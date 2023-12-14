Isaiah Blunt scores 19 points to lead West Hempstead boys basketball past Carle Place

Carle Place coach John Cantwell screamed out “23” as West Hempstead looked to inbound a pass from the end line. Sure enough, No. 23 Anthony Graffeo-Jackson cut through the inside and leaped up to lay the ball in, causing an exasperated look to emerge on Cantwell’s face.

Graffeo-Jackson and the Rams caused fits for the Frogs all night long as West Hempstead (4-1) defeated Carle Place (1-3), 72-49, in the first conference game of the year for both sides within Nassau ABC-VIII.

“We’re playing together, we like winning, of course it’s fun,” Graffeo-Jackson, who finished with 18 points, said. “We hype up the moment, getting dunks and stuff, and scoring every time. It’s fun.”

Yet after the first eight minutes, West Hempstead led by only three, 20-17. West Hempstead coach Eric Rubin said he was worried about today’s game after a tough loss to Farmingdale on Dec. 9.

“I’m not much of a yeller as a coach, but I got on them after that first quarter,” Rubin said. “I didn’t feel we were working hard enough on defense… and then they started to work hard and follow the scouting report, and that was the difference in the second quarter for us.”

West Hempstead held Carle Place to just eight points in the second quarter, with the Frogs’ first basket failing to fall until inside the final three minutes.

It’s been a near-perfect start for West Hempstead this season and a far cry from the 0-5 start the Rams had a year ago. There are several reasons for the turnaround, and one of them is 6-4 Isaiah Blunt.

“We’re definitely a much quicker team,” Graffeo-Jackson said. “We have a big man now [in Blunt], that really helps us. Everybody’s doing their roles.”

Blunt finished with 19 points, including a crowd-pleasing dunk. The junior transferred back to West Hempstead this year after a year away, which Rubin said had a significant impact on the team on and off the court.

“I think the biggest thing is the confidence for the team,” Rubin said. “... When [Blunt] came back, knowing what type of player he is, it gave the kids a lot of confidence knowing they have one of the best players on the court every game.”

Rubin, who began coaching West Hempstead a year ago, said the team “had to learn from scratch” last year. Now, the Rams look ready to hang with whoever is on the other side of the court. With Graffeo-Jackson and Blunt — not to mention the passing and deep shooting of Chris Young or Evan Wilson — there is something impressive brewing in West Hempstead.

“This program has not won a lot over the past five, 10 years,” Rubin said. “These kids are feeling good that they’re helping turn it around.”