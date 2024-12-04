Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school boys basketball players heading into the 2024-25 winter season. All stats are from last season, unless otherwise noted. List is in alphabetical order.

CARTER ABERNETHY, Long Island Lutheran, 6-4, G, Jr.

Abernethy moves to LuHi’s national elite team after earning team MVP and All-PSAA honors while playing for its regional varsity team last season.

DEVKARTIK ANNE, Jericho, 6-6, F, Sr.

Anne averaged 16.5 points and around two blocks as a junior. He “sees the court extremely well” and “can go inside and outside and score,” coach Wally Bachman said.

KIYAN ANTHONY, Long Island Lutheran, 6-5, G, Sr.

Anthony, son of former NBA great Carmelo Anthony, averaged 10.1 points and 2.2 assists. The Syracuse commit is a four-star prospect, the No. 32 player nationally and the top player in the state in the Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clockwise, from top left: Carter Abernethy, Jorden Bennett, Owen Boylan, Devkartik Anne, Isaiah Blunt, Kiyan Anthony.

JORDEN BENNETT, Westhampton, 6-6, C, Sr.

This versatile fourth-year starter averaged 17.2 points and 12.1 rebounds as a junior. “He’s super athletic, so he affects the game at all three levels, from midrange to rebounding to extending out to the three-point line this year,” coach Connor Davis said.

RILEY BHUNUT, Calhoun, 5-11, G, Sr.

Bhunut was a 15.8 points-per-game scorer and made 55 threes. He also averaged two steals.

ISAIAH BLUNT, West Hempstead, 6-4, F, Sr.

Blunt averaged 19.3 points and 8.2 rebounds and shot about 40% from three en route to Newsday All-Long Island second-team honors. Blunt led the Rams to the LI Class B championship and scored 25 points in the title game.

OWEN BOYLAN, Northport, 6-4, G/F, Sr.

Boylan hit 40 three-pointers and averaged 13 points and 5.2 rebounds.

RAY BRADLEY, Copiague, 6-3, G, Sr.

Bradley is a third-year starter who averaged 15.3 points as a junior. Coach Steve Rebholz called him an “offensive powerhouse” who can “score in an assortment of ways.”

JORDAN CADOR, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-5, C, Sr.

Cador, who was called “the best rim-protector on Long Island” by coach Mike Marcelin, averaged about seven points, six assists and five blocks last season. He had multiple games with eight-plus blocks and “has improved his offensive game immensely," Marcelin said.

ANTHONY CARIS, The Knox School, 6-3, G, Sr.

Caris averaged 20 points, made 34 three-pointers and had two 30-point outings. Coach Gordon Thomas said the transfer is “smooth as silk.”

DEVON CARTER, Islip, 6-3, F, Sr.

Carter averaged 19.1 points and eight rebounds. The third-year starter has “ become a very well-rounded player as he has worked tirelessly on his perimeter game,” coach Jamie Lynch said.

MICHAEL CASCIONE, Smithtown West, 6-0, G, Jr.

Cascione averaged 10.5 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. He helped lead the Bulls to a 21-win season and averaged 15.7 points in the playoffs.

GURI CHADHA, Jericho, 6-1, G, Sr.

The third-year starter who averaged 14 points last year “has the passion and love for the game of basketball,” Bachman said.

Top row, from left: Anthony Caris, Jordan Cador, Ray Bradley. Middle row, from left: Michael Cascione, Guri Chadha, Vince Corso. Bottom row, from left: Lorenzo Crilly, Dylan Cudjoe, Dylan Craig.

VINCE CORSO, Half Hollow Hills West, 6-3, F, Jr.

Corso averaged 14.1 points and six rebounds and drilled 45 three-pointers last season.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point, 5-9, PG, Sr.

Craig, on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer, made 56 threes and averaged 19.4 points for a team that went to the Suffolk Class A title game. Coach Charlie Peck praised his skill at scoring in traffic and his jumping ability that allows him to dunk at 5-9.

LORENZO CRILLY, Smithtown Christian, 6-2, G, Sr.

Crilly averaged 16.5 points en route to winning the Suffolk Class D title and reaching the state semifinals. Coach Dan Skaritka called the four-year starter a “tough, aggressive guard who can do it all.”

