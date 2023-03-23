Newsday's Top 100 Long Island boys lacrosse players for 2023

Newsday's annual look at the top 100 boys lacrosse players on Long Island as the 2023 season gets underway. It is listed in alphabetical order.

Cole Aasheim, St. Anthony's, D, Sr.: The North Carolina commit anchored a Friars defensive unit that allowed five or fewer goals in five games last season, including three shutouts.

JJ Aiello, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.: The Navy commit scored 19 goals with 16 assists last spring.

Anthony Annunziata, Huntington, FO, Sr.: The Yale commit notched 22 goals and 10 assists to go along with his 75% winning percentage on faceoffs last year.

Jake Anzelone, Seaford, D, Jr.: The Navy commit handles Seaford’s toughest defensive assignments and scored five goals last spring pushing the Vikings’ transition offense.

Clockwise from top left: Jake Anzelone of Seaford, JJ Aiello of Bayport-Blue Point, Anthony Annunziata of Huntington, Jack Archer of Garden City and Vincent Bolognino of Harborfields.

Jack Archer, Garden City, M, Sr.: Archer played a key role in Garden City’s Class B state championship team last season. He had 34 goals, 33 assists and 20 ground balls.

Brandon Berozi, Commack, A, Jr.: The three-year varsity starter netted 28 goals with 17 assists last season. The Binghamton commit has 80 career points so far.

Will Birney, Massapequa, M, Sr.: Birney is committed to Stony Brook and scored 24 goals with five assists last season.

Vincent Bolognino, Harborfields, LSM/D, Jr.: Bolognino is a staple of the Tornadoes’ defense and a threat to score in the offensive end. The Syracuse commit scored six goals and tallied 10 assists last spring.

Justin Bonacci, Comsewogue, M, Sr.: Bonacci finished fifth in Suffolk scoring last season with 46 goals and 41 assists. He is committed to Stony Brook.

Nick Bruckner, Ward Melville, M, Sr.: The Harvard commit netted 17 goals with seven assists last season for the Patriots.

Nick Cairo, Oceanside, M, Sr.: Cairo plays offensive and defensive midfield and takes faceoffs when needed . The Middlebury commit scored 13 goals with five assists last spring.

Joseph Calandrino, St. Anthony's, M, Sr.: The 6-3 Penn State commit scored against Chaminade and St. Dominic last season.

Clockwise, from top left: Justin Bonacci of Comsewogue, Nicky Cairo of Oceanside, Matthew Cargiulo of Manhasset and Nick Bruckner of Ward Melville.

Matthew Cargiulo, Manhasset, M, Sr.: The UMass commit netted 21 goals and notched four assists in Manhasset’s Class C state championship-winning season last year.

Aidan Carrello, Huntington, D, Sr.: Carrello gathered 82 ground balls and scored three goals last season. He is committed to Georgetown.

Michael Cassano, MacArthur, D, Sr.: The 6-0 defender is committed to Marist. He helped the Generals hold their opponents to five or fewer goals in six games last spring.

Charlie Cavalieri, Middle Country, A, Sr.: The Stony Brook commit scored 36 goals with 30 assists last season.

Liam Connor, Manhasset, M, Sr.: The Colgate commit netted 47 goals, including five in the Class C state championship game last spring.

Andrew Cosentino, Half Hollow Hills, M, Sr.: Cosentino scored 32 goals with 29 assists last season. He’ll play at Towson.

Jack Cooper, South Fork, FO/M, Jr.: The Providence commit won 68% of his faceoffs and scooped up 133 ground balls last spring. Cooper also led South Fork’s offense as a sophomore with 20 goals and 15 assists.

Max Crane, Bay Shore, M, Sr.: The two-way midfielder is committed to UMass. He scored 13 goals with nine assists last season.

(Clockwise from top left) Max Crane of Bay Shore, Michael Cassano of MacArthur, Owen Duffy of St. Anthony's, Max Dantona of Lynbrook and Gavin Creo of Chaminade.

Gavin Creo, Chaminade, A, Sr.: The Richmond commit finished fifth among last season’s private school scoring leaders with 36 goals and 26 assists.

Ethan Dalland, Commack, A, Jr.: The Army commit scored 21 goals with 12 assists in his second year as a varsity starter last season. He has 76 career points.

Max Dantona, Lynbrook, M, Sr.: The Bryant commit used his strength around the net to score 31 goals and dish out 16 assists last season.

Brady Dolan, Lindenhurst, A/M, Sr.: Dolan is a five-year varsity starter who had 15 goals and 48 assists last season .

Owen Duffy, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.: St. Anthony’s top-returning scorer netted 40 goals with 29 assists last season. The North Carolina commit scored multiple goals in 12 games last spring .

