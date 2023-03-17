Brentwood boys basketball's run ends in state 'AA' semifinal 

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — The story started with three losses in the first five games. But a young team from Brentwood grew up so much that it was standing here on this day as a Long Island champion playing among the final four in state Class AA boys basketball.

In the end, though, Brentwood had to settle for just being here at Cool Insuring Arena and the experience of it all.

Victor emerged with a 56-41 semifinal victory on Friday after the Section V champ shot out to a great start and Brentwood never caught up.

So Brentwood’s streak of six straight postseason wins and eight straight victories overall was over. The program remains in search of its first state championship.

“I thought we had a great playoff run,” coach Anthony Jimenez said. “I don’t think we played up to our fullest potential just tonight. But credit to Victor. I thought they hit some great shots.”

The season that began at 2-3 ended at 19-8.

Jimenez summed it up in three words: “A huge success.”

But Victor (23-2), which won its section for the first time in 45 years and made the final four for the first time, will get the chance for more success. The Blue Devils go for the state title here at 7 p.m. Saturday against Section I champ North Rockland.

Garrett Clar scored 19 points and Cam Ryan added 16, including 11 in the second half, to lead them to the final. Victor shot 60% from the floor in the first quarter and forced 15 turnovers overall.

“I thought we stepped up to the challenge of their physical play,” Blue Devils coach Tyler Roberts said. “We kept some of their key players out of the paint. We were able to effectively rebound the ball, at least in the first half.

“And then with them crashing the boards so hard, we able to take advantage of that and get out in transition a little bit.”

Victor looked a lot better than Brentwood in the first eight minutes. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 15-3 lead.

When Ryan converted a three-point play with 5.6 seconds left in the quarter, the advantage had expanded to 20-7.

“I think that was the biggest difference,” Jimenez said of Brentwood’s bad beginning. “They got out in transition against us and scored some easy baskets. And unfortunately we didn’t score easy baskets at the beginning.”

But Brentwood made a run in the second quarter.

“They’re an outstanding team,” Roberts said.

Jeremiah Webb, who paced Brentwood with 14 points, turned two drives into three-point plays. Tyrell Davender put in an offensive rebound to cut it two with about 46 seconds remaining in the period. The Blue Devils wound up leading just 26-21 at halftime.

“I felt like the pressure was benefiting us,” Jimenez said. “It’s possible we ran out of steam.”

Ryan scored five in a 7-0 burst to start the third. The lead moved to 12.

It stood at 37-26 after three, and then Victor pulled far away. Ryan converted three-point play and followed with two more free throws, leaving Brentwood behind by 21 at 52-31 with 2:48 on the clock.

But with most of its top players due to return, Brentwood should be better for having this experience.

“One would hope,” Jimenez said. “Yes.”