DYLAN CUDJOE, Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue, 6-8, F, Soph.

Cudjoe is a Baldwin transfer who “plays over the rim and blocks shots well off the ball” and is “expanding his game to 15 feet this year,” coach Dwayne Morton said.

TYRELL DAVENDER, Brentwood, 6-0, PG, Sr.

Davender, an important part of Brentwood’s 2022-23 Long Island championship team as a sophomore, has developed his game even more. “He is explosive,” coach Anthony Jimenez said. “He’s a solid ball handler. He’s an offensive threat. He’s got great quickness.”

JACK DAVID, Whitman, 5-7, PG, Sr.

David averaged 12.3 points and about five assists This is his third season as a starter.

ALEX DAVIS, Bridgehampton, 5-10, G, Jr.

Davis is a fifth-year starter who averaged 22.4 points and four steals as a sophomore. He reached the 1,000-point career milestone last season.

BRADY DELVALLE, Valley Stream South, 6-1, G, Sr.

DelValle averaged 17.1 points as a junior. Coach Michael O’Brien noted that this fourth-year starter, who is on pace to reach 1,000 points, “is a pure shooter first but can drive and get to the rim as well,” and that he’s “a true scoring threat because he can beat you in so many ways.”

Clockwise, from top left: Brady DelValle, Tyrell Davender, Alex Davis, Amir Dickerson.

JULIAN DESIR, Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue, 6-7, F, Jr.

Desir is a transfer from Christ the King with “good size at the wing” and “will be able to run the floor a lot,” Morton said.

NICK DESTEFANO, East Meadow, 6-5, F, Sr.

DeStefano averaged a double-double, posting 12 points and 12 rebounds, and also is a standout volleyball player.

ANDERSON DIAZ, Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue, 6-2, PG, Soph.

Diaz is a four-star prospect and the No. 32 player in the Class of 2027, according to Rivals. The St. Raymond’s transfer can score from all three levels.

AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville, 6-3, G, Jr.

Dickerson averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists and hit 45% of his threes. Coach Jack Agostino is expecting a breakout season from the second-year starter and captain, who “can do it all.”

KYLE DILLON, Chaminade, 6-1, PG, Jr.

Dillon averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 assists for the CHSAA Class A state champion. He’s a “Division I-caliber guard that can score and lead his team in a variety of ways as a traditional point guard,” coach Dan Feeney said.

OWEN DONNELLAN, Plainedge, 6-1, PG, Sr.

Donnellan, who’s a Stony Brook commit for lacrosse, averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals and made 31 three-pointers. Assistant coach Mike Cardilicchia called the third-year starter “the engine of the team.”

From left: Nassir Edwards, Owen Donnellan, Kyle Dillon.

NASSIR EDWARDS, Elmont, 6-4, F, Sr.

Edwards is the lone returning starter from Elmont’s state Class AA championship team, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 assists. “He attacks the rim hard and had several powerful dunks in big games for us,” coach Ryan Straub said.

SKYLER ELLIS, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-4, G, Jr.

Ellis, who grew 3 inches over the summer, averaged about 10 points and three steals. The shooting guard hit a huge late three in Hills East’s Suffolk Class AA title game victory over Smithtown East, and Marcelin called him “one of the best pure shooters on the Island.”

OMAR ESSAM, Long Island Lutheran, 6-11, C, Jr.

Essam, who weighs in at 235 pounds, played for Egypt in the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He begins his first season with LuHi.

TROY FASON, Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue, 6-1, PG, Soph.

Fason, a transfer from St. Francis Prep, is a “powerful point guard that can hit the three,” Morton said.

JAI FEASTER, Bridgehampton, 5-10, G/F, Jr.

Feaster averaged 17.4 points, six rebounds and five assists. Coach Carl Johnson said he was the best all-around player on last season’s team and can guard all five positions.

Clockwise, from left: Skyler Ellis, Omar Essam, Jai Feaster, Alex Franklin, Nehemy Fresnel.

JOEL FEREBEE, Bellport, 6-6, C, Sr.

Ferebee averaged 10.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.

