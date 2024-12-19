When the Stony Brook School allowed its double-digit lead to be trimmed to two possessions, it dug into its defensive principles to secure a victory.

The Stony Brook School allowed host Lawrence Woodmere Academy (White) to score no points over nearly the final five minutes of a 70-53, non-league boys basketball win on Wednesday night.

“We knew who their best players were and we knew we had to lock those guys up,” Sophomore center Simon David Ogwuche said. “We watched film and made sure we stuck to the script we wrote.”

Jayden Hernandez scored 18 points, Ogwuche had 17 and Orlando Morris had 16 for the Bears. Hank Williams scored 14 points, Nick Anson had 13 and Floybert Kuminga had 11.

The Bears built a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter after Michael Favaloro’s three-pointer. Lawrence Woodmere ended the quarter on a 13-7 run after Williams connected on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

“We started trying to go for knockout blows instead of moving the ball,” Bears coach Ron White said. “When we became more patient and moved the ball, we settled in.”

Lawrence Woodmere (2-3) cut the lead to 58-53 after Kuminga's free throw, with just under five minutes remaining. Hernandez had an acrobatic finish over a taller defender to put the Bears ahead 64-53.

“The group showed resilience,” White said. “The team is really learning how to work together cohesively. They’re learning to play for each other.”

After a Lawrence Woodmere turnover, James Augustine finished a fast break with an alley-oop dunk, putting the Bears ahead by 13 with just over two minutes remaining. The Bears (7-0) allowed just one field goal and six points in the fourth quarter.

“We shared the ball well and locked in on defense,” Hernandez, a senior guard said. “We started to grab more rebounds in the second half and that was one of the keys.”

The rebounding effort was led by Ogwuche who had four rebounds and a block during a four-minute stretch of the third quarter.

“I’m athletic but I know I’m not the only one who is,” Ogwuche said. “I’m not the only one going for the ball, so I put in the effort to get it.”

Hernandez got the scoring going with 10 points in the first quarter as the Bears held a 16-15 lead at the end of quarter. Ogwuche scored eight in the second quarter and the Bears led 36-30 going into the half.

“We started off strong, came out and pushed defensively,” Hernandez said. “I want to shout out Orlando Morris because his job was to lock up their best shooter and he did that well.”