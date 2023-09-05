Newsday's top 100 girls soccer players for 2023

Madison AbiAoun, West Hempstead, M, Jr.

She had five goals and four assists last season, and is a focal point in every aspect for West Hempstead. She has the speed, striking ability and field vision to create for herself and others.

Marley Altarac, Syosset, D/F, Sr.

Altarac had two goals and six assists last season. The Emory University commit has great off-ball movement to create opportunities for her teammates.

Mallory Anderson, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

The Florida Atlantic commit had six goals and eight assists last season.

Brooke Barrie, Syosset, M, Sr.

Barrie had eight goals and eight assists as a junior. She has excellent ball skills in one-on-one situations and is a great finisher.

Nora Basile, South Side, F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player had five goals and three assists last season. The St. John’s commit is vital to South Side’s offensive transition and she’ll take on an even larger playmaking role this fall.

Madison Bazylewicz, Farmingdale, D/M, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter is a shutdown central defender who can contribute on offense. She sets the pace in the middle of the field. She is committed to play at Youngstown State.

Jordana Bello, Calhoun, F, Jr.

The dynamic striker had 11 goals and an assist last season, including two goals and an assist against Wantagh. She has a powerful shot with the ability to score from way beyond the 18-yard box.

Riley Benito, Massapequa, D, Sr.

The Marist commit had four goals and five assists last season for the Nassau Class AA champions. The tough one-on-one defender uses her speed and quickness to mark top offensive threats.

Clockwise, from top left: Madison AbiAoun of West Hempstead, Marley Altarac of Syosset, Nora Basile of South Side, Madison Bazylewicz of Farmingdale, Riley Benito of Massapequa, Brooke Barrie of Syosset.

Sofia Bigeni, New Hyde Park, M, Sr.

She had four goals and nine assists last season. Bigeni is an elite playmaker who constantly demands the defense’s attention.

Julianna Bivona, Sacred Heart, D/M, Sr.

The South Florida commit is technically sound, strong on the ball and very versatile. She was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island first team last season.

Olivia Bozzo, Smithtown East, F/M, Jr.

She had eight goals and eight assists as a sophomore and is receiving Division I interest.

Amelia Brite, Commack, M, Jr.

The two-year starting attacker had four goals and two assists last season, including the only goal in Commack’s victory against Lindenhurst.

Ciara Brown, Half Hollow Hills West, F, Sr.

The Auburn commit had 13 goals and six assists last season, including an assist in Half Hollow Hills West’s loss to East Islip in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

Bella Calabro, MacArthur, M, Jr.

The versatile and intelligent midfielder had three goals and three assists as a sophomore to help MacArthur to a Long Island Class A title.

Mikayla Camp, Syosset, M/F, Sr.

The second-team Newsday All-Long Island selection had seven goals and three assists as a junior. She will play at Emory next fall.

Top row, from left: Sofia Bigeni of New Hyde Park, Julianna Bivona of Sacred Heart, Amelia Brite of Commack. Middle row, from left: Ciara Brown of Half Hollow Hills West, Olivia Bozzo of Smithtown East, Bella Calabro of MacArthur. Bottom row, from left: Mikayla Camp of Syosset, Maddie and Peyton Costello of Ward Melville, Kaitlin Conway of Sachem East.

Baylee Canet, Sachem North, F, Sr.

Canet is committed to play soccer at Fordham. She had two goals and one assist last season.

Emma Chungata, Kellenberg, D, Sr.

The St. John’s commit has great field vision and played every minute in each of Kellenberg’s games last season.

Kaitlin Conway, Sachem East, M, Sr.

She had nine goals and seven assists last season, and was a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection. Conway is a leader and has excellent field vision.

Maddie Costello, Ward Melville, M, Jr.

Costello finished last season with five goals and five assists, including a goal and an assist in Ward Melville’s 7-0 victory against Floyd.

Peyton Costello, Ward Melville, F, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island first-team selection had 12 goals and one assist last season. Costello, a three-year starter and captain, is able to make an impact on the field whether she’s in or out of the possession. She is committed to play at William & Mary.

Charlotte Cosgrove, Sacred Heart, D, Sr.

A rare left-footed center back, Cosgrove has great speed, communication skills and a high IQ. She will play at Iona next fall.

