruns said.

JACKSON O’BRIEN, Friends Academy, 6-5, F, Sr.

O’Brien averaged 14 points and grabbed 10.2 rebounds, and holds a Division I offer from Manhattan. He can score inside and out and is a “dominant presence” defensively, coach Matt Johnsen said.

From left: Dominic Obukwelu of Valley Stream North, Dominic Pennzello of Mt. Sinai, Jesse Roggendorf of Great Neck South.

DOMINIC OBUKWELU, Valley Stream North, 6-3, G/F, Sr.

Obukwelu, a three-year starter, averaged 16.6 points, including one 30-point game and five others with at least 20. He also averaged eight rebounds, four assists and three steals last season. He is a repeat Newsday Top 100 selection.

DOMINIC PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai, 6-2, G, Jr.

Pennzello averaged 14.5 points and nine rebounds as a sophomore and is a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight year. He’s a three-year starter who shot 43% from deep.

REGGIE PIERRE, The Knox School, 6-5, F, Sr.

Pierre is a West Islip transfer who averaged 16.5 points. Coach Navro Allen called him a dynamic athlete.

KAMERON QUINN, North Babylon, 6-1, G, Jr.

Quinn is a two-year starter who averaged 8.6 points, six rebounds and four assists. The point guard has exceptional ballhandling ability and extraordinary court vision, coach Rakeem Vanterpool said.

TYSON REDDICK, Southampton, 6-foot, G, Jr.

Reddick averaged 11.4 points and was third on Long Island with 81 threes, including one game with nine and another with seven. “He’s just really gotten better as a more complete player for us,” coach Herm Lamison said.

JESSE ROGGENDORF, Great Neck South, 6-foot, G, Jr.

Roggendorf is a three-year starter and a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second consecutive year. The shooting guard averaged 18.5 points and six rebounds.

Clockwise, from top left: Jacob Ross of Long Island Lutheran, Nate Song of Wheatley, Brandon Torres of Portledge, Chase Timberlake of Baldwin, Christian Smiley of Bay Shore.

JACOB ROSS, Long Island Lutheran, 6-6, F, Jr.

Ross ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 127 player in the Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Coach John Buck said that Ross, the younger brother of UConn freshman Jayden Ross, is “super versatile, athletic [and] makes plays around the rim.”

LUKE SELTZER, Pierson, 6-5, G, Sr.

Seltzer averaged 20 points and is a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight season. He played for the Irish U16 national team in the summer of 2022.

CHRISTIAN SMILEY, Bay Shore, 6-6, Wing, Sr.

Smiley averaged 16.2 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks last season for Amityville. The transfer’s former coach, Jack Agostino, believes the two-time Newsday Top 100 selection is the best all-around player on Long Island.

JAWUAN SMITH, Floyd, 6-5, F, Jr.

Smith averaged 12.1 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks at St. John the Baptist last season. With his size and athletic ability, coach Will Slinkosky expects highlight dunks and blocked shots.

COREY SOMMERVIL, Holy Trinity, 6-1, G, Sr.

A second-year starter, Sommervil averaged 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. He’s a high-energy player who does everything on the court, coach Joseph Conefry said.

NATE SONG, Wheatley, 5-10, G, Sr.

Song is a second-year starter and a team captain who averaged 12 points, four assists and two steals. Coach Rich Slater said he has been his hardest worker the last three years — “first on the floor and the last to leave” — and that he scores from the perimeter or can get to the basket and guards the best player.

CHRISTIAN THOMAS, St. Dominic, 6-4, F, Jr.

Thomas averaged a double-double last season with 13 points and 11 rebounds and shot 35% from beyond the arc. The small forward has a great nose for the ball and consistently plays above the rim, coach Isaiah Wilson said.

CHASE TIMBERLAKE, Baldwin, 6-foot, G, Jr.

Timberlake averaged 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. He’s an athletic scorer from outside and can get to the rim, coach Darius Burton said.

BRANDON TORRES, St. Dominic, 6-4, F, Jr.

A transfer from Portledge, Torres averaged 14.8 points. The small forward is a “flat-out scorer who uses his frame to dominate teams from inside and out,” coach Isaiah Wilson said.

