Sainvil leads LWA to PSAA boys basketball title

Edwin Sainvil kept looking at the scoreboard and smiling. Winning surely hasn't become old for the Lawrence Woodmere Academy boys basketball team.

The Tigers captured their third straight PSAA title and 25th win of the season last night, beating Evangel Christian (Queens), 100-50, at Long Island Lutheran.

"It gets more fun every time," said Sainvil, who had 19 points for LWA (25-1). The sophomore point guard spent most of the second half laughing it up as a spectator as the Tigers emptied the bench.

Holden Collick added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and freshman guard Cantrell Barker had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.

LWA advanced to the seven-team NYSAIS Class B tournament, which begins Thursday, against a team to be determined at a seeding meeting Monday. The winner of that tournament earns a berth in the state Federation Class B tournament in Glens Falls.

Sainvil had 10 points in the first quarter for the Tigers, who raced to a 26-9 lead with 1:33 left in the quarter and led 56-22 at halftime. Evangel Christian is 7-4.

The Tigers' record is the best in coach Jeff Weiss' 22 seasons. Now they turn their sights toward the NYSAIS tournament, in which their season ended with semifinal losses the previous three seasons.

"We always talk about winning the league," Weiss said. "That's our first priority. After that, we talk about putting ourselves in a good spot for NYSAIS, be a top 4 seed and have a home game. And see what happens."