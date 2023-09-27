Farmingdale HS bus crash: Funeral for Beatrice Ferrari begins at St. Kilian church

The funeral for retired social studies teacher Beatrice Ferrari has begun, every pew in St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church is full, and mourners are lined up along a rear wall of the Conklin Street church in Farmingdale. Firefighters had closed the road at Secatogue Avenue, one block from the church.

Green ribbons were tied throughout the church exterior — in honor of Farmingdale High School's color — while many of the more than 400 mourners wore green scarves, ties or shirts.

Ferrari's body had been escorted to the church by Nassau police from McCourt & Trudden Funeral home in Farmingdale less than one-tenth of a mile away.

Ferrari was killed in last week's upstate crash of a bus carrying 40 members of the Farmingdale High School marching band and four adults.

When she died, Ferrari had been doing what she loved — chaperoning a band bus trip to a camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania. On Thursday afternoon the charter bus crashed down a 50-foot embankment on Interstate 84 in Orange County. Band director Gina Pelletiere, 43, of Massapequa, also died in the crash, which injured dozens of students.

Ferrari had been intertwined with the Farmingdale High marching band for nearly 40 years and was affectionately known as the program's grandmother.

Lines of visitors had waited outside the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home for Ferrari's wake on Monday and Tuesday. Several people at the wake wore matching black jackets adorned with the words: “Farmingdale Marching Band.” Many had family members on one of the six buses headed to Pennsylvania last Thursday.

