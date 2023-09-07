Newsday's top 100 boys soccer players for 2023

STALYN ACOSTA, Brentwood, M, Sr.

While he uses his strength to play a defense-first style in the midfield, Acosta also possesses the technical skill to set up or score goals. He had three goals and seven assists last season.

CHRISTIAN ALVAREZ, Plainedge, D, Sr.

Alvarez is a fourth-year starter and a shutdown defender. Coach Jason Cinelli sees him as being calm and focused and a player who leads by example.

JAIDEN ANDERSON, Half Hollow Hills West, F/D, Sr.

The three-year starter is a dynamic athlete who can be deployed on either the front or back lines depending on the situation. He had eight goals and six assists for the Suffolk Class A runner-up last season.

JOHN ARANGO, Amityville, M, Jr.

Arango moves from the supporting role on last season's Class A state champion to a primary playmaking role as Amityville seeks a third straight Long Island crown. He had a goal and four assists last season.

Clockwise, from top left: Stalyn Acosta of Brentwood, Christian Alvarez of Plainedge, John Arango of Amityville, Aidan Bayer of Comsewogue, Jaiden Anderson of Half Hollow Hills West, Jake Bock of Friends Academy.

ISHMAEL BANGURA, Hempstead, F, Sr.

Bangura delivered 11 goals and five assists as a junior. Coach Franckle Gauthier praised the striker, who’s a third-year starter, for his “tremendous speed with ball control” and “efficient finishing capabilities.”

AIDAN BAYER, Comsewogue, D, Sr.

Bayer is a fourth-year starter who had four goals and six assists last season. According to coach Justin Seifert, the center back is “deadly in the air and a master of hitting the long ball.”

JAKE BOCK, Friends Academy, F, Sr.

Bock joined the program last season and showed off speed and physical, heady play while establishing himself as an offensive threat with 10 goals and one assist. Coach Edgar Posada said Bock "has a nose for goals.”

LUKA BUSLJETA, Manhasset, M/F, Jr.

Busljeta posted nine goals and two assists as a sophomore captain. Coach Mark Giardino labeled the third-year starter and fourth-year varsity team member as “a tremendous two-way player” who shows “a ton of passion,” someone whose “only goal is to win.”

RICKY CAMPOS, Greenport, M, Sr.

His electrifying play on the offensive end helped Greenport reach the Class D state semifinals last season. Campos finished with 14 goals and seven assists.

WILMAN CASTELLON, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Castellon scored eight goals and assisted on six others last season, and now he becomes the Patriots’ key playmaker. “He’s the quarterback and does it all,” coach Rocco Vetro said.

JOSEL CASTILLO, Sewanhaka, F, Jr.

Castillo is a third-year starter who proved to be a goal-producing threat last season, scoring seven times and adding an assist. Coach Chris Kassoff loves his “top-tier soccer IQ and twitchy speed” and calls him “hands down one of the top strikers on the Island.”

DANIEL CEJA, Locust Valley, D, Sr.

Ceja is a fourth-year starter and two-year captain who was the MVP in last season's Nassau B final. Coach Joseph Lee described the speedy Ceja as “the general of our defense, organizing his team from the back and shutting down opportunities before they happen.”

SEAN COOKE, Calhoun, M, Sr.

The center midfielder has done offseason training with Calhoun dating to his freshman year, but this will be his first season playing for the Colts, having become eligible by moving from his MLS Next team to East Meadow Soccer Club. Coach Christopher Vogel believes he’s “a complete player” with his speed, tackling, vision and ability in the air.

Top row, from left: Luka Busljeta of Manhasset, Ricky Campos of Greenport, Wilman Castellon of Ward Melville. Middle row, from left: Daniel Ceja of Locust Valley, Sean Cooke of Calhoun, Josue Ascencio Cueva of Baldwin. Bottom row, from left: Mark Diener of Mepham, Cristian Escobar of Brentwood, Edwin Escobar of Westbury.

