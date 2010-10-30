Kozlakowski, Cheney lead Lynbrook defensive efforts

In addition to the price of admission for yesterday's Lynbrook-Sewanhaka game, fans got two tickets to the gun show.

After he made a tackle eight yards deep in the backfield, Lynbrook defensive end Mike Kozlakowski turned to the stands and flexed his biceps like a prizefighter at a weigh-in.

Kozlakowski and the Owls had reason to be excited, as they clinched the top seed in the Conference III playoffs with a 33-7 win at Sewanhaka.

Lynbrook (7-1) narrowly missed out on its third shutout of the season - the Indians' Brian Wint scored with 1:04 to play - but its defensive effort was as strong as Kozlakowski's muscles were large.

Kozlakowski and his buddy on the other side of the D-line, Brandon Cheney, had matching stat lines of six tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.

"They're two very intense and athletic kids," Lynbrook coach Stephen LoCicero said of his defensive ends, who doused him with the contents of the Gatorade jug in the waning moments to celebrate their first-place finish.

Connor Daly added a sack, Rocco Scibelli recovered a fumble, and Scibelli, Dylan Bien, Mike King and Bobby Negron all had two tackles for a loss. Dom Russo, making his first start at nose tackle, clogged up the middle and made six tackles.

"We all have that swarm and punish mentality," Kozlakowski said. "Coach tells us to play with that swagger and we all have it."

The defense could play with reckless abandon because the Owls' special teams staked them to the earliest possible lead. "Who's gonna get the first hit?!" a Sewanhaka fan exclaimed right before the opening kickoff.

It turned out the answer was nobody. Travis Lock scooped up a short kickoff and went 80 yards untouched for the score.

Later in the first quarter, Luke Spitzer returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0. Spitzer appeared to be bottled up near his 30-yard line but shook a few tackles and broke free. "I know that, until the whistle blows, never stop moving my feet."

Sewanhaka (6-2) had the same motto, but its efforts were often thwarted in the backfield. Wint, Shireem Cobb and Keenan Woods all rushed for 100-plus yards in the Indians' last two games, but combined for 186 yards on 42 carries.

Lynbrook QB Paul Magloire ran for 137 yards on his own, including a 50-yard dash to make it 20-0 with 9:31 left in the second half. Lock added 113 yards on 18 attempts, and scored a pair of insurance touchdowns in fourth quarter.

But it was the defense that stole the show. When the captains came out for the second half, Sewanhaka coach George Kasimatis shared a quick laugh with Kozlakowski and Cheney. What did he tell them?

"They've been doing strength training in Lynbrook with a friend of mine - it certainly shows," he said.

And Kozlakowski made sure to showcase his muscles for all to see.