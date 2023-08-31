CHSFL games to watch in 2023

MUST-SEE GAMES

Sept. 22: Iona Prep at St. Anthony’s, 7 p.m.: This is a rematch of the AAA championship game. The Friars won, 50-18, behind quarterback Dante Torres, who has since graduated. Iona Prep was seeded first in the division for 2023 and St. Anthony’s was third.

Sept. 30: St. Anthony’s at Chaminade, 1:30 p.m.: This is a rematch of their AAA semifinal. St. Anthony’s won, 41-15. But Chaminade was seeded right behind the Friars for this season.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Chris Eanuzel was a star quarterback for St. Anthony’s. Now the 2006 grad is a different kind of quarterback. The 35-year-old Dix Hills resident is the director of operations for Sundae Donuts, with Huntington, Montauk and Citi Field among its five locations.

"I owe a lot of my success in life, to be honest, to St. Anthony’s and to my football success," Eanuzel said. "It really gave me the ability to be a people person and use my social skills to my advantage.”

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Philip Alba had a young St. John the Baptist team last season. But he guided it to a 7-3 record and a trip to the AA I semifinals, where the Cougars fell to Moore Catholic, 14-7.

EXTRA POINTS

Chaminade senior center/co-captain Nick Rinaldi feels the Flyers are improved after going 5-5 and can contend for the AAA title. “One hundred percent,” Rinaldi said. “Obviously, St. Anthony’s is a great team. I’m not going to take that away from them. But we’re also a great team. We’ve got the experience now, and I think we’re going to be great.” … Chaminade coach Kevin Dolan praised the 6-2, 290-pound Rinaldi’s run blocking and said that “this is my 35th year of high school football; he’s the strongest football player I’ve ever coached.”