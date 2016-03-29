LuHi’s Devonte Green to play in Jordan Classic Regional

Russ Smith. Sean Kilpatrick. Marcus and Markieff Morris.

Devonte Green will join those and many more current and former college standouts as alumni of the Jordan Brand Classic’s Regional Game. The Long Island Lutheran senior guard and Indiana commit accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious all-star game at Barclays Center on April 15.

“It’s just an honor to be selected,” said Green, Newsday’s Long Island Player of the Year. “It’s going to be a fun game and I can’t wait for it.”

Green averaged 20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game and led Lutheran to the Federation semifinals this season.

“It’s been a long run,” Green said. “Last game of my high school career, I’m just going to give it all I got.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Our Savior New American’s Cheick Diallo, who spent this past season at Kansas before declaring for the NBA draft, was named MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic’s All-American Game last year.

UConn junior Kentan Facey, a former Lutheran forward, played in the 2013 regional game.