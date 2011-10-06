SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Donadio's late TD boosts Mt. Sinai

Mark Donadio scored on a 15-yard run with 53 seconds left in the game to cap a seven-minute, 60-yard drive and give Mount Sinai a 26-20 win over Amityville Thursday in Suffolk IV football.

Ryan Clark pressured quarterback Sean Walters with Amityville at the Mount Sinai 12-yard line to force an incomplete pass as time expired. Donadio had 18 carries for 125 yards for Mount Sinai (4-1).

Amityville (4-1) erased a 20-6 fourth-quarter deficit after Sean Walters connected with Kavione Green for a 15-yard touchdown with 11 minutes remaining and Da'rell Hatcher added a 15-yard TD run with 7:50 left.

Austin Kay went 8 of 13 for 126 yards and connected with James Grau, who had 67 yards receiving, for three TD passes, including a 15-yard score that gave Mount Sinai a 20-6 lead with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Pat Hogan had 12 tackles to lead Mount Sinai.