Michael Fagen, Lynbrook, M/A, Sr.: The lefty Richmond commit led the Owls in scoring last season with 29 goals and 18 assists.

Stevie Finnell, Garden City, M, Sr.: The 6-1 midfielder returns to defend his team’s Class B state championship. The Duke commit posted 14 goals, 8 assists and 22 ground balls in 2022.

Owen Fitzgerald, Kellenberg, D/LSM, Sr.: The UMass-Lowell commit caused 21 turnovers, scooped up 32 ground balls and scored three transition goals last season.

Ronan Fitzpatrick, Sayville, A, Sr.: The Towson commit scored 33 goals and added 20 assists last spring.

Campbell Florence, Friends Academy, D/LSM, Jr.: The Dartmouth commit is a team captain and versatile long pole. He scored a goal against Oyster Bay last year.

Joe Forchelli, MacArthur, M, Sr.: The Providence commit scored 23 goals and added nine assists in just nine games last season.

Ryan Fountain, Massapequa, D, Sr.: Fountain plays all over the field as a close defender, long stick midfielder and faceoff weapon. He is committed to LIU.

Ben Fox, Chaminade, D, Jr.: Fox aided a Flyers defense that held five opponents to five or fewer goals last season. He is committed to North Carolina.

Billy Francois, Longwood, LSM, Sr.: Francois tallied a goal, an assist and gathered 53 ground balls last spring. He is committed to Navy.

Trevor Galgano, Whitman, D, Sr.: The 6-3 Stony Brook commit caused 36 turnovers and scooped up 45 ground balls last season for the Wildcats.

Aidan Garvey, New Hyde Park, A, Jr.: Garvey had 45 goals and 31 assists last season. His ability to make defenders miss while also keeping his head on a swivel impressed head coach Michael Milio.

Alex Gatto, Roslyn, A, Sr.: The Michigan commit scored 78 points on 36 goals and 42 assists last spring.

(Clockwise from top left) Joey Forchelli of MacArthur, Cal Girard of Manhasset, Alex Gatto of Roslyn, Ryan Fountain of Massapequa and Liam Gregorek of Shoreham-Wading River.

Tommy Gentile, South Side, G, Sr.: The Boston commit posted a 53% save percentage as South Side limited its opponents to five or fewer goals in 10 games last season.

Cal Girard, Manhasset, FO, Sr.: The Duke-bound faceoff specialist set the tone for a Manhasset team that won a Class C state title last spring.

Ryan Goodman, Hewlett, A, Sr.: Goodman scored 57 points on 31 goals and 26 assists while scooping up 62 ground balls last season. He is committed to Quinnipiac.

Ben Greco, Bellmore JFK, G, Sr.: The Hamilton commit is a three-year starter and made 156 saves last year.

Jackson Greene, St. Anthony’s M, Sr.: Greene scored 15 goals last season, including the overtime winner against Chaminade in the CHSAA Class AAA state championship game. He is committed to Harvard.

St. Anthony's boys lacrosse coach Keith Wieczorek is looking to win back-to-back CHSAA state titles this season, NewsdayTV Dean Zulkofske reports. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Alec Gregorek, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Sr.: Only Joey Spallina scored more goals than Gregroek in Suffolk last season, when the Navy commit led Shoreham-Wading River with 66 goals and 26 assists.

Liam Gregorek, Shoreham-Wading River, M/FO, Jr.: The Navy commit added 19 goals and 19 assists to his 68% faceoff success.

Lars Heimlich, Islip, D, Sr.: Heimlich collected 20 ground balls and played a critical role in Islip’s defensive success. He is committed to Fairfield.

Ryan Herr, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.: Herr offers balanced two-way play from the midfield, tallying 22 assists and 18 goals as a junior.

Owen Hickey, Locust Valley, M, Jr.: The 6-3 midfielder is committed to Iona. He scored 48 goals with seven assists for the Falcons last year.

Michael Ippoliti, Farmingdale, G, Sr.: The Syracuse commit stopped 154 shots last season and backstopped St. Dominic’s run to the NSCHSAA AA title. He’ll play for Farmingdale this spring.

Matthew Kephart, Garden City, D, Jr.: The Princeton commit forms a formidable defensive duo with senior Tristan Mullahey. The junior earned 25 ground balls and caused nine turnovers last season.

Liam Kershis, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Jr.: One of Suffolk's top returning scorers, Kershis scored 82 points on 42 goals and 40 assists last spring. He is committed to Duke.

(Clockwise from top left) Lucas Laforge of Mt. Sinai, Liam Kershis of Shoreham-Wading River, Ryan Landolphi of Chaminade and Michael Ippoliti of Farmingdale.