EDUARDO COSCUL, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

Coscul utilizes a power game and a strong foot. He tallied seven goals and assisted on seven others to help ESM reach the playoffs last season.

JOSUE ASCENCIO CUEVA, Baldwin, G, Sr.

Ascencio Cueva made 71 saves and had two of his 10 career shutouts as a junior. Coach Christopher Soupios sees the fourth-year starter and Nassau Conference AA Goalie of the Year the last two seasons as “one of the best goalies on Long Island.”

MARK DIENER, Mepham, D, Jr.

Diener has been in the starting lineup since his freshman year. Coach Zachary Gosse praised him for his relentlessness and strength, and described him as being “incredibly technical for an outside back.”

CRISTIAN ESCOBAR, Brentwood, M, Sr.

Coach Ron Eden calls Escobar “the engine that drives our offense” after he finished with seven goals and seven assists last season.

EDWIN ESCOBAR, Westbury, F, Sr.

Escobar, who was part of Westbury’s 2021 Nassau title team, had six goals and six assists last season. Coach Chris Valentini praised his one-on-one ability and “knack for scoring goals in clutch moments.”

FRANKLIN ESCOBAR, Portledge, F, Sr.

Escobar is a fifth-year starter and prolific goal scorer. His 29 goals last season helped Portledge in its run to a second straight PSAA championship and gave him 67 for his varsity career.

DIEGO FLORES, Smithtown East, G, Sr.

Coach Mike Menendez calls Flores “a generational goalkeeper” and the “rock for our defense.” He allowed one goal or less in 11 games last season.

CRISTIAN PEREZ FRANCO, MacArthur, F, Sr.

Perez Franco moved from center midfielder to striker last season and came through with six goals and four assists. The fourth-year starter runs a 4.57 40-yard dash.

Clockwise, from top left: Franklin Escobar of Portledge, Cristian Perez Franco of MacArthur, Zach Garber of Jericho, Luca Giannola of Chaminade, Garfield Gillespie of Connetquot.

ZACH GARBER, Jericho, M, Sr.

Garber is a center midfielder who joins the team after previously competing for NYCFC U14, New York Red Bulls U15 and Cedar Stars Bergen U16-19 in MLS Next. In the eyes of Jericho coach Dani Braga, Garber is “an exceptional talent” and a player who “could dominate games.”

JOSE GARCIA, Brentwood, GK, Sr.

Garcia is one of Suffolk County’s top goalkeepers after posting 10 shutouts last season.

LUCA GIANNOLA, Chaminade, M, Sr.

Giannola returns to a starring role for Chaminade after a year away from high school soccer. He posted three goals and six assists in the Flyers’ 2021 NSCHSAA championship season. He is committed to Fordham.

GARFIELD GILLESPIE, Connetquot, F, Jr.

Gillespie could be one of the Island’s most electrifying offensive players after finishing with seven goals and five assists for last season's Long Island Class AA champion.

RYAN GILLON, Commack, D, Sr.

Gillon was one of the county’s assist leaders last season. Coach David Moran praised his “dominant” varsity career “up and down the flanks.”

KRIS GODOY, St. Anthony’s D, Sr.

Godoy was an essential part of a defense that allowed only nine goals in 20 games as the Friars won the Diocesan championship and reached the state title game last season. He also had three goals and two assists.

Clockwise, from left: Nicholas Gonzalez of Southampton, Kris Godoy of St. Anthony's, Jalen Gordon of Farmingdale, Ryan Gillon of Commack.

NICHOLAS GONZALEZ, Southampton, F, Jr.

Gonzalez has been a dynamic scorer since he cracked the starting lineup as a freshman. He finished last season with 14 goals and six assists and now has 30 career goals.

JALEN GORDON, Farmingdale, F, Sr.

Gordon is a third-year starter who scored two second-half goals in a 3-1 Nassau Class AA quarterfinal win over Syosset and finished with nine goals and six assists last season. Coach Brandon Oppenheim sees a player who’s “very fast and dynamic, and should have a great season.”

