Smithtown West boys basketball reaches second straight Suffolk Class AA title game as John Giotis scores 18 points

Smithtown West is once again on the doorstep of its first boys basketball county championship.

The third-seeded Bulls put on a shotmaking display in a 23-point third quarter to grab a seven-point lead, which they kept at six or more for the entire fourth quarter, in an eventual 65-53 win over No. 2 Deer Park in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals Monday at Longwood High School.

Senior forward John Giotis scored 18 points and junior guards Michael Cascione and Tim Bannell each scored 17 to lead Smithtown West (18-4) to its second straight Suffolk AA title game appearance.

“Oh my gosh, this is awesome, man,” said Cascione, who averaged 15.7 points during the 2024 playoffs and is now the Bulls’ leading scorer at 20.4 points per game. “I'm just so excited right now. This guy [Giotis] played awesome. John Giotis is a beast. Other guys contributed too, Tim Bannell, Evan Lutzer. Casey [Burton] knocking down threes.

“I mean, this team is awesome. Give 100% effort every single second, that's why we won this game today.”

Said Giotis: “This is motivating us. Coming so close last year, we want it all now, and we’re going to come for it.”

Smithtown West will face either No. 1 Wyandanch or No. 5 Amityville in the county championship game at 4 p.m. Friday at Farmingdale State.

“I feel like we win this thing, win this first Suffolk County championship for Smithtown West,” Cascione said.

Smithtown West led 55-44 with 6:34 left, but a layup by Dimaunt’e Gardner (15 points) and a three by Nusanti Delbridge (21 points) cut it to 55-49 with 4:41 left. Smithtown West did not allow a made field goal after.

Deer Park (15-7) led 29-27 at halftime, but Smithtown West opened the second half on a 7-0 run and led for the final 15:05. The Bulls made four third-quarter threes and led 50-43 heading into the fourth.

“The shot-making is impressive, but I really feel like shooters are a lot better when the passes are on time and on target,” Smithtown West coach Mike Agostino said. “We hit them in good spots, in rhythm. Michael, he had to carry a big burden against that team to handle the ball and still make the right decision.”

Three starters are set to return next season for Deer Park, but Gardner, who averaged 18.8 points this season and consistently posted double-doubles, completed his senior season Monday.

“In 25 years, he is the finest young man I’ve ever coached,” Deer Park coach John McCaffrey said. “He’s going to be a great husband, a great father, a great man. He’s the role model for our program going forward, and he is irreplaceable.”