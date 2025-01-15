Wyandanch boys basketball tops Amityville thanks to Jerimiah Webb's buzzer-beating three pointer

The play broke down and Wyandanch was now scrambling on its home court to get off one last shot with time running out and Amityville clinging to a two-point edge.

But Wyandanch had something going for it out there amid the chaos.

“I’m known for being clutch, so the ball is going to be in my hand,” Jerimiah Webb said. “So I’m going to get it done.”

The basketball did indeed wind up with the 5-11 senior point guard on the right side, beyond the three-point arc. He saw the clock and flung the ball toward the basket.

“He had two people on him, so he had to adjust,” Wyandanch coach Barry Baker Jr. said.

Swish at 0:00. Webb’s buzzer-beating three gave Wyandanch a 57-56 win Tuesday in a Suffolk League V boys basketball thriller.

“Listen, that’s that clutchest shot we’ve had all season, ever, that I’ve seen him make,” Baker said. “He’s been in a lot of tough games. But that right there was Mr. Clutch.”

Mr. Clutch scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, and he sat for 1:52 with four fouls.

Webb, in his second season with Wyandanch after moving on from Brentwood, had scored his 1,000th varsity point Saturday vs. East Meadow. He’s averaging 22 points for a first-place team, now 8-0 in the league and 10-2 overall.

“Coach Barry Baker, outstanding job,” Amityville coach Jack Agostino said. “ . . . He’s done an amazing job getting them to play together. They play with tremendous effort.”

Webb thinks this group can win a county championship in Class AA after reaching the semis in A last season.

“Last year, we were OK, but we had egos last year,” Webb said. “We’re locked in this year . . . I don’t think no other team is together like us.”

Webb, who said he plans on going the junior college route next season, drove for a 50-49 edge with 2:17 left.

Then Taki Mason, who scored 12, drove — Amityville by one. Webb fed Tyrie Pinnock for a layup — Wyandanch by one. Mason hit one of two at the line — 52-all.

Amir Dickerson untied it.

Amityville’s standout junior guard headed down the lane and turned the trip into a three-point play with 31.2 seconds remaining. Webb made two free throws, cutting it to 55-54. Dickerson hit one of two at 12.7, giving him 16 and Amityville the two-point lead.

Then Webb won it.

“Jerimiah Webb is one of the best players on Long Island,” Agostino said.

Amityville (7-5, 6-2) led 25-21 at halftime. It was 37-37 heading for the fourth.

“This is a great motivational booster to be in games like this,” Baker said. “Another lesson that we have. We’re going to carry this throughout the season.”