ETHAN GRAZIOSI, Glen Cove, F, Sr.

Graziosi had 10 goals and eight assists to help power Glen Cove’s run to the Nassau Class A championship last season. Coach Brian Smith cited the striker’s varied skills, including his finishing ability, fueled by “a lethal combination of accuracy and power in his shots.”

EAMON GRIFFIN, New Hyde Park, D, Jr.

Griffin, a defensive center midfielder, is a returning starter who’s “the centerpiece for everything we do,” according to coach Michael Bello. Griffin is a leader who has a high soccer IQ and can set up the attack.

JAKE GRUOSSO, New Hyde Park, D, Sr.

Gruosso, who’s a center back, is a returning starter who provides leadership along with his strong defensive play. Coach Michael Bello believes he’s “an elite player,” one with “plus speed, great field vision and excellent footwork.”

JOHNNY GUILLEN, Locust Valley, M, Sr.

Guillen is a center midfielder who has 10 goals and eight assists over the last two seasons and has excelled defensively. The fourth-year starter and third-year captain “is an explosive player” who’s dangerous one-on-one but also great at passing through traffic, according to coach Joseph Lee.

ANTHONY GULINO, Plainedge, M, Jr.

Gulino had a big season as a starter in 2022, scoring 10 times — including eight winning goals — and adding two assists en route to earning Nassau Conference A East Offensive Player of the Year and All-Long Island second-team honors. Coach Jason Cinelli described him as “a confident, intelligent and clutch performer.”

LOGAN GUZIK, Patchogue-Medford, G, Sr.

The Raiders have 10 returning starters and Guzik could be the biggest reason they’re viewed as a championship contender after posting six shutouts and allowing just one goal in five other games last season.

Top row, from left: Ethan Graziosi of Glen Cove, Eamon Griffin of New Hyde Park, Jake Gruosso of New Hyde Park. Middle row, from left: Johnny Gillen of Lovust Valley, Anthony Gulino of Plainedge, Logan Guzik of Patchogue-Medford. Bottom row, from left: Gavin Henniger of St. John the Baptist, Bryan Hernandez of Glen Cove, Enry Hernandez of Glen Cove.

ROBERT HAUSS, Ward Melville, F, Sr.

Described by coach Rocco Vetro as “a natural finisher and goal scorer,” Hauss is back after posting eight goals and six assists last season. On balls in the air or on the ground, he is equally strong.

GAVIN HENNIGER, St. John the Baptist, D, Sr.

Henniger draws the toughest defensive assignments for the Cougars and makes plays from all spots on the back line. He also used his transition game to post a pair of assists last season.

LIAM HENSHAW, West Babylon, M, Sr.

Henshaw is a center midfielder who had seven goals and five assists last season. Coach Frank Ging described him as an “old-school athlete” who likes to shoot.

BRYAN HERNANDEZ, Glen Cove, G, Sr.

Hernandez stood out when it counted the most last season, posting three shutouts in the playoffs, highlighted by one in the Nassau Class A final. Coach Brian Smith praised the second-year starter’s positioning and angle-reading ability as well as “his talent with his feet” on long balls and short passes in the face of opposition pressure.

ENRY HERNANDEZ, Glen Cove, M/F, Jr.

Hernandez erupted for 12 goals and nine assists as a sophomore, including the winner in the Nassau Class A final. Coach Brian Smith views the third-year starter as “a natural goal scorer,” with “exceptional ball control, vision and passing ability.”

KEVIN HILARIO, East Hampton, D, Sr.

Hilario, who became a starter last season, provides needed stability on the back line and can be a catalyst in transition for the offensive attack.

MICHAEL IEMMA, Plainedge, M, Sr.

Iemma delivered nine assists and scored twice last season. The fourth-year starter now has 20 assists over the past two seasons, leaving little wonder why coach Jason Cinelli calls him “a playmaker and facilitator.”