VASILIS TRIANTAFYLLOU, North Shore, 6-5, F, Sr.

Triantafyllou is a four-year starter and a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight year. He averaged 16.8 points, including one game with 35 and eight others with at least 20, and eight rebounds and two blocks. He can score from the perimeter or at the rim.

Clockwise, from top left: Jesse Tricario of Great Neck South, Jordan Tucker of Sewanhaka, Chad Wesley of Malverne, Fabian Wheatley of Knox.

JESSE TRICARIO, Great Neck South, 6-6, F, Sr.

Tricario averaged 15.7 points and 11 rebounds. He’s tough to stop inside and is a great rebounder.

JORDAN TUCKER, Sewanhaka, 6-2, G/F, Sr.

Tucker averaged 14 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds. He’s a three-year varsity player and second-year starter.

ANDREW TUDDA, Seaford, 6-1, G, Sr.

Tudda averaged 21 points, including one game with 35. The shooting guard has strong ball skills and should help Seaford as it moves up to Class A.

NICK WAGA, Commack, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Waga is a three-year starter with good court vision and playmaking ability. He averaged 12.5 points, six assists and four rebounds while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

JERRY WEBB, Wyandanch, 6-foot, G, Jr.

Webb left Brentwood in late November and then moved on to Wyandanch. He’s quick, has the ability to get into the lane and defends well. He averaged 13.8 points and six assists, helping Brentwood reach the Class AA state semifinals.

CHAD WESLEY, Malverne, 5-10, G, Sr.

Wesley averaged nine points and eight assists for the Mules, now in Class A after winning the Nassau Class B title. Associate head coach Walt Aksionoff described the second-year starter as “fast, excellent dribbler, drives strong to the basket,” and praised his ability to help the full-court man-to-man defense be successful.

FABIAN WHEATLEY, The Knox School, 6-1, G, Jr.

Wheatley is a St. Dominic transfer and a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second season. A pure point guard, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.6 assists and four rebounds.

CHRIS WILLIAMS, St. John the Baptist, 6-2, G, Jr.

Williams averaged 11.2 points for a team that reached the CHSAA semifinals. He took 38 charges, including 19 in a four-game span. Williams, whose brother, Stevie, is also a standout player for the Cougars, is strong, able to dunk and can play any position, although he opened this season at point guard.

NAVEON WILLIAMS, Southampton, 6-2, G, Jr.

Williams averaged 18 points and six rebounds and is a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second straight year. The three-year starter has played an integral role in the program’s success and is “still ascending” and “can be a dominant force on the floor,” according to coach Herm Lamison.

Carter Wilson of Bay Shore, left, and Seville Williams of Amityville.

SEVILLE WILLIAMS, Amityville, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Williams averaged 12.1 points in his second season as a starter. Coach Jack Agostino praised his “offensive energy,” adding, “He really likes to get to the basket; he makes his free throws; he can make big shots in clutch moments; he’s very tough on defense, on-the-ball defensive guy.”

STEVIE WILLIAMS, St. John the Baptist, 6-2, G, Sr.

A second-year captain, Williams averaged 14.5 points. He’s a repeat selection for the Newsday Top 100.

CARTER WILSON, Bay Shore, 6-1, G, Jr.

Wilson is a St. John the Baptist transfer and a Newsday Top 100 selection for the second consecutive year. He averaged 13.6 points.

COLE WOOD, Hauppauge, 6-foot, G, Jr.

Wood averaged 16.4 points and made 35 threes in his first varsity season. The two-guard “is a pure shooter and a very gifted athlete,” coach Brad Hughes said.

CHRIS YOUNG, West Hempstead, 6-foot, G, Sr.

A second-year starter, Young averaged 10 points, made 37 threes and handed out 5.5 assists per game. Coach Eric Rubin said the point guard is quick, a solid shooter and sees the floor well.

NEHEMIAH YUEN, Smithtown Christian, 5-10, G, Sr.

Yuen is a point guard who averaged 17.7 points and 5.5 assists and made 45 threes. Coach Daniel Skaritka said the three-year starter is an unselfish player and one of the best guards he has ever coached.