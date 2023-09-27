Farmingdale High School football team adds helmet decal to honor bus crash victims

The Farmingdale High School football team is adding a new decal to its helmets to honor those affected by last week's bus accident involving members of the school band, according to the school's athletic director Jeanne Berkoski.

The team plays at Port Washington on Saturday at 2 p.m. and will wear the decals for the rest of the season. The decal features the school logo – an ‘F’ on a green shield – and is encircled with musical notes and a clef.

“The band is an important part of our community and performs at our games and we thought it appropriate to honor them this way,” Berkoski said. “This is the kind of thing we do at Farmingdale.”

The bus carrying members of the band and bound for a camp in Pennsylvania crashed down a 50-foot embankment last Thursday. Band leader Gina Pelletiere, 43, and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari, 77, and injuring dozens.

Berkoski said Port Washington will honor those affected by the bus crash with a moment of silence and will have many attendees don green in solidarity with the Dalers’ band.

Farmingdale's game last Friday against Freeport was postponed. The team will have its first home game since the crash on Oct. 6, homecoming against Baldwin, and is still planning how to mark the tragedy.

“It’s really had an impact,” she said. “We have a 300-piece band and there is a sense among the band members that’s like ‘it could have been anyone of us.’ . . . and the outpouring of support for our community has been tremendous.”