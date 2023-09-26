Newsday's top 25 boys cross country runners for 2023

Newsday's annual list of the top 25 high school boys cross country runners on Long Island for the fall 2023 season listed alphabetically. (All times listed are from last season, unless otherwise noted.)

Jake Albert, Lindenhurst, Jr.: Albert ran 17:30.2 at the Suffolk state qualifier last fall and started this season with a 17:03.5 time at Sunken Meadow.

Douglas Antaky, Smithtown, Sr.: Antaky finished 13th in 16:45 at last year’s state Class A championship and finished 16th in 16:37.7 at the state Federation championship.

Evan Attrino, Deer Park, Sr.: Attrino finished 48th in 17:27.4 at the state Class A championship and finished 44th in 17:00.8 at the Federation championship.

Jess Joe Augustine, Mt. Sinai, Sr.: A returning member of the Newsday All-Long Island track team for the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Augustine finished second in 16:27.7 at the Bob Pratt Invitational early this season.

Gregory Baldinucci, Connetquot, Sr.: Baldinucci finished 41st in 17:18.5 at the state Class A championship and earned a Top-100 finish in 17:30.8 at the Federation championship.

Kevin Beltran, Valley Stream North, Sr.: Beltran won the Nassau Class B state qualifier in 16:11.09 before finishing sixth in 16:58.0 at the state Class B state championship.

Brandon Cruz, Northport, Sr.: Cruz finished 29th in 17:03.8 at the state Class A championship and 57th in 17:08.5 at the Federation championship.

Jake Gogarty, Bay Shore, Sr.: Gogarty ran the fastest time of any Long Islander at the state Class A championship, finishing in 11th place in 16:37.7. He also finished 18th in 16:38.1 at the Federation championship.

Trevor Green, Rocky Point, Soph.: Green finished 17th in 17:24.5 at the state Class B championship and finished 117th in 17:45.7 at the state federation championship.

Trevor Hayes, Westhampton Beach, Sr.: Hayes finished 10th in 17:08.8 at the state Class B championship and finished second in 17:24.4 at the Suffolk Class B state qualifier.

Jason Kerber, Oceanside, Sr.: Kerber was third among non-seniors -- and 10th overall -- in 17:00.7 at the Nassau Class A state qualifier.

Robby Levy, North Shore, Sr.: Levy finished ninth in 17:07.8 at the state Class B championship and finished 29th in 16:46.9 at the Federation championship.

Brian Liebowitz, Ward Melville, Sr.: Liebowitz finished 40th in 17:16.5 at the state Class A championship and finished 58th in 17:09.0 at the Federation championship.

Clockwise, from top left: Jake Gogarty of Bay Shore, Trevor Hayes of Westhampton Beach, Regan Macpherson of St. Anthony's, Jack Morelli of St. Anthony's, Collin McLaughlin of St. Anthony's.

Regan Macpherson, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: Macpherson finished 10th in 13:39.7 at the 2.5-mile CHSAA intersectional championship, and 61st in 17:10.9 at the Federation championship. At Nike Cross Nationals, he ran 17:06.6, placing him in 183rd place.

Ryan McAlea, Garden City, Jr.: He finished 10th at the Nassau Class B state qualifier in 17:27, and took 45th in 18:15.1 at the state Class B championship.

Tyler McAlea, Garden City, Sr.: He finished eighth at the Nassau Class B state qualifier in 17:19.5, and was 56th at the state Class B championship in 18:29.2.

Collin McLaughlin, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: McLaughlin finished fourth in 13:17.9 at the 2.5-mile CHSAA intersectional championships, 40th in 16:58.1 at the Federation championship and 131st in 16:31.7 at Nike Cross Nationals.

Jack Morelli, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: Morelli finished second in 13:14.5 at the 2.5-mile CHSAA intersectional championships and 34th in 16:49.0 at the Federation championship. At Nike Cross Nationals, Morelli ran in 177th place in 16:58.3.

Andrey Podskrebkin, Massapequa, Sr.: Podskrebkin was second among non-seniors (and sixth overall) when he ran 16:37.9 at the Nassau Class A state qualifer. Then he took 85th in 17:59.9 at the state Class A championship.

Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Sr.: Schaeffler finished 15th in 16:45.8 at the state Class A championship, won the Nassau Class A state qualifier in 16:04.7 and earned Newsday’s Nassau Runner of the Year.

Hartley Semmes, Harborfields, Jr.: Semmes finished 33rd in 17:48.6 at the state Class B championship and sixth in 17:31.6 at the Suffolk Class B state qualifier.

From left: Chris Tardugno of Oyster Bay, Steven Theodoropoulos of Port Washington.

Chris Tardugno, Oyster Bay, Sr.: Tardugno finished fifth at the state Class C championship in 17:06.2 and finished 36th in 16:50.8 at the Federation championship.

Steven Theodoropoulos, Port Washington, Sr.: Theodoropoulos finished 12th, fourth among non-seniors, at the Nassau Class A state qualifier in 17:14.8.

George Thomatos, Farmingdale, Jr.: Thomatos ran 17:08.0 at Bethpage State Park earlier this season.

Gabriel Wigutow, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: Wigutow finished third in 13:08.3 at the 2.5-mile Regis Invitational this year to lead a Friars team that qualified for Nike Cross Nationals last year.