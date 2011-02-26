Yacoubou's 15 points lead Lutheran win

Achraf Yacoubou had 15 points and seven rebounds as Long Island Lutheran topped Bedford Academy, 68-52, Saturday in a Collegiate Invitational semifinal game in Manhattan.

Shaun Lawton added 13 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists and Mike Florin chipped in 11 points and four assists for the Crusaders (20-4).

Darien Best led Bedford Academy with 14 points. Long Island Lutheran will face host Collegiate in the final at 3 p.m. today.

BOYS TRACK

North Babylon's Kris Moran won the 1,600 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 22.08 seconds at the Long Island Elite Indoor Meet at St. Anthony's.