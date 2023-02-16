Pierson holds off Port Jefferson to win Suffolk Class C championship

The moment for Pierson on Wednesday night came late in the third quarter. The Whalers' 17-point lead over Port Jefferson in the Suffolk Class C championship game had been quickly evaporating. And when the Royals’ Conor Daily squared up to drain a three-pointer with 1:52 left in the quarter, the margin was down to a single point.

“We needed to prove something right there,” junior swingman Luke Seltzer said.

And prove something they did. Whalers point guard Dom Mancino took a steal the length of the court for a layup and the 6-5 Seltzer scored on a putback before the end of the frame; then 6-6 forward Charlie McLean scored the first five points of the fourth quarter on a pair of early possessions. Those nine unanswered points put Pierson on course for a 58-52 title game victory at St. Joseph’s Danzi Athletic Center.

The Whalers (14-7) are county champion for the sixth time and second year in a row. They earned a berth in the New York State Class C Regional final and will meet the winner of a semifinal between the Section I champ and the Section IX champ on March 10 at Eastport-South Manor for a trip to Glens Falls. Pierson will play next against Class D champion Bridgehampton Tuesday at Southampton in the county’s Tournament of Champions.

“It was great we could shake off the adversity quick,” said McLean, who had 24 points. “You want to be a team that stays strong in those situations.”

Pierson lost all five starters and eight varsity players from the 2022 champion. Still there were excellent pieces there when the season started. Seltzer and his 6-9 younger brother Kyle returned to Sag Harbor after two years in Ireland. McLean, Aven Smith and Mancino were all juniors who just lacked varsity playing time. Though there were moments this season when it looked as if the pieces might not fit together – note the seven losses – they certainly did against the Royals (8-13).

“Staying composed at the end shows that we have finally found our chemistry,” Luke Seltzer said. “We didn’t have that chemistry early on. It’s there now. Our team has jelled.”

Daily had 23 points, including seven three-pointers, and Luke Dickhuth had 15 points for Port Jefferson.

“Conor and Luke were just lights out,” Pierson coach Will Fujita said. “It threw us out of our rhythm, but I am proud of how we made the necessary adjustments to win.”

McLean was especially strong late with 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.

“We’re one win from going upstate and that’s been what we’ve been talking about all season,” Seltzer said. “We have more things to prove.”