High school roundup: Field hockey, soccer, golf, volleyball

Ava Benasutti scored a goal off an assist from Sarah Kahn with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead Centereach field hockey to a 2-1 win over Half Hollow Hills in Suffolk I on Thursday. Lauren Mazza scored a goal and Caragh Doyle made 15 saves for Centereach (2-3). Arianna West scored and Hailee Sigismondi made three saves for Half Hollow Hills (1-5).

New Hyde Park 1, Friends Academy 0: Ava Delisse scored the goal and Isabella Provilegi made nine saves to lead New Hyde Park (2-1) in Nassau III on Wednesday. Marina Krichmar made seven saves for Friends Academy (0-2).

Oyster Bay 1, Seaford 0: Gwenyth Davey, Marin Crabtree, and Ciara Barefoot each scored one goal in a shootout to lead Oyster Bay (2-0) in Nassau III. Taylor Jebaily made three saves for Seaford (2-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Comsewogue 2, Eastport-South Manor 1: Aidan Bayer scored a penalty kick early in the second half to lead Comsewogue (3-4) in Suffolk VI on Thursday. Adrian Munoz scored and Joao Ferreira made five saves. Eduardo Cuscul scored and Rudy Reyes made eight saves for Eastport-South Manor (2-5-1).

Stony Brook School 7, Knox 0: Michael Bui scored three goals and James Fay had a goal and three assists to lead the Stony Brook School (1-2) in the PSAA. John Fay, Edward Kim and Aiden Ruiz each added a goal for Stony Brook School. Joey Vollaro made eight saves for Knox (0-2).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Manhasset 3, Glen Cove 2: Joseph Milazzo scored the winner with two minutes remaining to lead Manhasset (5-0) in Nassau AA North on Wednesday. Bryan Hernandez made six saves for Glen Cove (2-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Calhoun 2, Mepham 1: Jia Bello scored with 14 minutes left to lead Calhoun (4-2) in Nassau II. Gabriella Caminiti scored and Mel Arcos made eight saves for Mepham (2-3).

Holy Trinity 4, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Kailey McCormick scored four goals and Izzy Zambrano had four assists to lead Holy Trinity (1-1) in the CHSAA. Blake Shultz made 10 saves for Our Lady of Mercy (1-3-1).

Northport 4, Lindenhurst 1: Jamie Inzerillo had two goals and one assist and Samantha DeNisco had one goal and two assists to lead Northport (4-1-2) in Suffolk I. Brooke Delzatto made 14 saves for Lindenhurst (2-2-1).

BOYS GOLF

Half Hollow Hills East 8, Glenn 1: Max Greenfield shot a 2-under-par 34 on the Bethpage Green Course to lead Half Hollow Hills East (2-1) in Suffolk II on Thursday.

Riverhead 9, Eastport-South Manor 0: Zach Timpone shot a 1-under-par 36 and Mark Gajowski shot an even-par 37 to lead Riverhead (4-0) in Suffolk VII.

West Islip 9, Lindenhurst 0: Quinn Reilly shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead West Islip (4-0) in Suffolk IV.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Syosset 3, Manhasset 2: Amanda Axelrod had 20 kills to lead Syosset (1-2) to a 19-25, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 15-13 win in Nassau I on Wednesday. Aimee Rhee added 41 assists and Kelsey Jung had 16 digs.

Oceanside 3, East Rockaway 2: Kendall Quinones and Abigail Cox each had 12 kills, Makayla Strong had 28 assists and Sammy Chaisson had 19 digs to lead Oceanside (2-1) to a 25-12, 19-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-8 win in Nassau III.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Smithtown East 3, Hauppauge 1: Jaden Peykar had 12 kills to lead Smithtown East (3-2) to a 25-22, 27-25, 13-25, 25-23 win in Suffolk I on Thursday.

Sachem East 3, East Hampton 0: Cole Violi had 12 kills and six digs and Mason Aylward had eight kills and four digs to lead Sachem East (3-4) in Suffolk I.