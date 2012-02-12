White's 34 helps Floyd clinch league title

Senior Anthony White had a career-high 34 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the fourth to lift Floyd to an 82-77 win over Brentwood Saturday in a Suffolk League I boys basketball game.

The Colonials clinched the League I title for the first time in five years. White's two-pointer with 1:15 left gave Floyd (12-1) a 76-75 lead. Junior Jason Rivera added a career-high 13 points and hit three of four free throws in the final 1:06 to help seal it.Amityville 60, East Hampton 32: David Seymour scored seven of his 17 points during a 20-2 second quarter as Amityville (11-0 League VI), won a league championship for the 21st time in 25 years.

Sophomore Michael Alston added eight points, five steals and six assists, Kavione Green chipped in nine points and seven rebounds and Billy Heenan seven points and eight rebounds. GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Mary's 65, Notre Dame 47: Alyssa James had 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and Neila Collins 15 points and 12 assists for St. Mary's (11-12) at the Bishop Ford Fight Against Breast Cancer.FRIDAY GAMESboys BASKETBALL

New Hyde Park 55, Garden City 54: Kevin Towey had 29 points, including a three as time expired to win it for New Hyde Park (3-7) in Nassau Conference A-I. Towey had 25 points in the second half as NHP overcame a 13-point halftime deficit.Port Jefferson 71, Mercy 56: Senior Phil Lanieri had a career-high 31 points to lead Port Jefferson (4-8) in Suffolk League VII. Anthony Lanieri had 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win.Kellenberg 71, Holy Trinity 68: Kevin Bowles scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead Kellenberg (8-1) in CHSAA. Kellenberg hit 12 of 13 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal it.GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garden City 54, New Hyde Park 31: Sam Auricchio had 17 points and three assists for Garden City (9-1), which clinched the Nassau Conference I title.Sacred Heart 43, Lynbrook 35: Becky Conto had 14 points and eight rebounds and Ally Rosenthal 12 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart (14-8) in non-league. Brooke Gerstman had 21 points for Lynbrook.