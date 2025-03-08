Each time St. Anthony’s needed a play made, the ball found its way to James Taylor Jr., who delivered on each occasion.

The Friars held a one-possession lead with over 25 seconds remaining and fired a pass toward midcourt that was tipped in a scramble between three players. The ball ended up in Taylor’s hands, and the senior raced down the court for a thunderous dunk over an opposing player that sent the crowd and Friar bench into a frenzy.

Taylor scored 23 points as St. Anthony’s defeated Canisius, 58-54, in a state CHSAA Class A semifinal at Christ the King on Friday afternoon.

“I saw the loose ball and just came up and took it,” Taylor said. “I didn’t see anyone in front of me so I went up to make a bit of a statement.”

Canisius forced a turnover and Patrick Enright finished the fast break with a score to cut the lead to 49-47 in favor of St. Anthony’s. On the next possession, Taylor caught the ball in the corner and made a three-pointer, giving the Friars a five-point lead with just over a minute remaining.

“That’s the kind of plays we’ve made all season,” Taylor said. “Our guards are good at getting in the paint, making the defense collapse and kicking it out. We take 1,000 drive and kick shots every week, at this point it’s natural.”

Canisius (22-5) went on a 10-3 run to start the third quarter, giving it a 31-28 lead. Freshman Ousenliti Ninche made a three-pointer to tie the score for St. Anthony’s and Taylor the team’s next seven points to take a 38-33 lead.

“They just started to hit shots and we got rushed,” Kevin Moore said. “We’ve been in close games all year, so we’re used to this. We all trust each other to hit shots when it’s needed.”

The junior guard finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ninche had 12 points and six rebounds and Connor Mannix had 10 points and two steals.

“This is where a tough non-league schedule really helped us,” St. Anthony’s coach Sal Lagano said. “Our team is comfortable in an environment like this and this was just a fantastic basketball game.”

St. Anthony’s (24-3) will face St. John’s Prep in the state Class A final at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Fordham University. Earlier this season, the Friars defeated St. John’s Prep, 56-52.

“There aren’t many times you get to stand at this spot in life,” Lagano said. “The seniors will never have a chance to play for a state title again. Guys have got to show up ready to play. No excuses.”