Ally Cullingford, Seaford, M, Soph.

She had eight goals and two assists for the Long Island Class B champions last season, including scoring a goal in the state Class B semifinals. She was the focal point for a young Seaford team hoping to compete for a Nassau Class A title.

Clockwise, from left: Charlotte Cosgrove of Sared Heart, Mikayla D'Ambrosio of Lynbrook, Madison DeMaio of Smithtown West, Brooke Delzatto of Lindenhurst, Krista Deutsch of East Islip.

Mikayla D’Ambrosio, Lynbrook, D, Sr.

The four-year starter anchors the defense for the Owls, but she can also contribute on the offensive side. She added two goals and three assists last season.

Madison DeMaio, Smithtown West, M, Sr.

DeMaio, a Monmouth commit with a natural ability to score, had eight goals and one assist last season, including a goal in Smithtown West’s 2-0 victory against Connetquot in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

Brooke Delzatto, Lindenhurst, G, Jr.

Delzatto had 122 saves last season, including 19 saves against North Babylon.

Krista Deutsch, East Islip, D, Soph.

Deutsch has been the backbone of East Islip’s defense since she was an eighth-grader. The captain is a leader both on and off the field.

Ireland Devine, St. John the Baptist, GK, Jr.

Devine was busy in net as a sophomore, averaging nine saves per game.

Gracie DiPalo, Eastport-South Manor, F, Jr.

She had 12 goals and three assists last season, including three goals in Eastport-South Manor’s victory over Miller Place.

Lauren DiPierri, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, M, Sr.

The Cornell commit had two goals and three assists as a junior.

Charley Doreste, South Side, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity player is one of the team’s defensive anchors. She has great control over the ball and can contribute offensively.

Sophia Dorsey, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

The Marist commit used her consistency and versatility to help St. Anthony’s to a CHSAA AA state title last season.

Amira Elrington-Edwards, Elmont, M, Jr.

She ranked 10th on Long Island in points with 14 goals and nine assists last season, including three goals in a game against Malverne/East Rockaway. She has elite speed to separate from defenders to create plays for herself and others.

Top row, from left: Grace DiPalo of Eastport-South Manor, Charley Doreste of South Side, Amira Elrington-Edwads of Elmont. Middle row, from left: McKenna Farrell of DSayvlle, Lena Fleischer of Massapequa, Kayla Fox of Manhasset. Bottom row, from left: Samantha Fuentes of Copiague, Ava Gengler of Shoreham-Wading River, Kayla Gilmore of Floyd.

McKenna Farrell, Sayville, F, Sr.

The Marquette commit led Sayville with 12 goals as a junior.

Lena Fleischer, Massapequa, D, Sr.

The tough one-on-one defender is a strong distributing backline option who can turn defense into offense. She had a goal and an assist last season, and will be a key piece in Massapequa’s quest for its 18th county title in the last 21 seasons.

Kayla Fox, Manhasset, M, Sr.

The four-year starter has elite field vision to create plays on offense and help on the defensive end.

Samantha Fuentes, Copiague, M, Jr.

She has been Copiague’s leader in goals and assists in each of the last two seasons, including scoring two goals against Riverhead last season. The five-year varsity player has a relentless work ethic that helps make everyone on the field better.

Ava Gengler, Shoreham-Wading River, M/F, Jr.

Gengler finished with 13 goals and 10 assists last season. She had the winning goal against East Islip in the Suffolk Class A final.

Kayla Gilmore, Floyd, M, Sr.

Gilmore is a multi-sport athlete committed to Maryland for lacrosse. The versatile midfielder scored nine goals and had four assists last season.

Samantha Goldberg, Syosset, D/M, Sr.

The St. John’s commit scored four goals as a junior and brings incredible athleticism to Syosset’s defense.

Blake Goldstein, Oceanside, M, Sr.

The LIU commit controls the middle of the field. She will dictate the pace in the middle and serve as a vital player in the transition game.

Sarah Gormley, Westhampton, F/M, Sr.

She had 19 goals and seven assists last season, including the only goal in Westhampton’s loss against Hauppauge in the first round of the Suffolk Class A playoffs.

Clockwise, from top left: Samantha Goldberg of Syosset, Blake Goldstein of Oceanside, Morgan Harloff of South Side, Ghita Haouzi of Half Hollow Hills West.