ALEX FRANKLIN, Southampton, 6-3, G, Jr.

Franklin averaged 12.9 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Suffolk Class A champion Southampton. “Double-double machine,” coach Herm Lamison said.

NEHEMY FRESNEL, Sewanhaka, 6-7, G/F, Jr.

Fresnel moved up from the JV last season and played two games as a varsity starter, including a 13-point outing against eventual Class AA state champ Elmont, before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Coach Jay Allen noted that Fresnel “can shoot the three [and] score off the dribble to the rim and [from] midrange,” and added, “There are few players in public high school basketball with his skill set at his size.”

NICK FRUSCO, Miller Place, 6-5, C, Sr.

A fourth-year starter who has averaged a double-double each season, Frusco averaged 15.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 2023-24. The Clemson baseball commit had 16 double-doubles and averaged around two threes per game.

DIMAUNTE’ GARDNER, Deer Park, 6-4, F, Sr.

Gardner averaged 11 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals as a junior for a team that reached the Suffolk Class AA semifinals. Coach John McCaffrey called him “Deer Park’s version of Scottie Pippen,” impacting the game with his character, energy, rebounding and defending.

AHMAD GILES, The Knox School, 5-11, G, So.

Giles is in his first season at Knox after transferring from Christ the King. Thomas called him “a quarterback on the basketball court” and a “a very good ball handler, shooter and passer.”

SEAN GLYNN, Bellport, 6-5, F, Sr.

Glynn averaged 15.6 points and led Suffolk League III in made three-pointers. He’s a fourth-year varsity player.

RICKY GUNTHER, Chaminade, 6-1, G, Sr.

Gunther averaged 12.9 points en route to the CHSAA Class A state championship. He can score in a variety of ways and has improved his perimeter shot, per Feeney.

TRUMAN HAHN, Westhampton, 6-0, G, Jr.

This combo guard averaged 12.1 points, including a 36-point game against Deer Park in the playoffs. Davis praised his shooting and finishing ability on both sides of the rim “with both hands.”

JOSH HAYES, Newfield, 6-4, F, Sr.

Hayes averaged 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds when he helped Newfield double its win total from the 2022-23 season. The third-year starter can play every position.

MYLES HERBERT, St. Mary's, 6-1, PG, Jr.

Herbert averaged 13.5 points. Coach Ira Hunt praised his attitude and views him as someone who “can shoot, pass, penetrate and finish.”

PEYTON HOWELL, Long Island Lutheran, 5-10, G, Soph.

Howell starred for Baldwin the previous two seasons, averaging 11.6 points and hitting 35 threes as a freshman. He helped lead the Bruins to Nassau titles in both of those seasons.

Top row, from left: Truman Hahn, Nick Frusco, Dimaunte' Gardner. Middle row, from left: Nigel James, Mazin Ibrahem, Peyton Howell. Bottom row, from left: Moussa Kamissoko, Stephen Kiernan, Jake Kenyon.

MAZIN IBRAHEM, East Meadow, 6-2, G, Sr.

Ibrahem averaged 16 points and six rebounds. Coach Tom Rottkamp said he has great three-point range and blow-by ability.

NIGEL JAMES, Long Island Lutheran, 6-0, G, Sr.

James is a returning Newsday All-Long Island first-teamer who averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. The Marquette commit and Huntington native is a four-star prospect and the No. 111 player in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

MOUSSA KAMISSOKO, Long Island Lutheran, 6-8, F, Soph.

Kamissoko is the No. 1 player in New York in the Class of 2027, according to ESPN. He enters his first season at LuHi.

JAKE KENYON, Roslyn, 6-0, G, Sr.

Kenyon averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds. Coach Greg Tull labeled the second-year starter an “elite slasher and transition player with phenomenal touch around the rim” and an “elite midrange shooter and on-ball defender.”

STEPHEN KIERNAN, Kellenberg, 6-3, G, Sr.

Kiernan averaged about 14 points and six rebounds . The LIU lacrosse commit “uses his length to get to the rim and can shoot with the best of them on Long Island,” coach Christopher Lyons said.

JERMAINE KING, Floyd, 5-9, PG, Sr.

