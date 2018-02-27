Tyler St. Furcy steps up to lead Lawrence Woodmere over Collegiate

If you told Lawrence Woodmere Academy boys basketball coach Jeff Weiss before Monday’s game that his 6-10 phenom Aidan Igiehon, with more than 50 Division I offers, would finish the game with four points, he would have been a little concerned.

“I would have said we were in trouble,” Weiss said.

But Weiss didn’t have to worry Monday. Tyler St. Furcy emerged out of his sidekick role to a full-on playmaker for the Tigers, scoring 25 points as No. 1 Lawrence Woodmere Academy defeated No. 6 Collegiate, 51-44, in the NYSAIS B Division championship game at the Fieldston School in the Bronx.

Lawrence Woodmere (20-5) advances to the B Division Federation semifinals Friday March 23 at the Glens Falls Civic Center

“Tyler’s a Division I player, his performance did not surprise me,” Weiss said. “He’s been that all season.”

And when Collegiate was inbounding the ball under its own basketball trailing by four points, St. Furcy was there to intercept a pass like a defensive back and convert the layup with contact to give Lawrence Woodmere a 47-41 lead with 1:02 remaining.

“I think that one play won us the game,” Igiehon said. “And it just means a lot that he can show up because I knew he was good for a long time and now it’s time to show everybody.”

Weiss echoed Igiehon’s statements on St. Furcy’s steal. “It was the game,” Weiss said. “That sealed it. I think that was the backbreaker.”

But all St. Furcy saw was the end in sight. He was willing to do whatever it took to keep the Tigers’ season alive.

“Fourth quarter, I couldn’t wait to get it over with,” said St. Furcy, who scored 10 of his team’s 12 fourth-quarter points. “I saw two minutes left, I was like ‘We have to finish this game strong.’”

St. Furcy knew he was going to have to play a larger role when Igiehon was called for two first-quarter fouls. He and Andrew Buskey scored all 14 of the Tigers’ second-quarter points, scoring seven apiece. Buskey finished with 13 points.

“I just had a mindset to win today,” St. Furcy said.

Before the game, Weiss said Igiehon sent him a text message saying he was expecting double and triple teams, but just wanted to do whatever he could to help the team win. And on Monday, that was to let St. Furcy take the lead.

“He’s dynamic, so you don’t know what he’s going to do,” Igiehon said. “No one can really stop him.”