Lucas Laforge, Mount Sinai, A, Jr.: The lefty attacker scored 53 goals with 13 assists as a sophomore. The Michigan commit will play a big part in running the Mustangs’ offense this spring.

AJ Laibach, St. Dominic, M, Sr.: The Arcadia commit netted 21 goals with 22 assists last season.

Ryan Landolphi, Chaminade, A, Sr.: Landolphi tallied 21 goals and eight assists for the Flyers. He is committed to Navy.

James Lapina, Manhasset, M, Sr.: The Boston University commit played a key role as a defensive midfielder last season for the Class C state champions.

Will Levonick, Rocky Point, LSM, Sr.: The LIU-bound long stick midfielder scored a goal, dished out three assists and had 80 ground balls last season.

Jake Lewis, Calhoun, A, Sr.: Lewis paced the offense with 4.6 points per game as Calhoun reached the county final for the first time since 1987 last season .

Aidan Lough, Chaminade, M, Sr.: The Navy commit tallied 16 points on 12 goals and four assists last spring.

CJ Mangio, Farmingdale, FO, Sr.: Mangio thrives in faceoffs, winning 68% of his chances as a junior. He returns with a strong senior group in hopes of capturing a championship before heading off to play at Binghamton.

Max Mariasch, Hewlett, M, Sr.: Mariasch poses a dual threat from the midfield, scoring 35 goals and adding 27 assists as a junior. He is committed to Boston University.

Luke Martin, St. Anthony's, D, Sr.: The Johns Hopkins-bound defender added a goal to a stout defensive season where the Friars posted three shutouts.

John McCarthy, Port Washington, M, Sr.: McCarthy's 15 goals and 10 assists helped Port Washington win the Nassau Class A championship last season.

(Clockwise from top left) Morgan McEntee of Westhampton, John McCarthy of Port Washington, Michael Melkonian of South Side, Tyler McCarthy of Connetquot and Jake Lewis of Calhoun.

Tyler McCarthy, Connetquot, M, Sr.: McCarthy finished in the top 10 in scoring in Suffolk last season with 48 goals and 31 assists. The Syracuse commit also earned a spot on the Newsday All-Long Island team.

Kian McCoy, Island Trees, M, Jr.: The 6-0 midfielder finished among the top 20 in Nassau last season, scoring with 46 goals with 16 assists. He is committed to Stony Brook.

Morgan McEntee, Westhampton Beach, A, Sr.: The LIU-bound attack netted 39 goals and added 10 assists last season. He is the team’s only returning starter at the position.

Matt McIntee, East Islip, M, Jr.: The 6-0 Syracuse commit posted 25 goals and 24 assists last season.

Michael Melkonian, South Side, FO, Jr.: The Cornell commit is dominant in faceoffs, winning 72% of his opportunities last season. He added 166 ground balls as South Side moves back up to Class B.

Nick Meoni, Sachem North, M, Sr.: Meoni led his team in points last season with 29 goals and 14 assists. He'll play at Quinnipiac.

Matt Metzger, Carey, A/M, Sr.: Metzger plays both attack and midfield and even picks up a long pole when a player down. The Pace commit “will never leave the field,” head coach Tom Aiello said. He tallied 17 goals and 13 assists last season.

Luke Meyer, Port Washington, A, Sr.: The 6-2 attacker enters his third year on varsity after a 30-goal, 22-assist junior season. He is committed to Richmond.

Michael Micena, Eastport-South Manor, A, Sr.: Micena netted 33 goals with 23 assists last spring. He is committed to Siena.

Andrew Miller, Northport, LSM, Sr.: The 6-3 Army commit helped Northport to last season's Class A state championship game, and earned Newsday All-Long Island honors.

Patrick Moloney, St. John the Baptist, LSM/D, Sr.: Moloney added three goals last season, when the Cougars' defense limited six opponents to five or fewer goals.

Caden Morra, Plainedge, A, Sr.: The Cortland-bound attacker had 37 goals and 19 assists last season.

(Clockwise from top left) Luke Meyer of Port Washington, Tristan Mullahey of Garden City, Ben Morris of Bayport-Blue Point, Andrew Miller of Northport.

Ben Morris, Bayport-Blue Point, A, Jr.: Morris was a dominant scorer as a sophomore, tallying 41 goals. He also added 17 assists.

Tristan Mullahey, Garden City, D, Sr.: Mullahey enters the season as Garden City’s top defender. He caused 10 turnovers and scooped up 28 ground balls last season.

Caden O’Connor, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.: O’Connor was a force on defense for Cold Spring Harbor and projects to make another leap as a senior. He contributed 31 ground balls and 11 takeaways en route to a Class D state championship.

