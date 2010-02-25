Seidman helps Holy Trinity boys top St. Anthony's

Tyler Seidman had 16 points, including a key three-pointer with six minutes left in the fourth, as No. 5 Holy Trinity topped fourth-seeded St. Anthony's, 63-45, Thursday in a CHSAA boys quarterfinal.

Seidman's three-pointer capped a 9-0 run in the fourth that gave Holy Trinity (11-12) a 52-41 lead. Seidman was one of four Holy Trinity players to score in double figures. Jason Oder had 12 points and Rick VanAllen and Nick Ferreiro each chipped in 11 points for the Titans, who will face No. 1 St. John the Baptist in a semifinal at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday at C.W. Post.

Marc Ciccarelli led St. Anthony's (10-15) with 15 points.

Chaminade 62, Kellenberg 49: Thomas Morgan had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Dan Vanderhoef had 14 points and eight assists and Dylan Sinnickson had 13 points to lead No. 3 Chaminade (15-8) in a CHSAA quarterfinal. Chris Pisciotta had 19 points for No. 6 Kellenberg (9-12).

Chaminade will play the winner of No. 2 St. Mary's vs. No. 7 St. Dominic in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at C.W. Post.SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALLCHSAA Tournament - quarterfinals(3) Chaminade 12 17 13 20-62

(6) Kellenberg 11 19 5 14-49

CS: Vanderhoef 14, Morgan 21, Keating 6, Zoller 2, Sheehy 2, Sinnickson 13, Gonyon 1, Hargrove 3. Totals: 21-15-62. K: Pisciotta 19, Stirrup 12, Madelmayer 3, Cotty 2, Moore-Ellis 4, Brereton 5, Linton 5. Totals: 17-9-50. Three-pointers: CS 5 (Vanderhoef 3, Morgan 2); K 7 (Pisciotta 4, Stirrup 2, Madelmayer).

(4) Holy Trinity 20 11 12 20-63

(5) St. Anthony's 16 16 9 4-45

HT: Ferreiro 11, Oder 12, Seidman 16, Callahan 5, Botsaris 3, VanAllen 11, Bess 5. Totals: 21-11-63. SA: Gordon 10, Cacchioli 5, McKenna 11, Peraica 2, Ciccarelli 15, Pandales 2. Totals: 17-7-45. Three-pointers: HT 10 (Ferreiro 3, Oder 3, Seidman 2, Callahan, Botsaris); SA 4 (Gordon 2, Cacchioli, McKenna).

PSAA CHAMPIONSHIPLawrence Woodmere Academy 32 24 20 24-100

Evangel Christian (Queens) 14 8 7 21-50

LWA: Barker 13, Epstein 6, Sainvil 19, Hibbert 3, Batash 5, Pierre-Gilles 3, Jones 6, Parrish 8, Benn 5, Collick 15, Brodt 9, Boneparth 2, Hayden 8. Totals: 40-13-102. O: Villlada 7, Colon 6, Gibson 8, Molinau 3, Velez 2, Suarez 5, Dickson 2, Sanchez 13, Bonifas 2, Singleton 2. Totals: 20-6-50. Three-pointers: LWA 9 (Barker 2, Epstein 2, Sainvil 2, Hibbert, Batash, Pierre-Gilles); O 4 (Villlada 2, Colon 2).