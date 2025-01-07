The combination of Isaiah Blunt and Evan Wilson has proven to be a handful for opposing defenses.

Both among the top scorers in Nassau, the West Hempstead senior duo has a sense of responsibility to bear the load for a junior- and sophomore-laden boys basketball team.

Hosting Cold Spring Harbor on Monday in a matchup of the last two teams without a loss in Nassau League VIII, Blunt and Wilson were ultra-reliable.

Wilson scored 28 points and Blunt added 18 to help West Hempstead outlast Cold Spring Harbor, 58-49. The pair combined for 13 of the Rams’ 17 fourth-quarter points.

“It’s a pleasure,” Wilson said of playing with Blunt. “In my opinion, he’s a great player on Long Island, one of the best players on Long Island. We complement each other’s game well.”

Blunt added: “I agree, the same. We’ve both improved since last year, average more points. We have a big role on the team now.”

Wilson scored 10 third-quarter points as West Hempstead (7-4, 5-0) took a 41-40 lead into the fourth. Blunt scored six points in the final quarter, a stepback three to make it 44-40 with 6:51 left and a three-point play to extend the lead to 51-44 with 1:27 left. The Seahawks (4-6, 3-1) never inched within seven points again.

“They make coaches look good,” West Hempstead coach Eric Rubin said. “I’ve coached a long time. I’m not a different coach than I used to be, but when you got guys with that much talent, it really helps.”

The Rams, now in Class A, won the Long Island Class B title last season. Monday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak.

“We just went 0-3,” Blunt said. “We needed this win to get our momentum back.”

Said Wilson, “It’s extremely important that we won today. It means everything.”

Wilson, a 6-foot guard, is averaging 21.3 points. Blunt, a 6-4 forward who garnered 2024 Newsday All-Long Island second-team honors, is averaging 21.5 points.

Blunt picked up his fourth foul with 5:29 left, when the Rams led by just four, but never fouled out.

Carter Prizzi, a 6-8 sophomore center for Cold Spring Harbor, had 12 points and made a tremendous impact as a rim protector. He fouled out on Blunt’s and-one, and West Hempstead went 7-for-8 at the free-throw line in the final minute.

“He’s really good,” Rubin said of Prizzi. “He developed a lot — more offensively — from last year. He’s got some good post moves. We were able to double him, and that helped. But defensively, he really changed the game.”