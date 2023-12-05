Hills West's Joseph Filardi wins Boomer Esiason Award

Opposing defenses are well aware of the type of quarterback that Joseph Filardi is. But that does not make stopping him any easier.

The Half Hollow Hills West junior had one of the most prolific passing seasons in Long Island history, completing 215 of 347 passes for 3,337 yards, while throwing a Long Island-record 44 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

When teams tried to limit Filardi’s arm, he was able to do damage on the ground. The dual-threat quarterback had 120 carries for 1,083 yards and 13 rushing scores this season.

Filardi was recognized for his record-setting season with the 2023 Boomer Esiason Award, which annually honors the best quarterback in Suffolk County. He was presented with the hardware during the Suffolk Football Coaches Association dinner Monday night at the Hyatt Regency in Hauppauge.

“To be able to coach a player of his caliber is unique,” Hills West coach and Joseph’s father Gerald Filardi said. “A lot of coaches don’t get that often, you get good players. I can say he’s the best player I’ve coached so far, and I’ve coached some good players coming up. And so as a coach, I’m humbled to say that and honored to be that.”

Filardi shattered the Long Island single-game total yardage record, set by Ryan Rielly of Glenn in October 2010, with 601 in a 48-42 win at Westhampton on Oct. 27. Rielly had 506 all-purpose yards (376 passing yards and 130 rushing yards) against Mount Sinai.

Eight days later in a Suffolk Division III quarterfinal, Filardi put on quite the encore. He totaled 651 yards and 10 touchdowns (also a Long Island single-game record) in an epic 70-68 win over Smithtown West.

“I think it’s just his mobility,” Smithtown West coach Craig Perrino said. “He’s just such a threat running the ball . . . Other teams throw the ball but you can play defense, you can play coverage, you can lighten the box up. If you lighten the box up on him, he’s just going to run the ball and it’s going to be a very long day for you.”

Filardi, a Syracuse lacrosse commit, has thrown 80 career touchdown passes and 6,165 passing yards.

The Colts’ season ended in the Suffolk Division III semifinals, but Hills West will enter next season with high hopes and the county’s best quarterback.

“I’m extremely proud as a dad and us as a family,” Gerald Filardi said. “So, there’s kind of no words. It’s just, he’s a great kid and [I’m] just so proud of him.”