A fifth-year varsity player and fourth-year starter, King averaged 10.8 points and 4.6 assists and sank 41 threes last season.

MIKE KONDYRA, MacArthur, 6-3, Wing, Sr.

Kondyra had games of 32, 31, 29, 28 and 27 and averaged 20.3 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds. The third-year starter “can score [from] anywhere on the court, making it very difficult for teams to defend him, and will be one of the most athletic kids on the court,” according to coach Brian Maini.

ERIK KUBELKA, Farmingdale, 6-3, F, Sr.

This second-year starter made a program-record nine threes in last season’s opener against Friends Academy and finished among the top five in three-pointers in Nassau with 67, according to coach Jim Pastier. Kubelka averaged 12.6 points.

Clockwise, from left: Ryan Leary, Erik Kubelka, Jermaine King, Jordan Leach.

JORDAN LEACH, Kellenberg 6-1, G, Sr.

Leach averaged 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. “He is impressive in the open court and scores at all three levels [on] the offensive end," Lyons said.

RYAN LEARY, Carle Place, 6-3, G, Jr.

Leary averaged a team-leading 18.4 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He posted three triple-doubles and 10 double-doubles for a team that reached the Nassau Class B final. Coach John Cantwell summed him up as a player who “fills in all the blanks from rebounding to assists to shooting.”

MJ MADISON, Long Island Lutheran, 6-9, F, Jr.

Madison comes to LuHi from Pace Academy (Georgia) and holds offers from Penn State, Georgia and elsewhere. He’s rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 99 player in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports.

JOEY MAMMOLITO, Glenn, 6-1, PG, Sr.

Mammolito averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists and was named the Suffolk League V MVP by the coaches. He is a Farmingdale State commit.

DELL MANCE, The Knox School, G/F, 6-4, Jr.

Mance is a second-year starter who had several double-digit scoring games as a sophomore. “He is a true leader on and off the court,” Thomas said.

JAKE MANGIO, Farmingdale, 5-9, G, Sr.

Mangio, a Bryant lacrosse commit, averaged 16.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Pastier praised the fourth-year starter with 777 career points for being an “elite scorer that can shoot the three and drive the lane equally effectively.”

CONNOR MANNIX, St. Anthony’s, 6-3, F/G, Sr.

Mannix averaged 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Coach Sal Lagano described the third-year starter this way: “Best returning all-around player, rebounds on both ends, takes charges, gained 10 pounds of muscle, scores inside and out, core player on offense.”

JASON MASCIA, Glenn, 6-4, F, Jr.

Mascia averaged 14.9 points and five rebounds and made 44 three-pointers. The small forward has grown six inches since last season and “can be a double-double machine this year,” coach Charly Rogener said.

BRADY McGOWAN, Eastport-South Manor, 6-0, G, Jr.

McGowan averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds. The Marist baseball commit is on pace to score his 1,000th career point and break the program’s all-time three-point record this season.

Clockwise, from top left: MJ Madison, Jake Mangio, Kayden Mingo, Dylan Mingo.

DYLAN MINGO, Long Island Lutheran, 6-5, G, Jr.

Mingo is a five-star prospect as well as the No. 10 player nationally and the best player in New York in the Class of 2026, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a sophomore.

KAYDEN MINGO, Long Island Lutheran, 6-3, G, Sr.

Mingo, a Farmingdale native and the older brother of Dylan, averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals and was a Newsday All-Long Island first-team selection. The Penn State commit is a four-star prospect ranked No. 42 in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports .

ISMAEEL MOJEED, St. Dominic, 6-1, PG, Jr.

Mojeed is a returning starter who averaged 13.6 points. Coach Isaiah Wilson says Mojeed “has gotten much stronger and athletic” and “gets to the rim and to his midrange pull-up with ease.”

RICHIE MONTALVO, Island Trees, 6-0, G, Jr.

Montalvo averaged 15.5 points and hit 25 threes. Coach James Messina cited his scoring as a big factor in winning games last season and called him “a leader on and off the court.”

KEVIN MOORE, St. Anthony’s, 6-3, PG/F, Jr.

Moore averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. The third-year starter “can guard any size” and is “quick and a real good passer," Lagano said.