Ghita Haouzi, Half Hollow Hills West, M, Jr.

She finished last season with 13 goals and four assists, including three goals in Half Hollow Hills West’s 6-0 victory over Babylon.

Morgan Harloff, South Side, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity player never shies away from a defensive challenge as she is constantly trusted to mark the opposing team’s top scorer. South Side plays one of the toughest schedules on Long Island, so those matchups come often. She is committed to play lacrosse at Stony Brook.

Lauren Hickey, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

She is returning from a torn ACL that forced her to miss last season. She scored six goals as a sophomore.

Grace Hillis, Shoreham-Wading River, D/M, Sr.

Hillis is a lockdown defender with the ability to contribute on offense and control the tempo of the game.

Samantha Hines-Hirsch, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, GK, Sr.

A steady presence in net, Hines-Hirsch made 36 saves over six games last season.

From left: Lauren Hickey of Smithtown East, Samantha Hines-Hirsch of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Jadyn Hsu of Bethpage.

Mikayla Horton, East Islip, F/M, Sr.

Horton, a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection, had 18 goals and 12 assists last season, including the only goal in a loss against Shoreham-Wading River in the Suffolk Class A final.

Jadyn Hsu, Bethpage, F, Jr.

She had 13 goals and six assists last season and has played on the varsity team since the eighth grade. Hsu recorded at least one point in 12 of 15 games as one of the most consistent offensive threats in Nassau County.

Juliana Hunter, North Babylon, M, Sr.

The Queens University of Charlotte commit is the engine behind the Bulldogs’ offense and a playmaker with great field vision. Last season, she scored four goals and had five assists.

Catherine Iannico, Hewlett, D, Sr.

She is one of the toughest players to beat on the defensive side due to her strong ability to read a play and react in time. Iannico is the anchor of Hewlett’s backline and never shies away from marking an opposing team’s top offensive players. She added three goals and three assists last season.

Marcie Iannico, Hewlett, F, Sr.

She had 13 goals and two assists last season. Iannico has a hard and accurate shot with the ability to score from well outside the 18-yard box.

Jamie Inzerillo, Northport, F, Sr.

Inzerillo’s ability to release the ball quickly and find the back of the net allowed her to become a breakout player in her junioryear. She had 12 goals and four assists last season.

Maddy Jelloe, Portledge, GK, Jr.

She averaged 0.35 goals allowed per game and led a strong defensive unit to a PSAA championship. Jelloe was named the PSAA MVP as a sophomore.

Top row, from left: Juliana Huner of North Babylon, Marcie and Catherine Iannico of Hewlett, Jamie Inzerillo of Northport. Middle row, from left: Maddy Jelloe of Portledge, Isabella Juliano of Bayport-Blue Point, Olivia Jungkunst of Kellenberg. Bottom row, from left: Gabrielle Justiniano of Ward Melville, Sara Kealey of MacArthur, Delaney Kleinman of Cener Moriches.

Isabella Juliano, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

The five-year varsity starter and captain is able to control the midfield with poise and acts as a leader.

Olivia Jungkunst, Kellenberg, F, Jr.

She had four goals and four assists as a sophomore and can attack from anywhere on the field.

Gabrielle Justiniano, Ward Melville, D, Sr.

The starting center back helped lead her team to the Suffolk Class AA title, Long Island Class AA championship and the program's first state Class AA title.

Sara Kealey, MacArthur, M, Sr.

She had seven goals and one assist as a junior. An excellent shooter, Kealey will be asked to play striker more often this season.

Delaney Kleinman, Center Moriches, D, Sr.

Kleinman is a lockdown defender who is also able to contribute on the offensive end. Last season, she had three goals and one assist.

Ava Kolb, Long Beach, M, Soph.

She had three goals and 10 assists last season, including scoring the game’s lone goal from 40 yards out in Long Beach’s upset victory over North Shore in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals. Koln was a key piece in Long Beach’s run to the Nassau Class A semifinals and will take on an even larger offensive role this year.

Kristiana Kolega, Herricks, M, Sr.

The Maryland-Baltimore County commit uses her speed and athleticism to control the middle of the field. She has played for the Croatian U17 national team.

Chloe Koubel, St. Anthony’s, M/F, Sr.

