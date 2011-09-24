Chaminade choir knows way to Carnegie Hall

Cringe-worthy joke: How do you get to Carnegie Hall?

Yes, OK. Practice. If you're part of the Chaminade Glee club, though, don't forget to schedule a few pit stops at Flyers football home games.

It's a common enough sight: a school's musical program singing the national anthem, or God Bless America or any other combination of songs during halftime, but the Glee club, an 86-person crew whose members (usually in much smaller groups) perform at Chaminade football games, is bonafide Midtown material.

The group has been around since at least 1961, conductor Viktoriya Khokhlova said, far predating the show choir fad that's taken hold in high schools thanks to the Fox television show.

"This isn't show choir. If you're thinking "Glee," it's nothing like that," Juckiewicz said. In short, pop songs need not apply.

The group has performed at Carnegie Hall for two years straight after acing auditions for the Concert Festival, an international hodgepodge of soloists, groups, and choirs that come together to perform in March. They hope to qualify again this year.

"We really enjoyed going," said Khokhlova, a native of Ukraine. "It's beautiful. Everyone dresses in tuxedos . . . they sing on the bus all the way to Carnegie Hall and all the way back."

The choir, which is made up of three groups -- Crimson, Gold and the more experienced Vocal Chamber Ensemble -- has a steady stream of gigs, from a Gold Star Mass next week meant to honor Chaminade alumni who died in any war, to the spring concert. This year, add sideline presence to the resume.

Last week, about a dozen members of the choir performed before Chaminade's loss to Stepinac and were joined by choir alumni dating back to the 60s in a 9/11 commemorative event. It was a special occasion, yes, but also a sign of things to come.

Though the choir has performed at football games in the past, this season, some itineration of the group is expected at every home game, said moderator Joanne Juckiewicz. It's impossible to get the whole club there, though, because some are suiting up on the field.

"We have kids of all types," Juckiewicz said. "Football players, soccer players, yearbook and debate student . . .we practice during the day" so it leaves time for after school activities. "We're very diverse."

