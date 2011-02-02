Lisi back on Island to play for Stony Brook

It was a short detour back to Division I football for former Carey standout Mike Lisi, an All-Long Island selection in 2009. The rugged 6-2, 270-pound offensive lineman had signed to play at Hofstra before the program was disbanded. He spent last year at Suffield Academy (Conn.), where he earned the offensive lineman of the year award. Now Lisi will take his blocking skills to Stony Brook.

Two-time All-Long Island selection Craig Geoghan has also committed to Stony Brook. The 6-1, 195-pound former Sachem North standout spent two years at Nassau CC, where he was one of the team's few two-way players (QB/DB).

Joining the transfers will be Dante Allen of Huntington, Dimitry Russ of Deer Park and Victor Ochi of Valley Stream Central.

Allen was an All-County player who recorded 40 tackles and 10 sacks for the Blue Devils. Russ, also an All-County selection, blocked two extra points in a win over Huntington.

Ochi, a second-team All-Long Island performer, made 72 tackles with 11 sacks and is VSC's first Division I scholarship player since current Chaminade coach Stephen Boyd went to Boston College in 1989.