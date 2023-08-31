CHSFL team-by-team preview for 2023

CHAMINADE (5-5)

Coach: Kevin Dolan, eighth year

Five key players: Tyler Granito, QB, Sr.; Seamus Miller, LB, Sr.; Nick Rinaldi, C, Sr.; Jack Tully, RB, Sr.; Eamonn Welch, DE, Sr.

The Flyers: They have some significant experience returning at running back with Tully (1,088 all-purpose yards) and on the line (led by the 6-2, 290-pound Rinaldi). They also have high hopes for Granito and a solid receiving corps, plus a weapon in senior kicker Tim Tomlinson. Chaminade, which fell in the AAA semifinals to St. Anthony’s and is seeded fourth this year, is led defensively by Miller (70 tackles, two INTs) at inside linebacker.

HOLY TRINITY (9-1)

Coach: Kahmal Roy (fifth year)

Five key players: Justin Costa, OL/DL, Sr.; Hopeton James, DE, Sr; Rocco Rainone, QB, Sr.; Jameer Reeder, RB/LB, Sr.; Jayden Simpson, WR, Jr.

The Titans: They were the AA II champs in 2021 and the AA I champs in 2022. Now the Titans have moved up to AAA and have the division’s eighth and final seed. They lost receiver/defensive back Josiah Brown, a Penn State commit who transferred to Malverne, but they have an experienced hand running the offense in Rainone (1,224 yards and 16 touchdowns passing), a third-year starter, and a big-play back in Reeder (772 yards and 11 TDs rushing). James was the defensive player of the game when they won the 2022 title.

KELLENBERG (6-4)

Coach: Eric Meisse, second year

Five key players: Luke Fifield, G, Jr.; Brendan Galla, QB/WR/DB, Jr.; Isaiah Gittens, DL, Jr.; Jack Geoghan, WR/S, Jr.; Andrew Kaiser, G, Sr.

The Firebirds: They have a mostly inexperienced team besides the lines, including at quarterback with Devin Page now at Penn. Kellenberg, which started last season 5-0, has Fifield (6-2, 275) and Kaiser (6-0, 285) back on the offensive line and Gittens and senior Noah Foster back to try to wreak havoc on the defensive line. There are also three promising newcomers, two up from the junior varsity in Galla and Geoghan, plus 5-8 junior cornerback/receiver Christian Dacsota, a Baldwin transfer.

ST. ANTHONY’S (11-1)

Coach: Joe Minucci, fifth year

Five key players: Preston Carey, DT, So.; Sam Cook, LB, Sr.; Billy Dowling, C, Jr., Korey Duff Jr., WR, Sr.; Alex Menghi, TE, Sr.

The Friars: They had a memorable 2022 season with their CHSFL AAA and Catholic AAA state titles, but the Friars, who were seeded third in the division for this season, have to replace All-Long Island quarterback Dante Torres. Junior Gary Merrill and sophomore Peyton Robinson were working at the spot in the preseason. There are D-I talents to catch the ball in the 6-5 Duff (committed to Rutgers) and the 6-4 Menghi (committed to Stony Brook) and a strong offensive line led by Dowling (6-2, 275). Carey (6-5, 285) is the marquee name on defense, a player already coveted by many of the country’s top college football programs.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (7-3)

Coach: Philip Alba, fifth season

Five key players: DJ Lisbon, WR, Sr.; Branden Raines, DE/Edge; Sr.; Luka Skoda, LB, Jr.; Lee Wehbeh, C, Sr.; Michael Wheat, QB/RB/S, Sr.

The Cougars: They own the third seed in AA I and have their toughest schedule in many years with AAA opponents Chaminade, Holy Trinity and Farrell, plus independent Long Island Lutheran. St. John the Baptist, a AA I semifinalist last season, has playmakers on offense with Wheat (863 yards passing, 422 rushing) and the 6-5 Lisbon (20.8 yards per catch). But defense is its strongest point with Raines (57 tackles, seven TFLs, five sacks), Skoda (84 tackles, three sacks, two INTs) and sophomore Central Islip transfer Jovan Bonilla at linebacker and a standout secondary featuring senior Chris King and junior Jayden Miller at cornerback and Wheat and junior Joseph Rivera at safety.

ST. DOMINIC (2-5)

Coach: Gian Villante, second year

Five key players: Jon Bartolomei, RB/LB/S, Sr.; Dean Defalco, WR/DB, Sr.; Adam Jerome, QB/DE, Jr.; Colin Maher, OL/DL, Jr. Mike Rossiter, OL/L, Sr.

The Bayhawks: They will hope for improvement this season behind Jerome, their new 6-6, 245-pound quarterback. Villante cited Jerome’s Division I size, strength and ability to move. He wants to see that translate in the games, along with improved tackling from his Bayhawks.

INDEPENDENT

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN (8-2)

Coach: Chris Reno, 20th year

Five key players: Jeremy Alexandre, QB, Sr.; T.J. Bacon, TE/S, Sr.; Jacob Butler, WR/S, So.; Rodney Mills, OT/DE, Sr.; Anthony Valdez, RB/DB, Sr.

The Crusaders: They have departed from the Metropolitan Independent Football League in order to play an independent schedule and become a regional program. The 6-6 Alexandre is a Christ the King transfer who threw 17 touchdowns last season. Valdez (1,182 yards rushing) and D-I recruits Bacon (40 receptions, 607 yards) and Butler (31 receptions, 642 yards) are returnees, as are four starters on a formidable offensive line. Mills, a Martone Award finalist last season for Baldwin is a name to watch on defense.