Daniel Odell, Eastport-South Manor, M, Jr.: The Army commit proved his balance as a scorer and passer with 18 goals and 19 assists last season.

Jack Petersen, Manhasset, M, Sr.: Petersen scored 32 goals last season, including four in the Class C state semifinals and two in the state championship game. The Harvard commit also registered 33 assists.

Nick Polizotto, Jericho, M, Sr.: Polizotto was injured most of his junior season, tallying seven goals and three assists in three games. As a sophomore, he scored 31 goals and added 14 assists.

GianMarco Priola, Mepham, LSM, Sr.: Priola had three assists last season while serving as a shutdown defender. He is committed to Tampa.

Jojo Provenzano, Hauppauge, D, Sr.: The Binghamton commit caused 25 turnovers and scooped up 42 ground balls for the Eagles last season.

(L-R) Jojo Provenzano of Hauppauge, Jack Petersen of Manhasset and Chase Rogers of Islip.

Patrick Radomski, Massapequa, M, Sr.: The 6-5 midfielder led the team with 29 goals and added seven assists last season . He has “pinpoint accuracy on his shot” and has a great lacrosse IQ, coach Michael Draper said.

CJ Reilly, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.: The Michigan commit led a strong offense to a Class D state championship last season with 34 goals and eight assists. The 6-3 midfielder also tallied 49 ground balls.

Tommy Renner, Mineola, M, Sr.: Renner was a threat in the midfield, scoring 48 goals and adding 22 assists last spring. The Michigan commit has 118 career goals and 171 career points thus far.

Nicholas Rios, New Hyde Park, M, Sr.: Rios had 44 goals and 12 assists last season.

Chase Rogers, Islip, D, Sr.: Rogers led an Islip defense that held opponents to five or fewer goals in 11 games last season. The Yale commit also earned a spot on the Newsday All-Long Island team.

Dylan Ruland, Patchogue-Medford, A, Sr.: The Pace-bound attacker showed off a number of strengths last season, totaling 28 goals, 24 assists and 25 ground balls.

Alex Siegel, Roslyn, A, Sr.: One of the keys to Roslyn’s attack unit, Siegel netted 36 goals and added 27 assists, helping his team to the Class B quarterfinals.

Jack Skarren, Long Beach, D/LSM, Sr.: The 6-3 long pole scored five goals, had three assists and scooped up 61 ground balls last spring. He is committed to St. John’s.

Brett Spallina, Mount Sinai, LSM, Sr.: One of the Mustangs’ key take-away defenders, Spallina gathered 40 ground balls last year. He is committed to Syracuse.

Jake Spallina, Mount Sinai, M, Sr.: Spallina excels on the man-up, man-down and at the faceoff spot when he’s needed. The Syracuse commit had 31 goals and eight assists last season.

Jack Speidell, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.: Speidell is a rangy Harvard-bound attacker who netted 34 goals with 13 assists last season.

Peter Thomann, Calhoun, LSM, Sr.: Thomann led Calhoun to the Nassau final last season for the first time since 1987. He caused 2.1 turnovers per game and tallied 6.8 ground balls per game.

Antony Tsakos, Wantagh, A, Sr.: Tsakos scored 27 goals with 17 assists last season and has started on Wantagh’s attack since his sophomore year. He is committed to LIU.

Nicholas Tzimas, Northport, D, Sr.: The Tigers couldn’t have reached the Class A state title game without the defensive composure of Tzimas alongside Andrew Miller. Tzimas is committed to Jacksonville.

(Clockwise from top left) Jake Spallina of Mt. Sinai, Alex Siegel of Roslyn, Nicholas Tzimas of Northport and Brayden Wilcken of Mt. Sinai.

Joseph Valenza, Hauppauge, LSM, Sr.: The four-year varsity starter scored five goals, had seven assists, caused 33 turnovers and corralled 81 ground balls last season. He is committed to Siena.

PJ Verdi, Chaminade, G, Sr.: The Johns Hopkins-bound goalie stopped 30 shots last season, including nine against St. Anthony’s and eight against Manhasset.

Charlie Villa, Kellenberg, G, Sr.: Villa is the last line of defense for Kellenberg and does a solid job of keeping opponents off the board. He has a 58% save percentage and is committed to Tampa.

Cole Webber, Garden City, LSM, Sr.: Webber played a huge role as a long stick midfielder for Garden City’s Class B state championship team last season. He forced 15 turnovers and had 50 ground balls.

Brayden Wilcken, Mount Sinai, G, Sr.: The Mustangs won 18 consecutive games last spring behind Wilcken’s 65% save percentage. He is committed to LIU.