ORLANDO MORRIS, Stony Brook School, 5-10, G, Jr.

Morris averaged 15 points and 5.9 assists. Coach Ron White said the third-year starter has a “high IQ ” and is a “lockdown defender” and “efficient ball handler.”

CASMERE MORROW, Rocky Point, 6-1, G, Sr.

Morrow averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Coach James Jordan feels the third-year starter has “shown tremendous growth over the past year.”

DAHMARION MOSES, Floyd, 6-6, C, Sr.

Moses averaged 8.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for a Floyd team that went undefeated before losing in the Suffolk Class AAA championship game. Coach Will Slinkosky lauded his athleticism that features plenty of plays above the rim.

EBUBENNA NWABUDU, Elmont, 6-6, F, Sr.

Nwabudu was the sixth man for the state Class AA championship team, averaging 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. "A strong and physical presence who protects the rim, dominates the boards and finishes in traffic,” Straub said.

From left: Nico Onyekwere, Justin Ogilvie, Orlando Morris.

JUSTIN OGILVIE, Hewlett, 5-11, G, Sr.

Ogilvie, a fourth-year starter, averaged 14.7 points and about eight rebounds last season. Coach Andy DeBernardo felt he “was a big reason why we got back to the playoffs.”

SEAN O’NEIL, Valley Stream Central, 5-10, PG, Jr.

O’Neil averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals. The third-year starter “runs the offense as a scoring point guard and regularly defends the other team’s best player,” coach Michael Wimmer said.

NICO ONYEKWERE, Long Island Lutheran, 7-1, C, Sr.

Onyekwere is committed to Florida State, where former LuHi big man Alier Maluk is now a freshman. Onyekwere is 255 pounds and a native of Nigeria.

JUSTIN ORTIZ, Hewlett, 5-10, G, Jr.

Ortiz averaged 17.9 points and six assists. DeBernardo praised the third-year starter’s dedication to being a complete player.

JOHN OSORNO, Hicksville, 6-8, F/C, Sr.

Osorno averaged 12.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The fourth-year varsity player and third-year starter is “strong in the low post with improved touch, range and athleticism” coach Frank LoCascio said.

CALEB OURIGOU, Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue, 6-10, F, So.

Ourigou – a four-star prospect, per ESPN – averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, as well as 3.8 blocks for LWA last season. He’s an “athletic big that commands a double team and finishes above the rim,” Morton said.

DOMINIC PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai, 6-2, G, Sr.

Pennzello averaged 22.1 points and 5.8 rebounds He hit 46 three-pointers and reached the 1,000-point career milestone during the postseason.

GABRIEL PHILLIPS, Baldwin, 6-3, F, Jr.

Phillips averaged 12.7 points and 10.1 rebounds as a sophomore. Coach Darius Burton praised the second-year starter’s strength and his ability to “shoot the three as well as play down low” and finish.

KALEB POPOTTE, Lawrence Woodmere Academy Blue, 6-1, G, Jr.

Popotte thrives in transition and can hit from three.

KAMERON QUINN, North Babylon, 6-1, G, Sr.

“A dynamic point guard known for his exceptional ball-handling skills,” Coach Rakeem Vanterpool said of Quinn, who averaged 12.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.1 assists.

NEELESH RAGHURAMA, Ward Melville, 6-1, G, Sr.

Raghurama topped Suffolk Class AAA with 60 threes and averaged 13.9 points. “Neelesh can create his own shots and can score from way behind the three-point line and get to the rim,” coach Alex Piccirillo said.

TYSON REDDICK, Southampton, 6-0, G, Sr.

Reddick averaged 7.7 points and made 51 three-pointers. Lamison regards him as one of the top three-point shooters on Long Island.

Top row, from left: Dominic Pennzello, Gabriel Phillips, Caleb Ourigou. Middle row, from left: Tyson Reddick, Jesse Roggendorf, Kameron Quinn. Bottom row, from left: Nelson Shedrick, Jawuan Smith, Chase Timberlake.

JESSE ROGGENDORF, Great Neck South, 6-1, G, Sr.

