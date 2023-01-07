Bryan McCleary puts body on the line to propel Wheatley boys basketball

Bryan McCleary has plenty of grit. His teammates and coaches call it pure toughness.

McCleary took a hard charge with 17 seconds left and hit two subsequent free throws to seal Wheatley’s 51-44 win over visiting Malverne Friday night in a Nassau Conference B boys basketball crossover game.

Farvens Ulysse, who led Malverne with 14 points, drove to the rim to try and bring the Mules within two and found his path blocked by McCleary.

“Coaches told us this would be a two-possession game, and it would come down to rebounding and being tough under the basket," said McCleary, who finished with 14 points. “We knew this would be physical against Malverne.”

McCleary, who also catches for the baseball team, knows all about the tools of ignorance, and he brings that type of mentality to the hardwood.

“You have to be willing to give it up with your body,” McCleary said. “These games are won with big plays.”

McCleary grabbed two defensive rebounds in the final 30 seconds and hit three of four free throws down the stretch.

Wheatley improved to 10-1 and 3-1 in Nassau Conference B-I. Malverne fell to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in Nassau Conference B-II.

Wheatley got off to quick start as Mike Santarelli made two long three-pointers and a layup for a 10-4 lead.

Tight defense helped the Mules get back into it before the first quarter ended. They forced turnovers on four straight possessions and went on an 8-0 run, puncuated by Joshua Croom's layup for a 12-10 lead.

Santarelli finished the quarter with eight points and finished with 17.

Wheatley scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take a 19-13 lead. The Mules were held scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the second quarter before going on a run.

Lorenzo Maoine hit a three-pointer later in the first half to tie it at 21 for Malverne. McCleary closed the half with two free throws for a 23-21 lead.

Wheatley junior Nate Song was injured midway through the quarter when he grabbed a defensive rebound and landed awkwardly on the floor under the Malverne basket. The game was stopped as the trainer tended to Song.

“He’s as tough as they come,” Wheatley coach Rich Slater said. “He’s the toughest guy on the team."

Song returned with 33 seconds left in the quarter and hit a driving layup just before time expired to end the third quarter and give Wheatley the 35-34 lead. He opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from the corner for the 38-34 lead.