More than sibling rivalry at Massapequa

How did Massapequa's Cassidy O'Brien go from promising field hockey midfielder to goalie in an instant? Having an elite scorer as an older sister was the first step.

They were practicing in the park when Cassidy was 11 and Kelsey O'Brien needed someone able -- "willing" not so much a requirement -- to get in front of her shots. Naturally, the reluctant younger sister was padded up and positioned in the cage. "She wanted to get better," Cassidy said Thursday of her sister, who led Nassau in goals last year. "So she needed me." It was trial by firing.

Turned out she was good enough to block more than a few. Fast-forward four years and Cassidy, now a sophomore, is part of Massapequa's Sister-Sister-Sister Act.

The Chiefs have three sets of senior/sophomore sister tandems: the O'Briens, the Bourgals and the Ahrens -- each of whom have contributed to a 7-2 start. Massapequa is also the two-time defending Nassau Class A champions.

"Every night after tryouts this summer I'd say, 'You better make varsity,' " senior Andrea Bourgal told Colleen. "Now being able to play together is a special opportunity."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Ahrens sisters, whose mother was a coach, have been playing "since we were old enough to hold field hockey sticks," Dana, the senior, said, and they became teammates last year when Jamie was a freshman. "Teammates are great, but there's nothing like having a sister around," Jamie said. The duo even wears matching outfits on game days. "Growing up, I always wanted to be like Dana."

But there's the occasional sibling squabble. Andrea gets bullied by Colleen -- and lil' sis brags about it. The O'Briens talk trash when one gets the better of the other. The Ahrens? "We're only 19 months apart and we're the same size," Jamie said, "so I borrow her clothes all the time." Dana: "And I'm not happy with it."

recommended reading All-Long Island field hockey history

Beyond that, there is an obvious chemistry. With each the other's best friend and biggest motivator, their bonds are almost covalent.

"Especially during the summer," said Kelsey, who also plays lacrosse with Cassidy. "It's good to have someone who can push you to be better and critique you without cutting you any slack."

Really, what are the chances of this happening again at the college level? Realization of this rarity gives the girls a greater appreciation of this season. Because a year from now:

"I'll miss her," Colleen Bourgal said of Andrea. "I've said I won't, but I will. I've grown attached . . . Plus she's my ride."