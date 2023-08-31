SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

CHSFL games to watch in 2023

Chaminade lost to St. Anthony's in the CHSFL Class AAA...

Chaminade lost to St. Anthony's in the CHSFL Class AAA semifinals in 2022. Credit: James Escher

By Brian Heymanbrian.heyman@newsday.combheyman99

MUST-SEE GAMES

Sept. 22: Iona Prep at St. Anthony’s, 7 p.m.: This is a rematch of the AAA championship game. The Friars won, 50-18, behind quarterback Dante Torres, who has since graduated. Iona Prep was seeded first in the division for 2023 and St. Anthony’s was third.

Sept. 30: St. Anthony’s at Chaminade, 1:30 p.m.: This is a rematch of their AAA semifinal. St. Anthony’s won, 41-15. But Chaminade was seeded right behind the Friars for this season.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Chris Eanuzel was a star quarterback for St. Anthony’s. Now the 2006 grad is a different kind of quarterback. The 35-year-old Dix Hills resident is the director of operations for Sundae Donuts, with Huntington, Montauk and Citi Field among its five locations.

"I owe a lot of my success in life, to be honest, to St. Anthony’s and to my football success," Eanuzel said. "It really gave me the ability to be a people person and use my social skills to my advantage.”

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Philip Alba had a young St. John the Baptist team last season. But he guided it to a 7-3 record and a trip to the AA I semifinals, where the Cougars fell to Moore Catholic, 14-7.

EXTRA POINTS

Chaminade senior center/co-captain Nick Rinaldi feels the Flyers are improved after going 5-5 and can contend for the AAA title. “One hundred percent,” Rinaldi said.  “Obviously, St. Anthony’s is a great team. I’m not going to take that away from them. But we’re also a great team. We’ve got the experience now, and I think we’re going to be great.” … Chaminade coach Kevin Dolan praised the 6-2, 290-pound Rinaldi’s run blocking and said that “this is my 35th year of high school football; he’s the strongest football player I’ve ever coached.”

Education: Ithaca College

Brian Heyman covers high school, college and professional sports. He joined Newsday’s sports staff in 2021 and previously worked as a sportswriter for The Journal News in White Plains  and The Hudson Dispatch in Union City, New Jersey. His work has appeared in The New York Times, MLB.com and Baseball Digest magazine.

Honors and Awards: Honorable Mention, Associated Press Sports Editors, Feature Writing, 2013; First Place, Professional Football Writers of America, News Writing, 2007; Second place, Associated Press Sports Editors, Game Story Writing, 1999; and First Place, New Jersey Press Association, Sports News Writing, 1991.