Clockwise, from top left: Norvin Martinez-Hernandez of Amityville, Kevin Hilario of East Hampton, Michael Iemma of Plainedge, Joe Joannou of St. Anthony's, Sebastian Knight of Mineola, Matthew Lamour of Hewlett.

JOE JOANNOU, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.

Strength, quickness and versatility made Joannou the linchpin in a back line that helped St. Anthony’s post 12 shutouts and capture the NSCHSAA championship last season. He also finished with five goals and three assists.

SEBASTIAN KNIGHT, Mineola, M, Sr.

Knight is a fourth-year varsity starter coming off a season with five goals and one assist. He’s known for his creativity on attack and his superior field vision.

MATTHEW LAMOUR, Hewlett, M/F, Sr.

Lamour missed some time with an injury last season, but he finished with seven goals and three assists. Coach Jesse Corben cited his speed and his ability to play anywhere on the field.

JEREMY LAULETTA, Floral Park, F/M, Sr.

Lauretta had a team-high 10 goals and added four assists last season. Coach Ahkeel Rodney thinks the third-year starter and first-year captain “is a very crafty player with a great feel for the game.”

RYAN LEARY, Carle Place, F, So.

Leary had a very strong season as a freshman starter for his Long Island Class B championship team, contributing eight goals and six assists. He has size and strength and may have the best throw-in ability on Long Island, according to coach Conor Reardon. That ability led to an overtime goal in the Nassau B title game vs. Locust Valley.

DYLAN LEON, Friends Academy, M, So.

Leon got the Quakers’ attack organized as a freshman and was the biggest reason the team made the Nassau Class A playoffs, according to coach Edgar Posada. Leon had three goals and six assists, and his tough, smart play and high-level skills stood out to Posada.

RYAN LEVY, Half Hollow Hills West, M, Jr.

The four-year starter finished with 10 goals and five assists in helping the Colts reach the Suffolk Class A championship game last season. Coach Doug Gannon called his skill set “next level” and added his “composure enables him to thrive.”

Top row, from left: Jeremy Lauletta of Floral Park, Ryan Leary of Carle Place, Dylan Leon of Friends Academy. Middle row, from left: Ryan Levy of Half Hollow Hills West, Nico Loiaza of Brentwood, Mario Lombardo of Kellenberg. Bottom row, from left: Joey Mahoney of MacArthur, Michael Mannino of Whitman, Anthony Mariani of East Islip.

NICO LOIAZA, Brentwood, F, Sr.

Loiaza is expected to be an offensive force again after finishing with 11 goals and five assists last season.

MARIO LOMBARDO, Kellenberg, G, Sr.

Lombardo made an NSCHSAA-leading 71 saves and had eight shutouts as a junior, his second season as a starter. Coach William Masiulis lauded Lombardo’s “ability to make saves in unique situations and lead the team,” which has “cemented him as a top goalie on Long Island.”

JOSEPH LOPEZ, Uniondale, M, Sr.

Lopez will be a second-year starter after posting one goal and three assists last season. Coach Cohen Nelson called him a “free kick specialist” and praised his “great technical ability” and “field vision.”

BRYAN LIZAMA, Huntington, M, Sr.

Lizama first came up to the varsity as a freshman. Coach John Pagano described him as a team leader and as being very strong, versatile and dynamic.

JOEY MAHONEY, MacArthur, M, Sr.

Mahoney, who had four goals and six assists last season, becomes the first five-year varsity player in MacArthur history. Coach Andy Atkins sees him as a physical player who’s good with both feet, and believes “our success will ride on him pushing up this year” after primarily being a defender.

MICHAEL MANNINO, Whitman, M, Jr.

A center midfielder, Mannino had four goals and three assists last season. He is “relentless” and “extremely difficult to stop,” according to coach John DiGiacomo.

ANTHONY MARIANI, East Islip, F, Jr.

Mariani, who has been on the varsity since eighth grade, scored 13 goals last season. He is a team captain and has “tremendous” skills, strength and shooting ability, according to coach Ray Lang.