She had two goals and four assists as a junior.

Ashley Langdon, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

The fast, aggressive defensive midfielder tends to match up with the opposing team's best offensive threat. She is committed to play lacrosse at Johns Hopkins.

Clockwise, from top left: Ava Kolb of Long Beach, Kristiana Kolega of Herricks, Chloe Koubel of St. Anthony's, Hailey Loscalzo of Commack, Margaret Ledwith of Herricks, Ashley Langdeon of Eastport-South Manor.

Ella Ledwith, Herricks, M, Jr.

She showcased her speed and versatility throughout last season and is set to take on a larger role this fall.

Margaret Ledwith, Herricks, M, Sr.

She had seven goals last season and can score with either foot from around the net or outside the 18-yard box. She is committed to play at Indiana.

Hailey Loscalzo, Commack, M/F, Sr.

The versatile center midfielder has great foot skills and a powerful shot. She was the second-leading scorer for Commack last season with eight goals and three assists.

Kaylin Mallon, Connetquot, M, Jr.

The Kentucky commit had 12 goals and 10 assists and was a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection last season.

Nicole Matute, Islip, D, Jr.

The four-year varsity defender anchors the backline for Islip and she’ll be key to containing some of the top scorers in Suffolk County.

Kailey McCormick, Holy Trinity, M, Sr.

The Seton Hall commit is a dynamic box-to-box midfielder. She cuts opposing attackers off effectively and is an offensive threat.

Clockwise, from top left: Kailey McCormick of Holy Trinity, Nicole Matute of Islip, Kaylin Mallon of Connetquot, Hailey Metzger of MacArthur, Giavanna Meservy of Connetquot.

Giavanna Meservy, Connetquot, M, Sr.

Meservy is a playmaker and decision-maker for Connetquot. The Marist commit had six goals and 12 assists last season.

Hailey Metzger, MacArthur, M/D, Sr.

The Mercy commit had five goals and three assists as a junior. Metzger is explosive and can play any position at a high level.

Taylor Milleti, Hauppauge, GK, Soph.

She made 129 saves and had four shutouts last season, with a season high of 16 saves in a 3-2 victory over Deer Park.

Maya Morey, Friends Academy, F, Sr.

She had nine goals and nine assists last season after scoring 13 goals as a sophomore. Morey has the ability to score from anywhere on the field. She committed to play at William & Mary.

Hailey Moschitta, Sachem East, F, Sr.

Moschitta’s creativity with the ball and ability to use both feet allow her to take on anyone. Last season, she finished with six goals and six assists.

Olivia Moynihan, Sayville, GK, Jr.

She made 135 saves as a sophomore, including 22 in Sayville’s 2-0 loss to East Islip in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

Briana Neary, Massapequa, M, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island first-team selection had 19 goals and nine assists for the Nassau Class AA champions last season, including the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Syosset in the county final. She led Nassau Class AA in goals and assists last season. The Siena commit has great speed and athleticism to create and finish around the net.

Top row, from left: Taylor Milleti of Hauppauge, Maya Morey of Friends Academy, Hailey Moschitta of Sachem East. Middle row, from left: Olivia Moynihan of Sayville, Briana Neary of Massapequa, Avrie Nelson of St. Anthony's. Bottom row, from left: Erin Palmieri of West Islip, Mia Plutzer of Kings Park, Annie Price of Sacred Heart.

Avrie Nelsen, St. Anthony’s, F, Jr.

Nelsen scored five goals and had four assists as a sophomore.

Erin Palmeri, West Islip, D, Jr.

Palmeri is a skilled and speedy defender who is receiving Division I interest.

Evangeline Perdomo, Bay Shore, M, Jr.

She led Suffolk County with 20 goals and coach Paul Forthmuller called her “a magician with the ball at her feet.” Perdomo is currently gaining Division I interest from schools such as Florida Atlantic and North Carolina.

Mia Plutzer, Kings Park, M, Sr.

Although Plutzer’s season was cut short due to an ACL injury, she still finished with 10 goals and three assists last season. Coach Nicole Keicher says that she is the glue that holds the team together.

Annie Price, Sacred Heart, M, Jr.

Price is an intelligent and creative midfielder. She had two goals and two assists last season.

Alexis Re, Riverhead, F, Sr.