Roggendorf averaged 19 points last season and 15 over the past three. Coach Mike Holleran feels that the fourth-year starter “has unlimited range and can get to the rim,” and that he “can play above the rim” because of his great leaping ability.

AKSHAR SABARAD, Herricks, 6-3, F, Sr.

Sabarad averaged 17.4 points in his first season as a varsity starter. “Akshar can score going to the basket and from the perimeter,” coach Larry Steimer said.

NELSON SHEDRICK, Greenport, 5-11, G, Sr.

Shedrick averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The third-year starter is Greenport’s “dominant offensive force” and “plays excellent under pressure,” coach Justin Moore said.

APOLLO SIMMONS, Westbury, 6-0, G, Sr.

Simmons averaged 14.9 points and five rebounds. Coach Keith Moody called the fourth-year starter a “strong guard who is willing to do what’s best for his team”

JAWUAN SMITH, Floyd, 6-5, F, Sr.

Smith averaged 14.9 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Colonials, who had an undefeated regular season. Slinkosky praised the Newsday All-Long Island first-teamer's midrange jumper and rim protection, saying he has the “ability to high-point the ball on rebounds."

CHRISTIAN THOMAS, St. Dominic, 6-3, F, Sr.

Thomas averaged 14 points. “We expect him to lead the league and Long Island in double-doubles,” Wilson said.

CHASE TIMBERLAKE, Baldwin, 6-1, G, Sr.

Timberlake helped lead the Bruins to their fourth straight Nassau title and was named a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

BRANDON TORRES, St. Dominic, 6-5, G, Sr.

Torres averaged 13.4 points and Wilson considers him “one of the top shooters on all of Long Island and has a strong body frame.”

EYAN VALADEZ, Friends Academy, 5-10, PG, Soph.

Valadez averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Long Island Class A champion Quakers.

BRIAN VALES, Mount Sinai, 6-5, F, Jr.

Vales averaged 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

BRANDON VARLACK, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-foot, PG, Sr.

Varlack is a three-year starter who averaged 11 points and four assists. He helped lead Hills East to the Suffolk Class AA title while scoring in double digits in every postseason game.

Clockwise, from top left: Brian Vales, Brandon Varlack, Eyan Valadez, Carter Wilson, Naevon Williams, Hank Williams, Jerimiah Webb.

NICK VIEUX, St. Anthony’s, 5-9, G, Sr.

Vieux was the NSCHSAA Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, He also had a 1.65 assist-to-turnover ratio.

AJ VURCHIO, Sachem East, 5-11, G, Sr.

Vurchio averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals and made 61 threes. “Quick guard that can finish at the basket and, if left open, can knock down any shot on the court,” Coach Dan Celentano said.

JERIMIAH WEBB, Wyandanch, 5-10, PG, Sr.

Webb averaged 23.5 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in his first season with Wyandanch after moving on from Brentwood. “He’s a playmaker, a facilitator, a defender, with a very controlled handle, [and] he rarely gets rattled," coach Barry Baker Jr. said. "Great leader."

CHRIS WILLIAMS, St. John the Baptist, 6-2, PG, Sr.

Williams averaged 12 points and six rebounds and helped push his sixth-seeded team to the CHSAA championship game. Coach Jake Ellis called the third-year starter and 4.0 student a “brilliant kid" and praised his midrange game, three-point shooting and ability to play “at various speeds.”

HANK WILLIAMS, Lawrence Woodmere Academy White, 6-2, G, Soph.

Williams averaged 14.5 points as a freshman and earned PSAA championship MVP honors after scoring 25 points in the title game win over the Stony Brook School. He was named co-MVP of the PSAA as an eighth-grader.

NAEVON WILLIAMS, Southampton, 6-3, G, Sr.

Williams averaged 17.5 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help lead the Mariners to the Suffolk Class A title, their third straight county championship. The fourth-year starter reached the 1,000-point mark last season and is an explosive two-way player.

CARTER WILSON, Bay Shore, 6-1, G, Sr.

Wilson, the reigning Newsday Suffolk Player of the Year, averaged 15.2 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He helped lead the Marauders to the Long Island Class AAA title, state final and a 25-1 record. Wilson holds offers from Albany and Marist.