ANDREW MAROTTA, Chaminade, G, Sr.

With great agility and field vision, Marotta is expected to be one of Long Island’s best goalies after posting 10 shutouts as the Flyers went 13-4-2 and reached the NSCHSAA title game last season.

NORVIN MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ, Amityville, F/D, Sr.

Martinez-Hernandez was an essential part of the defense as Amityville won the Class A state championship last season. He will bring the speed and open-field craftiness that led to three goals and five assists last season to the front line this season.

LUIS MAYE MASIN, Greenport, M/F, Jr.

With a game that combines craftiness and speed, Masin scored nine goals and assisted on six others as the Porters reached the Class D state semifinals last season.

Clockwise, from top left: Andrew Marotta of Chaminade, Luis Maye Masin of Greenport, Luca Mazzilli of Cold Spring Harbor, Oscar Medrano of Amityville.

LUCA MAZZILLI, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Jr.

Mazzilli is a third-year starter and someone who controls the midfield. Coach Christian Lynch likes his “great vision and soccer IQ.”

OSCAR MEDRANO, Amityville, D, Sr.

Medrano was part of the stellar Amityville defensive unit that allowed only three goals in four state tournament games en route to the Class A title last season. He now steps into a leading role on the back line.

JEAN MEJIA, Freeport, F, Sr.

Mejia is a fourth-year starter and second-year captain who had four goals and four assists last season. Coach Craig Klasson described him as “an exceptional playmaker and facilitator who possesses game vision, quickness, power and intelligence."

REILLY MINOR, Jericho, D, Jr.

Minor is a third-year varsity player. Coach Dani Braga calls him an “exceptional center back.”

RONAN MONTANA, Islip, M, Sr.

The athletic and quick Montana finished as the team’s leading scorer in each of the past three seasons. He had 10 goals and two assists last season.

DYLAN MOORE, Floral Park, F/M, Sr.

Moore, now a third-year starter, posted nine goals and two assists as a junior. Coach Ahkeel Rodney praised this captain as “a very talented attack player,” who can read the game and take it over.

Clockwise, from left: Jean Mejia of Freeport, Reilly Minor of Jericho, Ronan Montana of Islip, Dylan Moore of Floral Park, Patrick O'Doherty of Lynbrook.

BRENNAN MURPHY, Oceanside, M/F, Sr.

Murphy was the assists leader and “the engine that drove the team” last season when the Sailors won the Nassau AA-I title, claimed a No. 1 seed and went all the way to the county AA final. The second-year starter “has a phenomenal work pace and vision on how to create dangerous plays,” according to coach Patrick Turk.

STEPHEN NELSON, South Side, F, Sr.

A team captain, Nelson is committed to play at Navy. Coach Patrick Corvetti expects Nelson to be one of the best players in the county.

BRAYDEN O’BOYLE, Commack, M, So.

O’Boyle became the first eighth grader in Commack history to make the varsity two years ago and this season will become the Cougars’ big playmaker. “With his skill and vision, he will control an entire game from the midfield,” coach Dave Moran said. “He’s a special talent.”

PATRICK O’DOHERTY, Lynbrook, M/F, Sr.

O’Doherty is a co-captain and a four-year starter who had three goals and an assist as a stopper last season. Coach Joshua Berlin likes O’Doherty’s speed, physical play and instinctiveness, and that he has the ability to a create counterattacks through his tough defensive efforts.

JONATHAN OSORIO, Westbury, F, Sr.

Osorio had seven goals and four assists last season. A third-year starter, Osorio has a “knack for scoring goals and creating plays for others,” according to coach Chris Valentini.

JOHN OUALAALOU, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

Savvy whether scoring the goal or setting one up, Oualaalou finished with four goals and seven assists for the NSCHSAA champion last season. He will take on an even bigger role this season.

IAN PAGAN, Long Island Lutheran, D, Sr.