The quick and powerful attacker can score anywhere in the attacking third, making her difficult to defend. Re had 15 goals and one assist last season and was a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection. She is committed to play at West Virginia.

Clockwise, from top left: Alexis Re of Riverhead, Rylee Roberts of Long Beach, Emily Romeo of Garden City, Makena Romero of Port Washington, Evangeline Perdomo of Bay Shore, Sydney Romano of Wheatley.

Rylee Roberts, Long Beach, M, Sr.

The five-year varsity starter is strong on the ball and in the air and helps control the pace in the midfield. She added two goals and six assists and played a key role in helping Long Beach reach the Nassau Class A semifinals despite being the 14th seed.

Sydney Romano, Wheatley, GK/M, Sr.

She is committed to play at Princeton, but her ability to contribute on the field gives the Wheatley coaches the option to move her based on game scenarios. She added two goals and an assist on top of being one of the top goalkeepers on Long Island.

Emily Romeo, Garden City, F, Sr.

She had 12 goals and six assists as one of the most dominant scorers in Nassau A-I. Her elite speed and quickness help her create scoring opportunities, and she’ll be another force for the Trojans in the toughest conference in the county.

Makena Romero, Port Washington, D/F, Sr.

She splits time between offense and defense and her versatility is vital to Port Washington being able to capitalize on her skill set based on game situations. Romero is an elite sprint runner as well.

Leana Ruiz, St. Anthony’s, F, Jr.

Ruiz had four goals and her six assists, tied for the second most in the CHSAA last year.

Emily Scali, Sachem North, M, Sr.

The Kutztown commit had seven goals and four assists last season, including two in Sachem North’s victory over Bellport.

Carly Schuler, Massapequa, M, Soph.

She had three goals and seven assists last season. With another year of varsity experience, she could emerge as one of the top scorers in the toughest conference on Long Island.

Kailey Schneidler, St. Dominic, M, Sr.

She had eight goals and five assists as a junior.

Top row, from left: Leana Ruiz of St. Anthony's, Emily Scali of Sachem North, Ava Voynovich of Roslyn. Middle row, from left: Kailey Schneidler of St. Dominic, Hannah Scionti of Sachem North, Avery Testa of South Side. Bottom row, from left: Myla Tizzard of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Arianna Quan-Soon Victor of Friends Academy, Bella Vona of Garden City.

Abigail Schroeder, Sayville, D, Jr.

The three-year starter is relentless in her pursuit of opposing attackers.

Hannah Scionti, Sachem North, M, Sr.

The Binghamton commit is a versatile midfielder who is an asset on both the offensive and defensive end.

Maria Stamatopoulos, Comsewogue, F, Sr.

Stamatopoulos played a key role last season with 12 goals and four assists. She had the game-winning goal against West Babylon in the first round of the Suffolk Class A playoffs.

Avery Testa, South Side, GK, Sr.

She will be entering her fourth year as the starting goalie for South Side. She anchors the defense from the backline and uses her athleticism and communication skills to get herself and her teammates in the right position. Testa is committed to play lacrosse at William & Mary.

Myla Tizzard, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, M, Jr.

The three-year starter can play any position on the field. Tizzard has excellent vision and awareness.

Arianna Quan-Soon Victor, Friends Academy, M, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter is dangerous with the ball at her feet and has the speed and skill to dribble around any defender. She had four goals last season.

Bella Vona, Garden City, F, Sr.

She had 12 goals and three assists last season for the Nassau Class A finalists, including scoring two goals during the playoffs. She is creative with the ball and creates havoc around the goal.

Ava Voynovich, Roslyn, GK, Jr.

She made 101 saves and was credited with three shutouts as a sophomore.

Meghan Wetzel of MacArthur, left, and Lucy Younghans of Plainedge.

Meghan Wetzel, MacArthur, D, Sr.

The Molloy commit is a shutdown defender from the fullback position. MacArthur allowed no goals from her side of the field last season.

Lucy Younghans, Plainedge, M, Sr.

The four-year starter is key to the Red Devils’ defensive scheme with the ability to stop a transition before it reaches the Plainedge defensive side of the field. She added five goals and four assists last season.

Julia Zdanowski, Kings Park, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity center back is unstoppable due to her speed, strength and knowledge of the game.