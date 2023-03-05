Chaminade falls in state CHSAA Class A semifinal to Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Chaminade boys basketball team had to feel good about its chances reaching its first state final in six seasons. After overcoming a 14-point deficit in the first half, the Flyers led by three to start the last quarter against Bishop Timon-St. Jude of Buffalo in a state CHSAA Class A semifinal at Hilbert College in Hamburg on Saturday.

But Bishop Timon-St Jude outscored Chaminade 24-9 in the fourth quarter en route to a 73-61 victory.

Antoni Vlogianitis and Dave DeBusschere led Chaminade (23-4) in scoring with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Jaiden Harrison scored 31 points for Bishop Timon-St. Jude (24-3).

“We just got out-executed in the end,” Vlogianitis said.

“We had a few costly turnovers toward the end,” coach Dan Feeney said. “Collectively we struggled and in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t our day today, so you tip your cap to them.”

Chaminade led 52-49 after three quarters, but Bishop Timon-St. Jude turned up the defense. In the last four minutes of the game. Chaminade had multiple turnovers on key possessions that led to some easy fast-break baskets for Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

The result was a double-digit deficit for Chaminade with less than two minutes to go — too much for the Flyers to overcome.

When asked about what they were most proud of this season DeBusschere said, “just winning our league. That was our main goal and focus going into the year and we were able to accomplish that.”