Pagan, now a fourth-year starter, had 13 goals and six assists last season. Coach Tim Bevan made the point that Pagan “did this while playing central defender and solidifying the defense.”

MARCO PANTANO, Lynbrook, D/M, Jr.

Pantano was a standout as a sweeper for a unit that yielded just 14 goals in 14 regular-season games last season. Coach Joshua Berlin thinks the third-year starter “has excellent ball skills” and the patience “to allow a play to develop as he feeds the team forward.”

Top row, from left: Jonathan Osorio of Westbury, John Oualaalou of St. Anthony's, Ian Pagan of Long Island Lutheran. Middle row, from left: Marco Pantano of Lynbrook, Tommy Poz of Garden City, Aris Radillo of Sachem East. Bottom row, from left: Nicholas Reinoso of Bellport, Kyle Rose of Shoreham-Wading River, John Savino of Smithtown West.

LOUIS PELO, Kings Park, D, Sr.

Pelo is a former academy player who will lead the Kingsmen's defense for a second straight year. He showed he is strong at turning defense to offense with three goals and three assists from the back line last season.

JACK PENDRICK, Syosset, M, Jr.

Pendrick is already a third-year starter and “one of the best midfielders in all of Nassau County,” according to coach Brett Waxer. Among his top qualities, in Waxer’s view, are composure, vision, leadership, work ethic and defensive ability.

TOMMY POZ, Garden City, F, Sr.

Poz had 18 goals and nine assists, with five goals and four assists coming in the postseason, for a Trojans team that went 15-1, losing in the Nassau Class A final last season. Coach Paul Cutter sees him as “one of the best players on the Island,” describing him as “direct, dynamic and scores goals.”

ARIS RADILLO, Sachem East, M, Sr.

A consummate playmaker with a knack for making the smart pass, Radillo scored six goals and assisted on 11 others last season.

NICHOLAS REINOSO, Bellport, M, Sr.

After putting up three goals and 11 assists last season, Reinoso will be counted on to keep putting Bellport on the scoreboard. Coach Peter Grossi called him “one of the best passers I’ve ever had.”

KYLE ROSE, Shoreham-Wading River, G, Sr.

Rose had seven shutouts and 101 saves last season. Coach Rob Marine-Mancuso said he cannot remember a goalie who can start and stop the way Rose does, and he is “exceptional” with his feet.

JOHN SAVINO, Smithtown West, F, Sr.

Accuracy with either foot and great one-on-one moves make Savino the Bulls’ best offensive threat this season after four goals and five assists as a junior. “After three years, I still don’t know if he’s lefty or righty,” coach A.J. Gercke said.

BRADY SCHMIDT, Kellenberg, M, Sr.

Schmidt, a center attacking midfielder, had four goals and six assists last season, his second as a starter. According to coach William Masiulis, Schmidt’s “technical ability and high level IQ has earned him attention from colleges throughout the East Coast.”

Clockwise, from top left: Brady Schmidt of Kellenberg, Wesley Secaida of Mattituck, Justin Sherman of Roslyn, Zach Sparacio of Wheatley.

WESLEY SECAIDA, Mattituck, F, Sr.

Secaida returns for a fourth year in the starting lineup after helping the Tuckers to the Suffolk B semifinals with eight goals and three assists last season.

JUSTIN SHERMAN, Roslyn, D, Sr.

Sherman had four goals and seven assists as a center back and led a defense that gave up only 12 goals last season. Coach Juan Mejia called him “one of the best center backs” in Nassau and lauded his “outstanding passing range.”

ALEXIS SORTO, Hempstead, M, Sr.

Sorto had six goals and five assists last season, his second as a starter. The attacking midfielder has shown himself to be a physical and smart player.

ZACH SPARACIO, Wheatley, D, Sr.

Sparacio is now a four-year starter at center back and the top player among a strong defensive group. Coach Steve Cadet called the Bard commit a “team leader.”

KYLE SREDNIAWSKI, Kings Park, F/M, Sr.

