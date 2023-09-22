High school roundup: Field hockey, soccer, golf, volleyball
Ava Benasutti scored a goal off an assist from Sarah Kahn with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead Centereach field hockey to a 2-1 win over Half Hollow Hills in Suffolk I on Thursday. Lauren Mazza scored a goal and Caragh Doyle made 15 saves for Centereach (2-3). Arianna West scored and Hailee Sigismondi made three saves for Half Hollow Hills (1-5).
New Hyde Park 1, Friends Academy 0: Ava Delisse scored the goal and Isabella Provilegi made nine saves to lead New Hyde Park (2-1) in Nassau III on Wednesday. Marina Krichmar made seven saves for Friends Academy (0-2).
Oyster Bay 1, Seaford 0: Gwenyth Davey, Marin Crabtree, and Ciara Barefoot each scored one goal in a shootout to lead Oyster Bay (2-0) in Nassau III. Taylor Jebaily made three saves for Seaford (2-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Comsewogue 2, Eastport-South Manor 1: Aidan Bayer scored a penalty kick early in the second half to lead Comsewogue (3-4) in Suffolk VI on Thursday. Adrian Munoz scored and Joao Ferreira made five saves. Eduardo Cuscul scored and Rudy Reyes made eight saves for Eastport-South Manor (2-5-1).
Stony Brook School 7, Knox 0: Michael Bui scored three goals and James Fay had a goal and three assists to lead the Stony Brook School (1-2) in the PSAA. John Fay, Edward Kim and Aiden Ruiz each added a goal for Stony Brook School. Joey Vollaro made eight saves for Knox (0-2).
Manhasset 3, Glen Cove 2: Joseph Milazzo scored the winner with two minutes remaining to lead Manhasset (5-0) in Nassau AA North on Wednesday. Bryan Hernandez made six saves for Glen Cove (2-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Calhoun 2, Mepham 1: Jia Bello scored with 14 minutes left to lead Calhoun (4-2) in Nassau II. Gabriella Caminiti scored and Mel Arcos made eight saves for Mepham (2-3).
Holy Trinity 4, Our Lady of Mercy 1: Kailey McCormick scored four goals and Izzy Zambrano had four assists to lead Holy Trinity (1-1) in the CHSAA. Blake Shultz made 10 saves for Our Lady of Mercy (1-3-1).
Northport 4, Lindenhurst 1: Jamie Inzerillo had two goals and one assist and Samantha DeNisco had one goal and two assists to lead Northport (4-1-2) in Suffolk I. Brooke Delzatto made 14 saves for Lindenhurst (2-2-1).
BOYS GOLF
Half Hollow Hills East 8, Glenn 1: Max Greenfield shot a 2-under-par 34 on the Bethpage Green Course to lead Half Hollow Hills East (2-1) in Suffolk II on Thursday.
Riverhead 9, Eastport-South Manor 0: Zach Timpone shot a 1-under-par 36 and Mark Gajowski shot an even-par 37 to lead Riverhead (4-0) in Suffolk VII.
West Islip 9, Lindenhurst 0: Quinn Reilly shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead West Islip (4-0) in Suffolk IV.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Syosset 3, Manhasset 2: Amanda Axelrod had 20 kills to lead Syosset (1-2) to a 19-25, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 15-13 win in Nassau I on Wednesday. Aimee Rhee added 41 assists and Kelsey Jung had 16 digs.
Oceanside 3, East Rockaway 2: Kendall Quinones and Abigail Cox each had 12 kills, Makayla Strong had 28 assists and Sammy Chaisson had 19 digs to lead Oceanside (2-1) to a 25-12, 19-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-8 win in Nassau III.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Smithtown East 3, Hauppauge 1: Jaden Peykar had 12 kills to lead Smithtown East (3-2) to a 25-22, 27-25, 13-25, 25-23 win in Suffolk I on Thursday.
Sachem East 3, East Hampton 0: Cole Violi had 12 kills and six digs and Mason Aylward had eight kills and four digs to lead Sachem East (3-4) in Suffolk I.