Cipp Jr. stepping down as Bellport coach

For now, he'll just be "Super" Cipp.

Calling it a "painfully difficult decision," Joe Cipp Jr. is stepping down as football coach at Bellport, turning the tradition-rich program over to his sons but staying on as school superintendent.

"There is no way I can be the superintendent and head coach," said Cipp, 63, who retires as the winningest coach in Suffolk history with 211 victories. "Not enough hours in the day and, to be honest with you, too much of a drain on this old body."

Cipp's final game was memorable and historic. The Clippers beat Garden City, 26-21, in a thrilling Long Island Class II final Nov. 27, giving Cipp his fifth LIC and Bellport its sixth, matching North Babylon for the most of any school since the event began in 1992. That victory also allowed Cipp to surpass Tom Cassese of Comsewogue, who had 210 career victories

Cipp (211-87-3) said it's not yet certain how the coaching responsibilities will be delegated, though it's likely that Joe Cipp III, Bellport's offensive coordinator, will be the coach. Jeff Cipp, the defensive coordinator, is considering a coaching hiatus to spend more time with his family. But it remains possible the Cipp brothers will be co-coaches.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Their father will be on the sideline for every game. "My plan is to pass the torch to my sons and try, as superintendent, to make this district better than we are and the best that we can be," Cipp Jr. said. "I'll still be there to help in any way that I can. You don't go cold turkey from something you have done for most of your life. I love Bellport football."