Kingsmen coach Tom Nally said of Sredniawski, “His energy drives our team.” He returns after an 11-goal, two-assist campaign last season.

CIARAN STEIN, Babylon, M, Jr.

Stein is a center midfielder and a team captain for Babylon. He plays “box to box” and everyone respects him, according to coach Dennis McGovern.

BRIAN TACURI, East Hampton, M, Sr.

Tacuri steps into a main offensive role after posting three goals and eight assists last season. Coach Don McGovern praised his “work rate and ability on and off the ball.”

Clockwise, from top left: Kyle Sredniawski of Kings Park, Ciaran Stein of Babylon, Brian Tacuri of East Hampton, Andrew Tapia of Patchogue-Medford, Roberto Lopez Toloza of Port Washington, Giacomo Vacchio of Oceanside.

ANDREW TAPIA, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sr.

With top-shelf playmaking abilities and great field vision, Tapia heads a potent offense following five goals and five assists last season.

ROBERTO LOPEZ TOLOZA, Port Washington, D, Sr.

Lopez Toloza is a third-year starter and second-year captain. Coach Stephan Brossard called him “a powerful outside defender” and “one of the toughest players any time he steps on the field,” and complimented his delivery on set pieces and his ability with long throws.

SEAN TORLINCASI, Hicksville, M, Sr.

Torlincasi is a third-year starter who’s moving this season from center back to the midfield after claiming Nassau AA-I Defensive Player of the Year recognition. Coach Scott Starkey believes Torlincasi “is strong [and] calm with the ball, and is excellent tactically.”

ALEX TYLAR, Smithtown West, D, Sr.

Tylar’s defense against opponents’ top threats after a late-season return from injury helped the Bulls reach the Suffolk Class AA final. His combination of size and speed are formidable, and he is strong in the air.

GIACOMO VACCHIO, Oceanside, F, Sr.

Vacchio led the Sailors with 11 goals as a junior. Coach Patrick Turk called him a “fast player who has the ability to change speeds quickly.”

JADEN WALDINGER, Bellmore JFK, F, Sr.

Waldinger, who’s a fourth-year starter, had five goals and seven assists last season. Coach Ari Bisk sees a player with “strong technical skills and great tactical understanding of the game.”

DYLAN WASSENBERGH, Oceanside, D, Jr.

Wassenbergh excelled as a center back for a 13-1-3 team that posted 10 shutouts and yielded just eight goals during a run that ended in the Nassau Class AA final last season.

Clockwise from top left: Dylan Wassenbergh of Oceanside, Sawyer Wayne of Syosset, Justin Worst of Jericho, Tyler Ziminski of Glenn, William Zelaya of Baldwin.

DYLAN WAUCHOPE, East Meadow, F, Jr.

Wauchope is a second-year starter who delivered nine goals and three assists last season. Coach Bryan Horrmann lauded him for his “one-on-one skills” and “nose for the goal,” calling him “a dynamic goal scorer who demanded double marking all season long.”

SAWYER WAYNE, Syosset, D, Sr.

Wayne started as a freshman and sophomore when he was Nassau Player of the Year and AA Defender of the Year, then spent time with an academy team and played only three games for Syosset as a junior. Coach Brett Waxer labeled him as “one of the best center backs on Long Island” because of his angles, work in the air and ability to play a ball 40 yards to teammates.

JUSTIN WORST, Jericho, M, Sr.

Worst is a center midfielder who’s a third-year varsity player. Coach Dani Braga expects him “to run the team” and be one of Nassau’s best players.

WILLIAM ZELAYA, Baldwin, M/F, Sr.

Zelaya had three goals and four assists in leading the Bruins to the postseason for the third straight season. The fourth-year starter and third-year captain, who has missed just one game in his varsity tenure, possesses the versatility to play any position.

TYLER ZIMINSKI, Glenn, G, Jr.

Ziminski is a second-year starter. Coach Lou Hanner described him as big, strong and “super athletic.”

With Ben Dickson